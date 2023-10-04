Community·Updated on Oct 5, 2023From The Mainstream To The Obscure, These Are My Top 6 Horror Book Recs Right In Time For Spooky SeasonI better go buy a night light.by KatieCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. The Shining by Stephen King Doubleday I mean, of course we're going to start with the master of horror, Stephen King. Despite differences between this and the movie, the book still terrifies. For those who are fans of Friends, feel free to keep your copy in the freezer like Joey did! 2. Haunted by Chuck Palahniuk Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group Possibly the most disturbing collection of short stories that I have ever read, but somehow I just couldn't put it down! These are definitely more unsettling than anything, but they'll for sure have you not wanting to be alone at night! 3. Pet Sematary by Stephen King Doubleday We all knew that Stephen King would make multiple appearances on a horror novel list, and this one is just pure terror. What's wild is that it involves a cat and a kid, so how could it be so scary? I don't know how he does it, but King just delivers with this one. If you want to lose a few night's sleep, grab yourself a copy! 4. NOS4A2 by Joe Hill William Morrow Paperbacks It's no surprise that the son of Stephen King has a knack for writing horror novels (he also wrote the Locke & Key comics for any fans). Perfect to read anytime between now and Christmas, this book is such a unique ride and will definitely have you shaking with terror! 5. Whispers from the Dead by Joan Lowery Nixon Laurel Leaf Sometimes, it's fun to read a quick YA novel and Joan Lowery Nixon certainly knows how to deliver a good haunt! I read this book in middle school and still think about it to this day because of how terrifying it was, but I think it's definitely time for a reread. 6. Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane HarperCollins I'm sure everyone has seen the film by now, but man I'm glad I read this one before I saw the movie. My jaw dropped! I guess it could be considered more of a thriller/suspense novel, but there were definitely aspects of horror. I mean, the setting is a secluded island that's home to a psychiatric hospital for criminals. Do you also love any of these? What are your other favorite horror novels that I should add to my reading list? Let me know in the comments!