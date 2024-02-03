11 Gallon-Size Water Bottles If You Hate Going To Get A Refill

1. A measurement-marked water bottle with a push button silicone straw lid that's perfect if you want something that won't cramp your style. You didn't spend all that time building the cutest gym outfit rotation for your gigantic water bottle to get in the way! This stylish option will be the perfect accessory.
You can use the silicone straw with a simple push of a button and the lid snaps down and locks to prevent any pesky leaks!
Promising review: "If you’re looking to drink more water easier, this is the jug for you! Super cute and super easy to carry around. Not to mention that it’s pretty darn easy to clean! Even comes with two straws!" —Olivias
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors and a half-gallon option).
2. A stainless-steel water bottle for anyone who likes their water 🧊ICE COLD🧊. This surprisingly chic gallon-sized water bottle uses double-walled vacuum insulation to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. (Or hot for up to 12 hours!)
Promising review: "I’ve often had a problem hydrating, more specifically drinking water; don’t like it. However, realizing the error of my ways, I find that it’s recommended that I drink a gallon of water a day, so I purchased the white one; which I carry back and forth to work. I’ve now been successful with my water goals and it’s also a conversation starter. (“That has to be the biggest water bottle I’ve ever seen” tends to be the common one.) Unfortunately, I sometimes forget it and leave it in the office over the weekend. To solve the I’ve ordered a second one; the blue one. I’m loving both." —Maurice Joshua
Get it from Amazon for $33.09+ (available in six colors).
3. A time-marked water jug, perfect if you thrive on setting goals and checking them off. (I'm looking at you, Capricorns.) Because drinking a whole gallon of water is no easy feat, this will help you pace yourself throughout the day and feel accomplished every couple of hours.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed to ensure I’m drinking enough water on a daily basis! I like the fact that I can see how much water I drink every two hours." —barbara green
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 28 colors).
4. A sleek RTIC Outdoors insulated jug made with stainless steel and an extra-wide opening — perfect for adding ice or fruit to your beverages. The lid has an air-tight seal with a handle, and the bottle won't sweat on the outside (so there is no need to search for a giant coaster).
5. A BuildLife motivational water bottle to provide you with that little extra boost of encouragement, especially if you're new to this whole "staying hydrated" thing. It has an ergonomic handle and carrying strap, plus an easy-to-sip nozzle straw.
Promising reviews: "This bottle is huge and sturdy! It’s perfect for my daily water intake and I don’t mind carrying it everywhere." —Hannah
"Super cute color options, durable, and does its job. No leaks." —Jessica Torres
Get one from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).
6. A classic BPA-free plastic water jug with a built-in handle if you're looking for a no-fuss way to consume your daily H2O. Thousands of reviewers love it because it's well-made and convenient.
Promising review: "It's durable, rugged, and sturdy for daily usage. Fill it once and drink it for the rest of the day. It's easy to clean. This is my second one. I replace them each for sanitary purposes. No problems with them whatsoever and would definitely purchase again." —Right3ous
Get it from Amazon for $18.38.
7. A Hydro Gallon 1 Pro complete with a cover and straps that allow you to carry it as a crossbody or a backpack. With this clever design, you won't have to worry about lugging around a heavy bottle all day. Plus, it even has a pocket to hold your phone! It's basically a water bottle in purse form.
BTW, it has a lifetime warranty!
Promising review: "This water bottle is huge. It comes with a carrier and two different lids, either a flip-up with a straw or a lid to let you drink high volume, which is what I prefer. The cover adds insulation value so my water stays cool all day long when I am working out in the heat. The included handle and carry straps make it easy to carry and it can be secured well when on hikes. All in all, this is a durable and very well-constructed water bottle for anyone looking for a LARGE water bottle." —Mike James
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in three styles) or from Hydro Gallon for $38.
8. A splurge-worthy 1-gallon Yeti Rambler — the brand we already know and love for its quality mugs and tumblers. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill and clean. The bottle has double-wall vacuum insulation and a no-sweat design. Plus, the durable outer coat won't fade or peel over time.
Promising review: "I bought my gallon Rambler One Gallon Jug five years ago and I have used it literally every day since. My lid does not leak and it keeps ice for days on end. I live in Phoenix, Arizona, and even leaving the jug in my 150-degree car all day does not affect its capacity to keep water cold or ice from melting. I haven’t had to replace anything on it. Great investment for those who must hydrate on the go." —NathanB
Get it from Amazon for $130 (available in 14 colors) or from Yeti for $130 (available in seven colors).
9. A Coldest sports water bottle, which has that name for a reason. If you want your water to stay as cold as Omarion's ice box, then this is a worthy investment. Reviewers rave that it actually keeps your water cold for DAYS. It's also leak-proof and has a flip-top straw lid for easy drinkability.
Promising reviews: "We have known each other for less than 24 hours but are already best friends. What could this bottle not do? Chill your wine? Store your items? Act as a flotation device? Cuddle buddy? Safe? Emergency gasoline canister? Extra carry-on suitcase? Did I say chill your wine? You are welcome colder water, you are welcome world. Enjoy." —AD
"One of the best water jugs I have bought. Well worth the price. I thought all the reviews and the YouTube promotions made it overrated until I started to use mine, it is great — especially here in this Texas Heat." —Antoine Manning
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in three colors and a half-gallon size).
10. A triple-walled insulated water bottle fully equipped with a carrying pouch, paracord handle, two straws, a straw brush, and a bottle brush. It's essentially a fully loaded drinking vessel. And if that's not impressive enough, it's also been tested to keep your drinks cold for up to 48 hours!
Promising review: "Okay idk why I didn’t expect the 128-oz one to be this huge, but I’m not complaining AT ALL! All the accessories that it came with are super cute and just made it all worth the purchase!! I camp at a lot of music festivals and I KNOW this is gonna be life-saving!! So happy with this purchase. 😭" —Jesus Lomeli
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in eight colors and three smaller sizes).
11. A wide-mouth, non-toxic plastic bottle that has a built-in handle and a nylon strap so you can easily carry it around. It's also time-marked and comes with a bottle brush. Carry this with you every day and you'll never be thirsty again. You know, unless you see a picture of Michael B. Jordan. I can't help you there.
Promising review: "Great way to track water intake, and I appreciate the handle on it. It's easy to carry into work with all my other things! Also nice that it comes with a cleaning brush, most do not!" —Kelly R Rasbury
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors).