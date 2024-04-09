20 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

I have two pairs of these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages. I've also worn them to the beach and pool, so I like to pack them when I travel. And I love all of the color options — I have them in khaki and cow print. I kinda want a third pair now... don't judge me!

FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.

Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy because my feet were swollen and needed comfy/cute sandals, and I want to order a pair in every color now! They are SO comfortable and can’t wait to wear them all summer. I’m usually a size 7.5, and these fit perfectly. Super soft on the feet. Didn’t hurt to wear. No need to 'break them in.' I’m buying these for everyone in my family. Highly recommend." —Camilla

Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 4–16 and in 19 colors).