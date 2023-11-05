Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Prove Designing A Chic Nursery Doesn't Have To Break The Bank

    Save that money for the good stuff...like diapers and wipes.

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cute canvas map of animals to show your baby bear that the world is big and wide and wonderful, and is theirs to explore.

    the canvas hung above a crib
    Stephanie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! Perfect for above my son's crib. Love the animals and vibrant colors." —Stephanie

    Price: $57.99+ (available in four sizes)

    2. A classic 3-in-1 convertible crib that's giving major family heirloom vibes at a very affordable price. Try not to get emotional at the thought of your baby's future baby sleeping in this crib.

    a reviewer photo of the white crib
    Rebecka / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The crib is absolutely perfect (especially for the price!). It was SO EASY to assemble! Great instructions. I wanted rod iron (which is a $500 crib) and 'settled' with this one because of the price. And I am so glad I did! It looks just like the wrought iron I liked, just paid way less, and it’s actually very sturdy too! I am in love!" —Victoria

    Price: $199 (available in four colors)

    3. Or a portable mini crib, which is great for cozy rooms or if you have a guest bedroom/nursery combo and you'll need to move the crib out (okay, the baby too) whenever you have visitors.

    the crib in the natural finish
    Gwen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This portable mini crib is gorgeous! So easy to put together, light enough for a grandma to move around easily. Just perfect for little grand babies and guests. I bought a bigger mattress, and it fit perfectly. I highly recommend!" —Gwen

    Price: $117.43+ (available in three colors)

    4. A six-drawer dresser that will soon be filled with itty bitty baby clothes, but will work just as well when it's filled with big-kid clothes and trends that you know one day they'll have a good laugh over. (What will be your little's version of JNCO?)

    a user photo of the dresser in white
    Rallysbell / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the dresser for our babies' room. It’s the perfect size and very sturdy. We wanted something big enough that they can use for years to come. It’s perfect." —kristen

    Price: $199.99 (originally $279.99, available in four colors)

    5. A Scandi-style rocking chair, because even though you haven't met your baby yet you just know that they will appreciate your commitment to on-trend design.

    a reviewer photo of the beige rocking chair in a nursery
    Sarah / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loooooove this chair. Color and shape are great, easy to assemble, firm but not hard, feels supportive. Really happy with our choice!" —Lydia

    Price: $191.99+ (originally $632, available in three colors)

    6. Or a glider and ottoman set that are so comfy and soothing. The side pockets are perfect for holding books, your phone, and all the things to keep you occupied when your arms become someone's favorite place to nap.

    a reviewer photo of the glider in gray
    Lindsay / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am on my fourth baby and finally purchased one of these nursery glider chairs! I should’ve bought one with my first child! It's super comfortable! Assembly was a breeze! Takes less than 30 minutes to put together! I wanted the gray color, but it wasn’t in stock but still love this!! I recommend this Erikson glider!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $159.99+ (available in 16 styles)

    7. A realistic faux fiddle-leaf fig tree, because we all need a little greenery in our lives but let's be honest...your focus will be on growing your own sweet little sprout and you won't have time to water something new.

    a reviewer photo of the faux plant in a corner
    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Tree is great, looks real, is light to move around but still sturdy. You'll likely want to purchase a larger pot to place it in. Would highly recommend." —Kimberlee

    Price: $128+ (available in two sizes)

    8. An oversized letter to decorate the wall. It won't be long before you're singing the ABCs, but you can give your kiddo a head start with their initials!

