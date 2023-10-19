15 Things You Need If You're Trying To Organize Your Home ASAP

1. A hanging storage unit with pull-out drawers ideal for anyone who doesn't have space for a dresser (or who has a dresser that's already stuffed to capacity). With this, you'll be able to sort and conceal all those random socks, tights, hats, shoes, and more.
The unit comes with one drawer with a removable divider for 12 spaces (perfect for socks and underwear), one drawer with a removable divider for two spaces, one large drawer, and two side-by-side small drawers.
Promising review: "If you are looking for an alternative to a dresser/closet organizer system due to limited space or limited budget, this is a great product. It is easy to assemble. The drawers slide in and out easily. Has a good amount of storage space. It is secure with the velcro that holds to the closet rod, even with clothing's weight. It is also a great value for the price." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
2. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf ideal for storing those awkward items that take up way too much room in your kitchen cabinets. I'm looking at you, cutting boards!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (also available in a two-pack).
3. A nifty shelving unit to help you organize your cabinet in a way that not only looks way better, but will prevent your pesky water bottles and tumbler cups from rolling around and falling off the shelf.
Promising review: "I have a bad habit of buying reusable water bottles. This one is cute, this one has this feature, this one has that. What resulted was a cluttered cabinet, a ton of water bottles falling on me every time I went to get one, and I was only using the handful right at the front. This is a great solution! It keeps the cupboard organized and I can see what I have and quickly grab the bottle I need. As a bonus, it also creates a built-in limitation on how many water bottles I can have at any given time. Really recommend." —Miki
Get the three-shelf version from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in three other sizes).
4. A set of rust-proof shelves that'll fit in the corner of your shower and house all of your soaps, hair products, razors, loofahs, and more. Now you won't have to worry about constantly knocking them off the side of the bathtub.
Promising review: "This is the best corner shower caddy ever — and I have had several through the years. It fit together very easily. Shelves are quite large. I love the little horizontal 'railing' that keeps tall bottles from falling off. It is very sturdy and can hold quite a few large bottles." —Tracy R.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
5. A small kitchen cart for extra storage space — which, as someone who lives in a NYC apartment, I know just how important that can be. Use this as a place to put your more bulky items (like an air fryer or toaster), extra paper towel rolls, boxes of Gushers, or whatever else to help keep those counters clutter-free.
Promising review: "I ordered this rack for my daughter whose over-crowded kitchen counter was limiting her food preparation space. This three-shelf rack with wheels was the perfect solution for her situation. The rack easily held her Instant Pot, Vitamix blender and Hamilton Beach food processor. The rack rolls easily underneath her counter without issue." —illustratedman
Get it from Amazon for $30.18+ (available in seven sizes, two colors, and with or without wheels).
6. A set of clear plastic jars so you can have an aesthetically pleasing way to store your cotton balls, Q-tips, and hair ties, while still having them easily accessible.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure of how these jars/canisters were going to work, whether they'd be too big or small, but it turns out they're just what I was looking for. After many years of use, the old cotton ball and Q-tip containers my kids had were scratched and ready to retire. Now that they have a longer counter, these jars fit side by side with their daily needs at their reach. I bought a set of three glass ones originally, but hesitated to put them in their bathroom for fear of finding out that they broke the glass, so I went with these instead. They look very high-quality, very shiny, and they each hold a lot of items. I love looking at these jars. They make the counter look neat!"—Mushi2Anone
Get a set from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A set of six over-the-door shelves perfect for tucking away everything from small toys to accessories. You might as well grab one of these for every door in the house!
Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986
Get it from Amazon for $19.87 (available in 10 colors).
8. A toothbrush holder that'll properly store your whole family's tooth brushes and toothpaste so you can finally prevent them from being spread across the bathroom counter or shoved in a drawer. (This can also work great for organizing hair and beauty products.)
Promising review: "This product is exactly what I needed by my bathroom sink! It holds a couple of toothbrushes, the toothpaste, and the hand soap (which I ordered separately). I threw out the one I had that ended up getting yucky moldy stuff at the bottom. Now I have no worries. It's the simple things in life." —ChangingLeaves
Get it from Amazon for $10.87+ (available in two colors and two styles).
9. A spinning cosmetics organizer that allows you to easily see all of your products, while still keeping them neatly sorted and tucked away — instead of taking over your counter or vanity. Plus, it has over 16,000 5-star reviews!
Promising review: "I love this thing! My husband got me a new vanity for my birthday so I ordered this to go with it. It holds all my makeup and I put everything in order of when I use it so I just spin it, use what I need, then spin it again. It makes my morning so much easier." —MB
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
10. A super-slim storage cart for added storage space in your bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. Use it to take advantage of those small, seemingly useless areas and organize any of that random clutter you can't find a home for. I have one in my room that I use for scrunchies, scarves, and other hair accessories.
Promising review: "This has transformed the way my bathroom looks in the best way, I have nothing on my floor and top of my toilet anymore and it really just makes everything look 10x cleaner!! I wish I would have bought this sooner, literally will do wonders for whatever it is you need to keep clean and organized. (Just make sure you’re getting the right size and you’ll be golden!!)" —Monika Fia
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
11. A set of spice-gripper clips to allow you to see your many spices at a glance instead of digging through the cupboard and pulling a million things out in order to find the basil.
Each strip holds five round spice containers.
Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.97 (available in two colors and a set of six).
12. A storage strip that'll organize your broom, mop, Swiffer, duster, and other awkward items that are usually leaning against your wall and constantly falling over.
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in four colors).
13. A game-changing pan and pot lid organizer so you can maximize the space in your cabinets and help prevent those expensive pans from getting scratched up.
You can use it upright or on its side.
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —L
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
14. A set of airtight food storage containers so you can organize your cereal, flour, snacks, and more in a much neater way AND keep them nice and fresh. No more clunky boxes cluttering up your pantry.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these containers from Chef’s Path!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made up of durable plastic. The assortment of sizes is a plus, they’re easy to stack one on another and are rather durable. The locking mechanism works well to seal but not difficult like others I’ve tried to open. The pen, chalkboard labels, and measuring spoon set are a great addition to the set. Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided." —Manzi
Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $45.99 (also available in sets of 4, 24, 36, and 48).