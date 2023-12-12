27 Gifts That Are Pretty Much Dream-Worthy

1. A viral projection lamp that can mimic a sunset, a rainbow, or they can choose whatever ~ambiance~ they want from the 16 color options. It has a small, rotatable tripod, making it easy to set up anywhere.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this light. It is so freaking cool, easy to use, adjustable — all things. It’s the coolest addition to my room and perfect for photography. You can change the brightness, the color, etc. I feel like it does it all." —TWM
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in two options).
2. A cloud mirror because it looks totally ~dreamy~ and it's useful, which is the best combination for a great gift! They can place it on a shelf or vanity to add some extra razzle dazzle to their space.
Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" —Aubrey Sklar
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A set of Mr. Pen pastel highlighters and black ball pens, which would make a great gift for a friend or coworker who is always taking notes or scribbling in their planner. In addition to the beautiful colors, reviewers love that they don't bleed through pages.
Btw, Mr. Pen also has the cutest transparent sticky notes, that would make a great add-on to this gift!
Promising review: "Will NEVER use any other Bible highlighter or pen again. They do not bleed or soak through. Perfect color options. The pens are the perfect size and do not scratch or tear the thin bible paper. For the amount you pay, you cannot get any better than these. The durability on them is perfect. Perfect shape and size." —Demi Reyes
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A high-pressure rainfall showerhead that'll make their bathroom feel like those fancy celebrity ones they used to admire on MTV Cribs. And not only does it look super luxurious, but it can help improve their water pressure too.
Promising review: "Incredible product!!! Buy it! This rainfall shower head gives me the best showers of my life." —Rivka Polanksy
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three sizes and four finishes).
5. A gold balloon dog sculpture — it'll be the cutest little decor piece for their desk or bookshelf. No matter how ~ruff~ their day is, this is sure to make them smile.
You can also check out this similar listing with an adorable balloon elephant, monkey, and rabbit design!
Promising review: "It’s kinda smaller than expected but it is SOOOOO CUTE." —Gretchen D Tecklenburg
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three other designs).
6. A classic Tamagotchi so you can gift any '80s or '90s baby an exciting blast from the past! Or gift it to a kid that you really want to share this beloved childhood game with.
Promising review: "Very nostalgic. Y2k glitter dream 💞✨ I love it! Reliving my childhood. ☺️" —Jessica Wongkar
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 30 styles).
7. A decorative wood chain perfect for your friend or relative who is an amateur interior designer and always looking for cool new pieces to adorn their home with.
Promising review: "This looks much larger than picture in real life, but in a good way. You will not regret this purchase. It's beautiful decor at a great value." —NF
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A glass teapot — it comes with a glass infuser that's perfect for loose teas. It's microwave- and stovetop-safe and it's so stinkin' adorable it'll have them begging you to come over for tea parties.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" —DeeAnna
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A bendable neon-style sign kit they're gonna have so much fun setting up. Reviewers have used this for everything from cosplay looks to bedroom decor. It's sure to be a highlight of their Christmas morning.
Promising review: "This wire worked perfectly. I used it to make a neon sign, and it made an AMAZING Christmas gift!! Then I ordered it in orange, and the color was bright and true to the picture. The wire is thin and flexible and very easy to bend (without breaking), so it can be used for many things. I hot glued it to a wireframe that I formed, and it held perfectly. The battery pack was not too big and easy to use. There were three different modes that you can cycle through (continuous light, slow flash, and fast flash) by pressing the button on the pack. The wire does emit a low buzzing noise when you turn it on. If you ask me, it's no real bother. It isn't very loud and is barely noticeable for my purposes. Overall, this wire is totally cool. There are so many projects you could use it for, and nobody will have any clue how you did it!! lol. I'm very happy with my purchase and may buy more for another project in the future." —Rob
Get it from Amazon for $7.80+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors).
10. A lovely towel warmer that'll drastically improve their daily shower experience. They will have a warm, fluffy towel ready for them every time they finish washing up. If that's not the height of luxury, then I don't know what is.
Promising review: "This is a great addition to a hot tub! It easily fits two full-size beach towels and a robe and warmed them so evenly!" —Briana
Get it from Amazon for $135.99+ (available in 10 colors).
11. An LED floor lamp with three different brightness settings that'll add some light *and* some style to any room in their home.
Promising review: "This is extremely easy to assemble and there are tons of ways to showcase this unique lamp. It's a conversation starter for sure. I absolutely LOVE this lamp. The three dimming options exceeded my expectation and it’s perfect for lighting up an entire room or having a dim light on before bed!! I would recommend this to all my friends and family!! Heck, I’d recommend it to strangers!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three colors).
12. Or an adjustable stick figure floor lamp you can give to your partner or bestie so they won't miss you as much when you're away. I know you're the sunshine of their life, but at least this will still be able to brighten their day. 😉
Promising review: "Got exactly what I expected. Not a high-end, fancy fixture, but a nicely priced, fun lamp I could drop in a corner and add some lumens to my home office. Super easy to assemble. Came with extra bolts/washers/etc. and I LOVE that. Hate when a company fails to include the required hardware for assembly. Love that they included extra! I found that once assembled and positioned, I had to go back once to tighten everything. Not sure if that was because I was not aggressive enough the first time, but once I went over it again, works great — stays in place. Want something charming, unpretentious, and fun that lights up a section of room? I recommend you consider this floor lamp." —John R.
Get it from Amazon for $96.86+ (available in six colors).