    A natural wood letter A on a blue wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. Painted white looks awesome." —Dolores

    Price: $25.99 (available in 26 letters)

    9. A changing table that is so simple yet sleek that you could probably repurpose it and use it long after the diaper days are done. Perhaps a bar cart? A bookshelf? Up to you!

    the changing table in white
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect simple changing table. Assembled alone while 9-months pregnant. It’s been great. Thinking about getting some baskets to organize clothes and diapers below." —Carolyn

    Price: $132.99+ (available in four colors)

    10. Or a changing table dresser combo with drawers and cubbies so you can squeeze in a little extra storage. Tiny people somehow need a LOT of stuff.

    the changing table in white
    Malorie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Took some time to put together but it looks great and seems sturdy so far!" —Bettina 

    Price: $334.99 (originally $414.99, available in three colors)

    11. A rolling cart, which could be used as a diapering station, a pumping station, a formula station, etc. Basically, it is exactly what you need it to be in that moment.

    the cart in white
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great to use in a baby nursery. Holds baby items and snacks for me while nursing and rocking my sweet girl. It rolls from changing table to crib to rocking chair with ease. A lifesaver!" —Sherry

    Price: $38.61+ (originally $59.99, available in six colors)

    12. A neutral rug that will go with any theme you have...and will certainly come in handy when you're tiptoeing out of the room. Shhh!

    the neutral rug on a floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved this carpet!! It really did help bring together my baby’s nursery! It’s softer than I expected it." —Bella

    Price: $62.99+ (available in four sizes and two colors)

    13. Or if neutrals aren't your thing, a colorful chevron-patterned rug guaranteed to put the room in good *shape*, but also gives you a big palette to play with design-wise.

    the chevron pattern rug in a nursery
    Gary / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This rug is perfect for my grandkids nursery. It’s fluffier than the picture shows but is still super cute. I’m very happy with this purchase and would highly recommend." —Gary

    Price: $52.99+ (available in seven sizes)

    14. A whimsical mobile in a cute animal motif that will help calm your baby when they're in beast mode (aka hungry and tired).

    the mobile
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh ADORABLE! Looks so cute in his room and was easy to set up." —Courtney

    Price: $55.83

    15. A set of six sweet prints with meaningful messages to hang on the wall and tie your nursery theme together.

    the prints in frames on a wall
    Wayfair

    Note: The prints come unframed.

    Promising review: "These prints are absolutely precious. They arrived carefully packaged and in pristine condition. I found that I had to trim them down a bit to fit in 8x10 frames, but that was easy to do. They'll look sweet in the soon-to-arrive baby girl's nursery!!" —Janet

    Price: $27.99 (available with a white or blue background)

    16. A roll of wallpaper that will really help you *stick* the landing on your nursery's design. Make sure you measure to figure exactly how many rolls you'll need for the room!

    the neutral woodland themed wallpaper in a room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Adorable, and so well priced! I installed in an alcove in our new son’s room. Gives playful yet classic vibes, reminiscent of an English playroom. Very easy to install (I did it while 8-months pregnant). Just fill the tub with water and follow the directions. Color is fairly true to images, a bit softer." —Sara

    Price: $44.99 per roll (available in three colors)

    17. A beautiful botanical-patterned crib sheet, which would go so perfectly with a nature and wildlife-themed room. Just sayin'!

    a baby standing on the green and white crib sheet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "PERFECT. The colors were just as in the picture and they were so soft. I was very happy that they were part of my baby shower gift." —cathilynn

    Price: $27.19 (originally $32.19)

    18. A reading nook and bookcase, because one day you're reading the board books together and then you blink and your kid is playing with Lego bricks and reading to themself. This piece will grow with them.

    the gray bookcase with a moon and star patterned canopy
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So cute!! My son loves the built-in reading nook. Great size and stores books of various sizes. Very sturdy." —Alex

    Price: $165 (originally $199.99)

    19. A light-blocking curtain panel that will help you achieve the thing your baby needs the most: good sleep. Hey, wait a second...that's what YOU need the most, too. Maybe add an extra set to cart for yourself!

    two of the panels in pink in a nursery
    Paul / Wayfair

    Each panel sold separately.

