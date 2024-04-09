20 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Puma sneakers that are timeless and versatile, perfect for throwing on with leggings and a T-shirt or a casual dress. They have a laid-back vibe while also making any relaxed look feel more put-together.
Promising review: "I wanted a new pair of 'go with everything' plain white sneakers and these definitely are a fantastic choice. The insole is super comfortable and cushioned. They are comfortable right out of the box; no need to break them in. These sneakers look super cute with leggings, jeans, shorts, skirts, etc." —Lee
Get them from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 10 colors).
2. Birkenstock slides because they're lightweight, have adjustable straps, and a super soft footbed. Trust us, these sandals are popular for a reason — you're going to want to wear them every day.
Promising review: "I had been eyeing the sandcastle color for a while, and I wish I had gotten these sooner. Incredibly comfortable and wearable, you can dress them up or down. I’m going on vacation soon, and these are so versatile that I think I’ll only bring these and a pair of heels." —Free People Customer
Get them from Free People for $140+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and 11 colors).
3. Comfy pumps with a low block heel, nonslip outsole, and adjustable strap, making them ideal for wedding season. They'll look great with basically any style dress and you'll actually be able to dance all night in them.
Promising review: "Super duper cute heels. I wore these for my wedding. I could not find a pair of shoes that looked good with my outfit *and* were comfortable enough to wear all afternoon/evening. I took a chance on these and they arrived just in time two days before the wedding. They fit perfectly, and because of the sturdy heel and ankle strap they were comfortable and easy to walk in. I wore them through the outdoor ceremony and photos, dinner and dancing, and then out to drinks afterwards and my feet did not complain." —Geneva Thompson
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 20 colors).
4. Slip-on sneakers so you can easily throw them on and be out the door on mornings when you're in a rush. They'll keep your feet comfy all day long, even if you have to do a lot of walking or standing throughout the day.
Promising review: "I got these shoes and liked them even more than I thought I would. The print is good, the fabric is soft, but even better, the insoles are way more comfortable than I thought they would be. They're the most comfortable shoes I've ever bought. It's like walking on a cloud and my heels never hurt when wearing these, unlike all other shoes. They're a good fit, they look cute with denim, they're really comfortable, and the price is pretty fair for the quality. I love these shoes and will likely buy more in this style." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in five colors).
5. Ballet flats for anyone in their balletcore era. 🩰 When you're dressed to impress, but heels just aren't the move, these are the perfect comfy substitute. Or, if you do insist on wearing heels, you can easily throw these in your bag and slip them on later.
Promising review: "These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip flops, or sneakers. And I have to say, these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. I'm so glad I bought several colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89
Get them from Amazon for $8.70+ (available in sizes 5–15, two widths, and 21 colors).
6. Or splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats that'll have you feeling like you just walked off the set of Gossip Girl or Clueless. Pair these with a plaid skirt or trousers for a preppy look that's both comfortable and ~iconic~.
Zou Xou is Black woman-owned brand based in New York City. They're known for their stylish footwear that's handmade by shoemakers in Argentina. You'll find everything from booties to open mules that'll upgrade your outfits.
Promising review: "These flats are incredibly comfortable! Great quality shoes, very happy with them." —kderamo
Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $278 (available in EU sizes 36–42).
7. A pair of squishy slides great for wearing indoors or outdoors. They're extremely comfy, lightweight, and easy to clean. With how often you're going to wear these, don't be surprised if you come back for more pairs.
I have two pairs of these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages. I've also worn them to the beach and pool, so I like to pack them when I travel. And I love all of the color options — I have them in khaki and cow print. I kinda want a third pair now... don't judge me!
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.
Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy because my feet were swollen and needed comfy/cute sandals, and I want to order a pair in every color now! They are SO comfortable and can’t wait to wear them all summer. I’m usually a size 7.5, and these fit perfectly. Super soft on the feet. Didn’t hurt to wear. No need to 'break them in.' I’m buying these for everyone in my family. Highly recommend." —Camilla
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 4–16 and in 19 colors).
8. Block heel sandals you can effortlessly rock with denim, flowy dresses, or trousers. They'll add the finishing touch to any casual, business casual, or semi-formal look — without causing you pain.
Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).
9. Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots to slide right on when you need the perfect bootie to wear with your tights or skinny jeans. They come in a variety of neutral colors, so you can find just the right pair for your everyday attire.
Promising review: "Love these boots! They're elegant and perfect for everyday wear or business casual for the office. It's hard to find affordable leather boots that go above the ankle and are so attractive." —Carol L Lindsey
Get it from Amazon for $65.49+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven styles).
10. Or square-toe boots that'll really ~elevate~ a simple dress or skirt. This chic pair of boots will have you looking like you came straight from the pages of a fashion magazine.
Promising review: "Very comfy and great-looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally in. Zipper is smooth to pull up and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall very happy with this purchase." —Rebecca Henry
Get it from Amazon for $74.90 (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors).
11. Lace-up loafers with a rounded toe area and elastic laces ideal for anyone who doesn't like to deal with socks, zippers, having to tie their shoes, or any other hassles. Plus, these fuss-free kicks will look good with almost any day-to-day outfit.
Promising review: "I love how comfy and lightweight they are. I got the silver/grey and they can match almost every outfit. I wear them everyday and will buy more when they’re destroyed but they’ve held up well so far with everyday wear and tear (water/mud come out if you throw them in the wash)." —anon
Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 23 styles).
12. A pair of athletic sneakers because they're stretchy, breathable, and you don't have to worry about them coming untied. If you've been searching for new jogging or gym shoes, then look no further.
Promising review: "I'm not even a sneaker person, but I bought these to use on my treadmill, and I *love* 'em! From day one, they have been so comfortable while I get my 5-mile walk in. I bought them a half size bigger on purpose for added comfort, and they wash well. I highly recommend them, and I will likely buy a second pair to have as a backup." —Dave
Get them from Amazon for $31.19+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 22 colors).