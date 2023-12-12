28 Pretty, Practical, And Precious Gifts That May Be Just The Thing They Need Right Now

1. A high pressure rainfall shower head that'll make their bathroom feel like those fancy celebrity ones they used to admire on MTV Cribs. And not only does it look super luxurious, but it can help improve their water pressure too.
Promising review: "Incredible product!!! Buy it! This rainfall shower head gives me the best showers of my life." —Rivka Polanksy
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
2. A muslin blanket they'll want to cuddle up with on the couch every night while they search through Netflix. Plus, it'll be the perfect cozy touch to their space.
Promising review: "This is the perfect throw for summer nights as it is lightweight. Yet since it is muslin it will adjust to the climate so I'm sure it will be so cozy during the winter time. It's beautiful and so soft and now I don't have to steal my son's blankets! It is so soft, cuddly, and beautiful." —A&E
Get it from Amazon for $34.89+ (available in four sizes/styes and 11 colors).
3. A pair of memory foam slippers to give to anyone who just loves to be comfy at home. They'll probably never want to take these things off. In fact, you may want to grab a second pair for yourself!
Promising review: "These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." —Humans of Kork & Kopper
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors and sizes 5–12).
4. A set of three terracotta pots with drainage holes and saucers perfect for the plant parent on your list who has more greenery in their home than Poison Ivy does.
Promising review: "I love these so much. The depth is perfect for my plants! I never write reviews but had to with these pots because they are stunning and inexpensive." —Dominique Friend
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors).
5. A teak bathtub tray so they can have a convenient place to put their book, candle, and beverage while they soak in a luxurious bubble bath.
Promising review: "Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or IPad which is great." —Jolene Saiz
Get it from Amazon for $51.90 (also available in a bamboo style).
6. A glass teapot — it comes with a glass infuser that's perfect for loose teas. It's microwave- and stovetop-safe and it's so stinkin' adorable it'll have them begging you to come over for tea parties.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. A wooden egg holder sure to be appreciated by anyone who loves to keep an organized and aesthetically pleasing home — and yes, that includes the inside of the refrigerator.
Promising review: "We love this egg holder. We have seven hens and a wide range of egg sizes — all of them look beautiful in this." —smiely
Get it from Amazon for $16.30.
8. A CovoBox — it's hollow on the inside, so they can use it to hide any unsightly cords or routers. Instead, it'll look like they have a beautiful collection of perfectly coordinated books.
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
9. A cheese keeper that works to keep both soft and hard cheese fresh for way longer. It allows the cheese to breathe, while also preventing it from drying out. Un-BRIE-lievable!
Promising review: "Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" —Awesome Taste
Get it from Amazon for $11.46.
10. A portable instant photo printer for anyone who is constantly snapping pics. The sticky-backed paper makes this perfect for journaling and scrapbooking!
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product for my 11-year-old granddaughter who's always taking pictures. This is the absolute best gift I could have ever given her. It is compact, easy to use, and takes great quality reproductions of pictures in sticker form — how fun. I would recommend this product to anyone who wishes to give an out-of-the-ordinary gift." —Bianca Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in bundles).
11. A bottle of fancy olive oil that'll be appreciated by the foodie or amateur chef on your list. It's a "smooth and grassy" cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil that'll be a delicious addition to salads, bread, and *tons* of different recipes.
This Indian American-owned business aims to make superb olive oil. The fancy elixir comes from hand-picked Coratina and Frantoio olives and is made in-house by a certified organic mill. The bottle is even UV-coated to protect the oil from damaging light. Grab this and give their tastebuds something to talk about.
Promising review: "This oil is truly outstanding. I use it in salads, as dipping sauce, and while cooking. By far one of the best oils I have ever had. Worth the money… use sparingly and little goes a long way." —MICHELLE
Shipping info: For standard shipping, order by midnight PT on 12/15 to receive by 12/24. Expedited shipping options are available for an additional cost.
Get it from Brightland for $37.
12. A shower phone holder for anyone who would love to watch YouTube videos, TikToks, or jam to their favorite playlist while they take way too long in the shower.
Promising review: "This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy. I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine colors/styles).
13. An avocado pit planter perfect for someone who would love to garden, but lacks the yard to do so. With this, they can grow their own little avocado plant and it'll look so nice on their windowsill.
"I own this! I have mine hanging in my kitchen windowsill. I've had it for ages and like the design for several things. I've successfully grown plants from avocado pits and I'm currently using it to regrow green onions. I buy green onions, chop up what I need for a recipe, throw the rest into this planter with water, and watch my green onions grow for future meals. It's great!" —Mallory
Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this vase. I had been searching a long time for bigger vases with a narrow neck to grow my avocado plant, and this was exactly what I needed! The bottom is nice and wide, and allows so much room for root growth. The glass is not real glass, it seems like it’s some type of high quality plastic. But it still looks very nice!" —Alysia
