26 Easter Dresses You'll Wanna Hop Right Into

See it on TikTok! BTW, this dress also gets a lot of hype for looking very similar to Réalisation Par's $250 Alba dress.

Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok and couldn't help myself. Looks exactly like it does in the videos and it’s very cute. Can be worn with sneakers and/or heels. Just as chic either way. Satin-like feel. Love it." —Siva Tibet



"My friend owns the real deal Réalisation Par dress and let me borrow it for an event, and afterward I knew I was in love and needed it for myself. In searching the internet high and low for [an alternative], I found this and honestly it's perfect. It fits amazing, and looks exactly like the real thing. I will be candidly honest, the stitching is a little wonky on some of the sides, but hardly noticeable to others. I will totally buy another one of these dresses in another print. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." —Zoey

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and 10 styles, including a shorter version).