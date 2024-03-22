26 Easter Dresses You'll Wanna Hop Right Into

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A smocked-bust midi dress for an effortlessly stylish look that's comfortable and breezy — perfect for running around the backyard and searching for easter eggs with the kiddos (we won't tell that you're secretly just as excited as they are).
Promising review: "It is soo cute and soo comfy. It is the perfect length, especially since I am chasing a toddler all day — not too long to trip and not too short to be picking up my kid all day. I get constant compliments on it. I wish it came in all sorts of patterns and colors!! Soo cute. It washed really well. I hung it to dry it and it is wrinkle-free and soft! BUY IT!!" —Justin M Dealy
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors).
2. A mini sleeveless sweater dress with a scalloped edge so you can remind everyone who the trendsetter in the family is. This dress is already being snatched up by the influencer girlies on social media, so hurry up and grab yours!
Many reviews suggest sizing down.
Promising review: "It’s a beautiful summer dress! I bought this dress in stores when they barely put it out on the floor. Let me tell you that even the Target employee started to set the dress aside to buy on their break. And I’ve seen so many influencers showing it on their social media. So just buy it because they are selling out fast!" —Jen
Get it from Target for $24 (originally $30; available in sizes XXS–4XL and two colors).
3. A tie-dye maxi dress that's just as comfy as it is trendy. Plus, it'll totally match the vibe of the ~aesthetic~ tie-dye Easter eggs you plan to make. You could wear this out to a casual Easter picnic or BBQ and then take a nap in it immediately after.
Promising review: "This dress is like a soft T-shirt, and the colors on the blue-and-white tie-dye were beautiful and vibrant. The sleeves were nice and stretchy and weren’t too tight. It honestly feels as comfy as a nightgown. I can’t wait to wear it more; I tried it on and it was so comfy I left it on to run errands! It’s great with flat sandals, and I just ordered another color because I love it so much. Say hello to my new summer uniform!" —Lauren L.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors/prints).
4. A strappy floral dress with a cute little tie in the front and a print that basically screams, "Helloooo, spring!" Whether you plan on styling it with a sweater and heels or a denim jacket and sneakers, you're sure to win the award for Best Dressed at Easter dinner.
See it on TikTok! BTW, this dress also gets a lot of hype for looking very similar to Réalisation Par's $250 Alba dress.
Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok and couldn't help myself. Looks exactly like it does in the videos and it’s very cute. Can be worn with sneakers and/or heels. Just as chic either way. Satin-like feel. Love it." —Siva Tibet
"My friend owns the real deal Réalisation Par dress and let me borrow it for an event, and afterward I knew I was in love and needed it for myself. In searching the internet high and low for [an alternative], I found this and honestly it's perfect. It fits amazing, and looks exactly like the real thing. I will be candidly honest, the stitching is a little wonky on some of the sides, but hardly noticeable to others. I will totally buy another one of these dresses in another print. I get so many compliments every time I wear it." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and 10 styles, including a shorter version).
5. An eyelet flare mini dress sure to make you beyond ~hoppy~ as soon as you put it on. Between the color and the gorgeous details, there's no way you won't be turning heads in this one.
Get it from Eloquii for $139.95 (available in sizes 14–32 and two colors).
6. A denim dress if you're someone who typically lives in jeans, but you just KNOW your mom is going to complain if you don't wear a dress to the Easter family gathering. This will help you both please her and keep a foot inside of your comfort zone.
Promising review: "I am soo happy with my purchase. The material and fit are really soft and comfortable. I would definitely recommend it. It is also true to size." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes M–XXL and in three colors).
7. A puff-sleeve midi dress with an open back design and a darling ~twist~ in the front. It comes in the most perfect Easter colors, and it'll double as a great dress to have on hand for any upcoming spring or summer weddings you'll be attending.
Promising review: "I was looking to refresh my wardrobe after the pandemic and came across this dress online and WOW. I purchased it in black and when I tried it on, I literally said, 'OMG, I LOVE THIS,' out loud to myself in the mirror. It fits amazingly and is so well made; I love the open back and the fact that I don't need to wear a bra with it, and on me, it's still a legit midi dress even though I'm tall. Great find!" —MegKenna
Get it from Nordstrom for $99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
8. A ruffly midi that's as easy, breezy, and beautiful as those old CoverGirl commercials. Whether you'll be spending Easter Sunday at church, at a restaurant, at your in-law's house, or all of the above, this dress will have you looking and feeling fabulous all day long.
Promising review: "Love this dress! Fit perfectly! I wore it for Easter in Florida, lightweight and super cute. I have gotten tons of compliments." —Avid reader
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors/prints).
9. A faux wrap dress for anyone who wants to match the aesthetic of their colorfully dyed easter eggs. Plus, it's so cute and comfy it'll get plenty of use throughout the rest of spring and summer.
Promising review: "This dress is beautiful and very comfortable for the spring and summer weather. It was so beautiful I could barely wait for the next day to wear it out. And I sure did get some compliments the day I wore it out. I so love it that I had to order another one same day I received this. Would totally recommend." —Emmanuel Eze
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and nine prints).
10. A dreamy pastel maxi with the most adorable bow straps — this little number is going to have you floating around all day like the springtime goddess you are.
Promising review: "I ordered the light purple to wear to a wedding and other events and absolutely love it! It fits true to size and is very comfortable, even on extremely hot and humid days since it is a thinner, flowy material (not see-through due to lining, though!)." —Sarah Munson
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors/prints).
11. A flowy floral dress that's bound to be compliment bait. Wear it for the Easter gathering, and then prepare to wear it about 50 more times this spring, summer, and fall.
12. A vibrant halter dress you'll feel classy and fabulous in. If you're nervous about spending Easter with your partner's family, just put this dress on for an instant confidence booster.
Promising review: "I am THE MOST DIFFICULT person to dress, but after looking at all the other reviewers' pictures (thank you all) I went ahead and ordered it. Love it! Fits great, colors are great, very comfortable, hits just right, lightweight but not see-through. I can't wait to wear it out." —Gene
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 29 colors/prints).