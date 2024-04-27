If Your Home Needs An “Extreme Makeover: Spring Edition,” Check Out These 33 Products

1. An oil stain remover because it can lift even the toughest oil and grease stains from concrete and brick, which means you can make your driveway and walkway look better than it has in ages! Just in time for your next backyard dinner party.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
2. A standing weeder that will easily pull weeds out by their roots, without you having to uncomfortably bend or get down in the dirt. Yard maintenance is one of the least fun parts about warmer spring weather, so you might as well make it easier on yourself with the help of this popular tool.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
3. A flower pillow to bring some springtime vibes into your home after a longgg winter. These are sure to brighten up your bed or couch and have you feeling like you just fluttered into Pixie Hollow.
Promising review: "This is the cutest flower cushion ever. I use it on my gaming chair as a chair cushion. I also use it when I sit on the ground for comfort. I love the quality, and feel of the cushion. It’s super cute and after my daughter saw it, she immediately wanted one for herself. I have machine washed and dried it twice now and every time, it comes out just as fluffy and plump. The material also feels like it has some stretch to it." —Josephina Rodriguez
4. A magnetic screen door so you can get some of that fresh springtime breeze circulating through your home without letting all of the bugs inside. The magnetic closure makes it helpful for pets and kids that are constantly going in and out of the house as soon as the weather gets warmer.
Magnets and a Velcro-like strip run along the entire length of the screen door.
Promising reviews: "We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact he scratched at it signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats he figured it out. Installation was so easy! The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality. I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store away easily, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" —Crystal K
"Screen was super easy to install. The area around our doors are wood so I used the included push pins to apply it instead of the adhesion strip and it worked perfectly. Our dog has already figured out how to go in and the magnets close it behind him. So excited to be able to leave my doors open this summer without bugs!" —Alexa B.
5. A pretty botanical shower curtain that's so serene and mesmerizing it'll probably convince you to give that whole plant parent thing another try.
Promising review: "This curtain is gorgeous! It is a bit sheer, so use a solid liner if you want full color saturation. The colors in this print are abundant and broad enough to match well in almost any bathroom! Everyone who has seen this in my bathroom has raved over how lovely it is, too. I spent an unreasonable amount of time trying to find a shower curtain that would look nice in my vintage tiled bathroom. I looked at about 2,000 (really!) to find one, and I am so incredibly happy that I looked long enough to find this one! I spent a few extra bucks to get the 84" length so it would be an even more dramatic focus in the tiny bathroom. Tl;dr: it is a beautiful print and it is a fantastic price. Get it!" —Bethany Blah
6. An elegant handcrafted peace vase so you can keep some fresh flowers on your desk or shelf — or even leave the vase empty for an artistic touch to your space.
Jungalow is a Black woman-owned business founded by Justina Blakeney, an artist, designer, and author. The retailer offers an array of handcrafted home goods and original artwork.
Promising review: "So beautiful. Excellent weight and feels like it was made for me. Perfect addition to our little NYC apartment garden." —Samantha M.
7. Or a book-shaped flower vase for avid readers who fantasize about living in a library in a charming little town. Fill this with fresh flowers and use it to start bringing those vibes to life.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
8. A dog spot repair solution to help you fix up any dirt patches in your backyard that could use some extra help. Thanks to this mix of mulch, soil, and seeds, those pesky urine or digging spots in your yard will be lush and green for your next outdoor gathering.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
9. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser for a whimsical and relaxing addition to your desk or nightstand. With adjustable light colors and the sound of water droplets, this will surely create a soothing ambience.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "Loves it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
10. The ChomChom pet hair remover roller sure to *amaze* you with how much hair it picks up from your furniture. Furry friends are the best, but a couch full of hair during shedding season is NOT.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout, and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
11. And a squeegee broom with a 100% natural rubber brush that picks up pet hair like a magnet. It works on carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum, so your pet's shedding won't take over your entire home.
The built in squeegee edge can also be used to clean windows, showers, and windshields. Use it to clean up liquid spills on tile, concrete, or any hardwood surface too. It's basically a must-have to keep your floors shining.
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere and I found this product on a whim one day. I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
