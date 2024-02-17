35 Random Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Cuter

1. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can hang near a window and enjoy some colorful light specs all over your room when the sun hits it. I mean, nothing provides a quick serotonin boost like lil' rainbows!
2. A set of vibrant fine point pens designed not to bleed through thin pages which, if you're a list-maker or journaler like me, you know that's a pretty big deal! Use this fun set for color-coded note-taking, planning, doodling in your diary, or all of the above.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Kate
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to your home decor. If you grew up believing in fairies and pixie dust, then this is the perfect thing to sprinkle a little bit of that magic into your adult home. ✨
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A flexible power strip so you can plug in your phone, laptop, lamp, speaker...everything you need at once! Without it being an eyesore. This cute solution has three outlets, two USB ports, and a 5-foot extension cable, so no more running around the house to charge everything in different rooms.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
5. A pair of cozy pull-on cushioned boots tons of reviewers are comparing to Uggs — and some are even saying they prefer these ones! These boots will save you some money, they come in lots of cute color options, and they'll look great with basically any outfit.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 11 colors).
6. An adorable cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that'll help ensure you don't lose your keys anymore. Just put this by the door and you'll look forward to sticking your keys to it when you walk in.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
7. A customizable Lego bouquet-building set for adults who are both new to Lego building or old pros at it. Not only will it be fun to put together, but it'll also serve as a vibrant piece of decor that won't die a couple of days later.
Promising review: "These Lego flowers were amazing! I purchased them for my fiancé for Christmas, and we had such a fun time building them together! There is a good variety, getting you lots of different flowers and repetitions of ones that are really nice! For an experienced Lego builder, these are gonna be a super easy build and come together very quickly! For someone not as experienced, it's gonna take a little more time, but is entirely within the realm of reason! Additionally, they look amazing set up and posed!" —Brayden Rozelle
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
8. A stylish quilted jacket that some reviewers compare to the popular one over at Free People — but this one is less than A QUARTER of the price! It's soft, lightweight, and great for layering, so you can stay warm while still looking like a fashion influencer.
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket in action.
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. I ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).
9. A cow-themed cheese holder, sure to be a ~mooognificent~ addition to your kitchen. It's obviously way cuter than keeping cheese slices in their original bag, plus it's more convenient than having them scattered all over the shelves or drawers of your fridge.
Each container holds 24 slices of cheese.
Promising review: "I had an old Kraft cheese container from decades ago that finally broke and I didn't think I would be able to find a replacement, but this is even better! My kids named it Daisy immediately. It is cute to have in the fridge or even bring out to the dinner table. Great quality and should last a long time." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $10.99
10. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that will play hide and seek with your kiddo, so you don't have to. Just hide the rainbow-colored poop toy, and it'll give clues until your kid finds it. Meanwhile, you can enjoy some much-deserved couch time.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A set of small macaron boxes you can use to store small jewelry, pills, office supplies, or even just for decor on your coffee table or bookshelf. And the colors are SO pretty!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
12. A tiny, dimmable, rechargeable toast-shaped nightlight that you can easily carry around the house at night when you want a snack or need to run to the bathroom and don't want to turn on any big lights. This little guy is also a great companion for late-night reading.
Promising review: "I needed some light in my bedroom for when I first enter the room at night. I don’t have an overhead light. And due to the price of electricity these days I don’t want to keep my nightstand lamp on. This is perfect. Plus, I think it’s so unbelievably cute. It makes me smile every time I see it. It’s cozy. I know that sounds strange, but I think it is." —G. Maiale
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).