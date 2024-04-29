33 Cleaning Products With Before & After Pics That’ll Basically Make Your Eyes Pop Out Of Your Head Like A Looney Tune

1. A shower door cleaner so you can finally get rid of the soap scum and hard water stains and make it so that the place where you clean yourself is, well, clean.
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a non abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
2. A screen cleaner because it's probably getting a little bit difficult to read your emails with all of the dust and finger prints on your laptop's screen. It comes with a microfiber cloth to get the job done, and in addition to using it on your computer screen, it'll also work wonders on your phone, TV, tablet, and glasses.
Promising review: "I’ve had my computer screen dirty for several years. I decided to give this product a try and it worked much better than I expected. 100% recommend, I give 5 stars (pictured above). 🌟" —Jordan Schwartz
3. A bottle of Folex spot remover to once and for all make that huge spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet ~disappear~. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
4. A pet hair remover — it’s going to collect so much fur from your furniture you’ll basically have enough to make a fur coat. I’m not sure why Cruella de Vil was stealing puppies when she could have just used one of these bad boys.
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
5. A denture cleaner so you can remove odors, stains, and discoloration from your retainer, dentures, Invisalign, or mouth guard. Just drop one tablet into warm water with your dental appliance, and it'll be sparkling clean in about 15 minutes.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
6. A box of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because your Keurig is likely holding on to some gross residue and old grinds. This will clean it out, which will help give your coffee a better taste and lengthen the life of your machine.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
7. Or a box of coffee machine-cleaning powder — who wants to drink their fresh morning cup of coffee out of a dirty coffee pot?? There's probably more gunk and residue in there than you realize. After using this odorless and nontoxic cleaner, your coffee will actually taste better!
Promising review: "This worked great for our coffee maker. The picture on the left (above) is the first batch of water, including the packet of cleaner. The second was already much cleaner and the third and fourth batches of water were completely clear. Our coffee tastes much less bitter now." —Amazon Customer
8. Or! A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.
Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore
9. A pack of stain-removing pads — you simply place one over the stain, stomp down on it, leave it alone for at least 30 minutes, and TA-DA! The stain has been removed. It's like a magic trick. And the best part? It works on all different kinds of stains, including pet pee, wine and coffee spills, mud spots, blood, and more.
Note: Tougher stains may take longer! You can leave the pad on stains for up to 24 hours.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
10. Bioclean hard water stain-remover if you're *so over* looking at the cloudy spots and marks all over your shower and sinks. If it seems like you scrub all the time, but they just never look spotless due to your hard water, then this industrial-strength cleaner is here to save the day.
Promising review: "I have been trying to clean my glass shower for three years since we moved into our house. There was a buildup of hard water spots that would not come off. I tried all the advertised products claiming to easily clean it. None of them worked. I tried vinegar and steel wool and homemade mixtures. Nothing worked. Then I came across a mention of Bioclean somewhere on the Internet. I don't recall where. Bioclean is really incredible! It's non-toxic and safe to handle. And importantly, it takes off all the old hard water spots. It also cleans other surfaces. I've already tried it to remove water spots on chrome and it works beautifully. I cannot recommend this product more highly." —Anonymous
11. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish, which uses natural coconut oil to clean and polish your appliances. No more smudges and prints covering your refrigerator! Joy!
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business based in Dover, New Hampshire.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." —David Brennan
12. A cooktop cleaning kit that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. Cook up delicious meals without the fear of ruining your stove.
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad, a grip tool, and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
Promising review: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off: 98% better." —B. Swartwood
