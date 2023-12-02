Say Goodbye To 5 Frustrating Cleaning Problems With These 5 Simple Tips

1. The problem: There's a disturbing smell coming from your kitchen sink and you have no clue how to make it go away.
The solution: A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any lingering food residue. Now you won't smell a yucky, rotting aroma every time you go to do the dishes. Last night's Thai takeout was good the first time around, but no one wants to smell those leftovers permeating from the drain days later.
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78.
2. The problem: Your dishwasher isn't getting your dishes as spotless as it once did — and it's smelling a little funky in there. How on earth do you clean the inside of a dishwasher?
The solution: A pack of cleaning tablets to the rescue, so you can remove all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue.
Promising review: "Omg this is a lifesaver. Just buy it. My dishwasher is like new. Washes dishes like new. Saved me a ton of cash. Almost went and dropped a G on a new washer. Don't do it until you try these first." —Mary Trotta
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
3. The problem: Your shower door is looking cloudy and tbh, pretty grimy too. But the thought of putting in all that work to scrub it down just for it to get gross all over again has you considering joining Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in their approach to not bathing frequently.
The solution: A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to keep the soap scum and grime away so your shower is always in tip-top shape. Plus, you don't even have to scrub! Just leave the spray on for 8–12 hours and then rinse it with warm water. It's a lazy, yet effective way to make sure the place where you clean yourself is actually clean.
Promising review: "Powerful enough to cut through soap scum on my shower door!! I was amazed...I could see the streaks within minutes as the product collected and ran down the inside of the shower door. I used it again the next day to finish off what was there and then weekly since. I have shiny, pretty doors again without scrubbing once!! Also, the scent is so subtle that it’s hard to detect. Very happy to recommend this to all!" —Greg n Jeni
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, two sizes, and a multipack).
4. The problem: Your dryer is taking five-ever to get your clothes dry, but other than clearing the lint trap, you're not really sure what else to do about it.
The solution: A flexible coil lint and dust brush that'll reach all the way in your dryer and remove the impossible-to-reach lint that's been collecting in the vent. This handy tool can help prevent fire hazards. Plus, the brush is also helpful for cleaning crumbs and dust hiding underneath your appliances.
5. The Problem: Your blinds are full of dust and it's literally making your eyes itch every time you go to look out the window to see if your packages have arrived yet.
The solution: A three-pronged duster made with microfiber to efficiently reach between those gross blinds and get them the cleanest they've been in ages.
The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.
Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