    Promising review: "Bought these for my baby nursery and they are definitely black out. When I have them closed the room is pitch black which is exactly what I was wanting. Definitely recommend if you are looking for a good thick, blackout curtain." —Katiebeth

    Price: $10.99+ (available in 26 colors and 11 sizes)

    20. An out-of-this world lamp, which is scientifically proven to be a stellar addition to your little astronaut's, ahem, space.

    the rocket lamp on a nightstand
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super cute and perfectly matches my kids' space-themed room." —Brittany

    Price: $62.99 (originally $91.80)

    21. A changing pad that's soft and has a safety strap for those moments when your baby is particularly wiggly and not really appreciating your efforts to clean and wipe them.

    the gray pad
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It fits the changing table dresser that I got for my baby, I love how soft the cushion was and waterproof as well." —Therese

    Price: $32.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes)

    22. A waterproof Sealy crib mattress to give your little love the sweetest of slumbers. When they're a little older, flip the mattress for use in a toddler bed. You won't lose any sleep over this practical but important purchase.

    a reviewer photo of the mattress in a crib
    Logan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Baby has been sleeping on this for a year now and it has been great! LO seems to find it comfortable and I like that it is waterproof. So even though this mattress has seen a lot of accidents, there are no signs of wear. It is also nice and firm." —Sarah

    Price: $69.55 (originally $93.54)

    23. A six pack of cotton receiving blankets, which you can use to swaddle a baby...or fashion into a tiny toga after an epic blowout and there are no clean onesies.

    a pink patterned set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just purchased two more sets! Large, soft, thick enough not to move around when placed under my back at night. Throwing out all old product of similar nature. No matter the use you have, recommend purchase." —Kristine

    Price: $26.99

    24. A book display rack so that baby can see the front of the book covers and maybe even help choose what you read. How cute is that?

    a user submitted image of the book display with books in it
    Melissa / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shelf is perfect! Fairly easy to assemble and sturdy for my nursery. I do have it anchored to the wall and my baby has learned to pull up on it and select his own books." —Jamie

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $65.99, available in two colors)

    25. A set of two floating shelf bookcases, which can be used for anything from beloved books to the most special stuffies. Your baby bookworm will LOVE them.

    the two white shelves on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to assemble, great size and looks so cute in my daughter's room." —Anonymous

    Price: $44.19

    26. A handcrafted hamper that is just as cute and stylish as all the little clothes that go in it. Laundry feels like less of a chore when it's just so adorable, doesn't it?

    the hamper in pink in a nursery
    Christal / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The colors and material are great. Goes great in my daughter’s nursery." —Colleen

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $159.99, available in five colors)

    27. A two-pack of changing pad covers so your baby doesn't have to lie down directly on the plastic changing pad when they get changed. Plus, you know that it's going to get some *stuff* on it and it's super easy to rinse and pop it in the washer.

    two changing pad covers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice quality and fit perfectly!" —Diane

    Price: $18.99

    28. A woven storage basket that can hold your baby's most prized possessions — liked stuffed animals, rattles, and toys that light up and sing the songs that will haunt your dreams until the end of time.

    the storage basket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I will be using this for my new baby hamper... so cute, small and easy use/move." —Roseadra

    Price: $22.99+ (available in three colors and seven sizes)

    29. A playful monkey clock, because sometimes you need to know how long your baby has been monkeying around for. Is it nap time yet?

    the monkey clock against a blue wall
    Alex / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Little whimsical monkey clock dresses up any baby's nursery and helps older children learn to tell time." —Kathleen 

    Price: $34.29

    30. And an owl-shaped night-light that you can control with a remote and has nine different color settings. A light that is bright enough for you to see but not wake the baby? Now that's wise.

    a reviewer of the white owl night-light in a nursery
    Carol / Wayfair

    Promising review: "My grandson loves this light. It is so soft to the touch and he loves staring at all the different colors. You can change to colors and change your child's mood. Soft lighting and perfect for the nursery." —Anna

    Price: $24.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.