If You’ve Been Dreaming Of Shedding Your Winter Wardrobe, Check Out These 33 Pieces For Spring

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A drawstring bodycon dress you can effortlessly throw on with sneakers and a jacket and be on your way to the local coffee shop because it's finally iced coffee season, baby!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this dress last minute for my birthday and absolutely loved it... I received a lot of compliments and felt confident wearing this dress. It wasn’t sheer at all, and the material is very soft. It hugged all my curves and showed my shape. Definitely will purchase in other colors!" —laniya
"This dress is A-mazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1. The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas... To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors).
2. A pair of loafer mules great for ditching your socks as the weather warms up. They're perfect for adding to your work wardrobe or for dressing up a casual look — without the pain of heels.
Promising reviews: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. Footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in sizes 4–12 and in 10 colors).
3. A pair of high-waisted lounge pants that are super comfy but still effortlessly stylish. You can pair them with a trendy crop top or a graphic tee. Either way, these are about to become one of your most-worn pairs of pants.
Promising reviews: "I love everything about this legging. It’s trending with the bell bottoms, high waist, and not too tight…. It’s a great everyday wear, casual or a little dressy depending on adding the right pair of shoes and top and some accessories for the occasion." —MsTess
"Love, love, love these. They are flared but not too much, and they are so comfy. They look just like the ones I had back in 2006. They are my new fave leggings! need to buy all the colors." —Trickyjen
Get it from Target for $20 (available in sizes XXS–4X and five colors).
4. A flowy mini dress with flutter sleeves and a waist tie that's sure to be an eye-catching addition to your spring and summer wardrobe. Whether you have trips, BBQs, or weddings on your calendar this season, this dress is perfect for it all.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. I used it for some photos that I did with my kids. I felt beautiful in it, and it was super pretty. It’s really comfortable and not see-through. I was really surprised I liked this dress so so much; I struggle buying clothes online. But this dress did not disappoint. Definitely highly suggest!" —Salina
Get it from Amazon for $32.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors).
5. A stylish overall jumpsuit because it'll basically feel like you're wearing pajamas all day, but with some cute mules or sneakers, you'll look totally on point.
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item, and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $26.59+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 27 colors).
6. A knotted cotton tee so you can have a simple go-to top to layer and wear with jeans, shorts, sweatpants, leggings, etc. — but with a cute little ~twist~.
Babes is a Black woman-owned, Los Angeles-based, small business founded by Ciera Rogers. Babes pieces are specially made to celebrate and accentuate every body type.
Get it from Babes for $25 (available in sizes XS–3XL and five colors).
7. A halter maxi dress with an open-back design that'll have you twirling and frolicking through the flowers like a Disney princess.
8. A slouchy cardigan that's lightweight and cozy, perfect for all of your springtime layering needs.
Promising review: "Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer. :) Love the color, too; I got the pink/purple one, and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super comfortable cardigan — get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG, I love it so much!!" —Mary R.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).
9. A knit pullover and shorts set you're going to love lounging around the house in with the windows cracked open, while you blast music and pretend to be getting started on your spring cleaning. Bonus: the pieces can also be worn separately for even more cute outfit possibilities!
Promising reviews: "I love this waffle knit lounge set. It is SUPER comfy and breathable...Not to mention, it’s also very cute! I changed into the set on the day I was being discharged from the hospital and got so many compliments from nurses on it." —RC
"Perfect for spring. Most comfortable lounge set I have owned. I love that it's long-sleeved with shorts for spring. Still cold here but can get hot, so the shorts are perfect. I have it in two colors, I loved it so much!" —Erin Wold
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors).
10. A polka-dot halter dress that's giving retro chic vibes. If you've been debating adding some more prints to your wardrobe then spring is the perfect time to do it — and this dress is the perfect one to start with.
FYI, this dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." —Eugenia Trujillo
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in nine colors).
11. A floral strapless crop top, which may not be ~groundbreaking~ to Miranda Priestly, but that doesn't mean it's not the most perfect top for spring that ever existed. I'm sorry, but I'm def Team Florals in Spring. You can't change my mind.
Rebdolls is a Latina-owned small business based in New York.
Get it from Rebdolls for $14.90 (available in sizes S–5XL).