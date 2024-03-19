Bugs, Rain, Mud, And Other Annoying Spring Problems Don’t Stand A Chance With These 32 Products

1. An outdoor bug zapper to help you get rid of gnats, mosquitoes, flies, and more in your yard. This can cover up to an acre of outdoor space, so hanging out on your patio this spring just got a whole lot more enjoyable. More than 17,000 people swear by how effective it is!
Promising review: "Exceptional product. We were infested with mosquitos so badly that we never wanted to use our lanai. Now, thanks to the Flowtron Bug Zapper, that problem is nearly solved. Since deploying this product, there have been noticeably fewer mosquitos. This thing is a well-constructed machine that can destroy thousands of mosquitos. It has been perfect for us. I highly recommend it!" —CD
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. A standing weeder that will easily pull weeds out by their roots, without you having to uncomfortably bend or get down in the dirt. Yard maintenance is one of the least fun parts about warmer spring weather, so you might as well make it easier on yourself with the help of this popular tool.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy. Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. A magnetic screen door so you can get some of that fresh springtime breeze circulating through your home without letting all of the bugs inside. The magnetic closure makes it helpful for pets and kids that are constantly going in and out of the house as soon as the weather gets warmer.
Magnets and a Velcro-like strip run along the entire length of the screen door.
Promising reviews: "We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact he scratched at it signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats he figured it out. Installation was so easy! The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality. I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store away easily, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" —Crystal K
"Screen was super easy to install. The area around our doors are wood so I used the included push pins to apply it instead of the adhesion strip and it worked perfectly. Our dog has already figured out how to go in and the magnets close it behind him. So excited to be able to leave my doors open this summer without bugs!" —Alexa B.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes).
4. A dog spot repair solution to help you fix up any dirt patches in your backyard that could use some extra help. Thanks to this mix of mulch, soil, and seeds, those pesky urine or digging spots in your yard will be lush and green for your next outdoor gathering.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and in packs).
5. A soothing saline nasal gel that can help moisturize your dry, stuffy nose. Spring allergies can wreak havoc on your nostrils and cause irritating dryness, but thanks to this non-greasy aloe gel, you don't have to suffer through it.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
6. A bleach-free outdoor cleaner — it lifts dirt and grime from all different surfaces, including your cement, stone, siding, wood, roof shingles, and more. It'll help you blast away all the grossness winter left behind on your house and walkway.
Just connect the sprayer to your garden hose, spray, let it sit for 5-10 minutes, scrub as needed, and rinse it off.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
7. A clear bubble umbrella so the rainy season doesn't have to kill your vibe and distract from your cute outfit.
Promising review: "I love this umbrella! It rains all the time here in the Pacific Northwest, but I didn't want to stop my daily walks outside — this baby came to the rescue. It's not too heavy to carry, looks super cute, is VERY protective of the elements, and you can see through it, so it doesn't feel like as much of a barrier as other umbrellas. The only downside is that the long part is not collapsible, but I don't mind because I keep this at home when not in use. Highly recommend for outdoor walks." —Nina
Get it from Amazon for $16.20+ (available in five designs).
8. And a 100% waterproof, satin-lined Hairbrella, because you spent way too much money on that cute hairstyle to have the rain destroy it. This will easily fold up so you can stash it in your bag and the satin interior will help you avoid frizz. Plus, the visor will help keep your makeup on point, too!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats that both look cool and protect hair from the elements.
Promising review: "This hat arrived just in time for my trip to Niagara Falls. I have braids and this hat protected my hair completely. The visor provided excellent protection on The Maid Of The Mist as well as the walk behind the falls. This is a must have." —sandra l darrett
Get it from Amazon for $39+ (available in nine colors).
9. A pack of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes to infuse fertilizer and micronutrients into your plants after they may have been a bit neglected during the winter. Now your indoors can look as green and happy as the outdoors.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season. The reviewer pics above are all of the same plant — the far left photo shows the plant in its droopy, original state, the middle photo is a slightly perkier plant just 10 days later, and the right photo shows the happy, lifted, and healthy result after three weeks!
Promising review: "I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial), and the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was at a great price." —victoria
Get two packs of 48 spikes from Amazon for $10.95 (available in various quantities).
10. And a pack of butterfly-shaped sticky stakes that'll help rid your precious plants of all those pesky flies and gnats invading their space (and your home!!) now that it's warmer outside.
Promising review: "These are a must, especially in the spring, for almost every one of my house plants to keep the small gnats at bay. They are easy to use and very sticky so be careful you don’t get any of your leaves stuck to them. Very effective, and I change them out often so I always get the larger quantity." —PR
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A waterproof rain jacket with a hood to keep you prepared for all the upcoming spring showers. This will help you stay dry and protect you from the cold wind. Plus, it's lightweight enough to carry around and comes with a convenient little storage pouch.
Promising review: "I got this a little bigger to go over my sweatshirt and it was perfect. It is super lightweight and kept me dry. It also helped lock in some extra warmth so that was a bonus. It's the perfect little rain jacket for the price." —Amie Linsday
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).
Or check out this rain jacket that comes in plus sizes!
12. A tube of Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 to use daily that'll protect your skin from the sun and provide moisture without the annoying white residue that is usually left behind. Although you should wear sunscreen year-round, it's especially important now that you'll be spending more time in the sun.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned business that was founded in Miami in 2016. The brand's products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens or other harmful chemicals.
Promising review: "I know as women of color we worry about that ashy/white cast type of look when we put on sunscreen or looking oily, but this sunscreen doesn’t cause either one of those things to happen. It blends into the skin very well immediately, it doesn’t have that sterling sunscreen smell and a little goes a very long way. I highly recommend!" —Kayla
Get it from Target for $15.99, from Amazon for $10.97, or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.