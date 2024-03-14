36 Home Decor Items To Make Your Living Space As Cozy As Possible

1. A popular, luxurious candle scented with a pleasant jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend that’ll have all of your house guests asking what that amazing smell is. Nothing makes a space feel cozy like a soothing aroma.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in five sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
2. Or a set of three flameless flickering candles for anyone who doesn't like to burn candles, but still wants that warm ambience. These can be controlled with a remote, which allows you to set a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them off.
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.
Get them from Amazon for $19.89.
3. A crystal ball music box that rotates and provides both a great nightlight and a soothing bedtime melody. It'll add to your bedroom ~aesthetic~ and help you drift to sleep after a long day.
Promising review: "What a great gift! Exceeded my expectations with the sound quality of the music box and the 3D globe. Bought it for my 11-year-old daughter’s birthday and she was in awe!!" —BusyBeaching
Get it from Amazon for $22.88+ (available in two designs).
4. A faux fur "human dog bed" if you've ever thought to yourself, "Wow, I'm jealous of how cozy my dog looks right now." Well, now you can have your very own fluffy bed on the floor for naps, movie night, and of course cuddling with your furry bestie.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
5. A cordless table lamp for adding some warm lighting to your dining table, kitchen counter, or bedside table. Your home will feel 10 times cozier once you stop using the "big lights" — just ask TikTok.
P.S. These are cordless and only require a tap at the top to turn on, so you can turn it on and off even if your hands are covered in soap or food.
Promising review: "The color is wonderful. They came pre-charged. On and off is simple - just one touch on top. Base is heavy and non-slip. Perfect for parties, tabletop, or desks. I love these darling lamps!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in seven colors).
6. A cotton knit duvet cover that'll still have your bed looking like an image on Pinterest, even if you don't care to make your bed in the morning. The soft jersey material is breathable and moisture-wicking, so you'll be snug as a bug no matter what season it is.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $50.99+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
7. Or a lush double-sided shaggy faux fur duvet set so you can have the coziest — and the most fabulous — place to get your beauty rest. If you never want to leave your bed after getting this, I understand.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in three sizes and 34 colors).
8. A ceramic cone mug, because it's both functional and a stunning piece of decor that'll have all of your friends asking for the link. How could sipping a hot latte or chamomile tea out of this not give you that warm fuzzy feeling?
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which makes them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).
9. A wireless library light so you can bring those cozy feels you get from your favorite library or art gallery into your own home. These are perfect for highlighting your family portrait, favorite piece of art, or any other special corner of your home.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).
10. A cushioned laptop desk for those days when you must check emails but you just can't get out of bed. It features an anti-slip wrist pad, two storage pockets, and a tablet holder to help you conduct a full day of work from the comfort of your bedroom.
I recently received this to try out and I'm loving it! The sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry from room to room and the cushioned bottom is so comfy. I'd often prop my laptop up with a stack of pillows on my lap, and let me tell you, this is much more convenient. I especially love the iPad slot (which can also be used for your phone) and the little pockets. The pockets can fit pens, my Fire TV Stick remote, hair ties, earbuds, and more.
Promising review: "I work from home and sometimes I just don't want to get out of bed. I found this, and it's perfect. It looks modern and sleek, and it's comfortable on your hands while you type. It's exactly what I was looking for, and now I can stay in bed a little longer before having to transition to my home office." —Candelario
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
11. A wall panel headboard set to transform pretty much any section of your home. Customize the size to be the dramatic headboard of your dreams or even cover your entire living room wall. Either way, it will make your space feel like a luxurious sanctuary of coziness.
Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —T
Get four panels from Amazon for $189+ (available in 32 colors and two sizes).
12. A eucalyptus bundle you can hang in your shower for a spa-like environment. It'll provide you with some aromatherapy and add a lavish touch to your bathroom.
Mama Wonderbar is an LA-based business that's woman-owned and 100% staffed by women. To learn more about their line, check out their Instagram!
Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love Love Love!!" —Kristen Evanson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
13. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser for a whimsical and relaxing addition to your desk or nightstand. With adjustable light colors and the sound of water droplets, this will surely create a soothing ambiance.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "Loves it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.