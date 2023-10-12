30 Things From Wayfair That’ll Help You Affordably Design A Stylish Nursery

1. A cute canvas map of animals to show your baby bear that the world is big and wide and wonderful, and is theirs to explore.
2. A classic 3-in-1 convertible crib that's giving major family heirloom vibes at a very affordable price. Try not to get emotional at the thought of your baby's future baby sleeping in this crib.
3. Or a portable mini crib, which is great for cozy rooms or if you have a guest bedroom/nursery combo and you'll need to move the crib out (okay, the baby too) whenever you have visitors.
4. A six-drawer dresser that will soon be filled with itty bitty baby clothes, but will work just as well when it's filled with big-kid clothes and trends that you know one day they'll have a good laugh over. (What will be your little's version of JNCO?)
5. A Scandi-style rocking chair, because even though you haven't met your baby yet you just know that they will appreciate your commitment to on-trend design.
6. Or a glider and ottoman set that are so comfy and soothing. The side pockets are perfect for holding books, your phone, and all the things to keep you occupied when your arms become someone's favorite place to nap.
7. A realistic faux fiddle-leaf fig tree, because we all need a little greenery in our lives but let's be honest...your focus will be on growing your own sweet little sprout and you won't have time to water something new.
8. An oversized letter to decorate the wall. It won't be long before you're singing the ABCs, but you can give your kiddo a head start with their initials!
9. A changing table that is so simple yet sleek that you could probably repurpose it and use it long after the diaper days are done. Perhaps a bar cart? A bookshelf? Up to you!
10. Or a changing table dresser combo with drawers and cubbies so you can squeeze in a little extra storage. Tiny people somehow need a LOT of stuff.
11. A rolling cart, which could be used as a diapering station, a pumping station, a formula station, etc. Basically, it is exactly what you need it to be in that moment.
12. A neutral rug that will go with any theme you have...and will certainly come in handy when you're tiptoeing out of the room. Shhh!
13. Or if neutrals aren't your thing, a colorful chevron-patterned rug guaranteed to put the room in good *shape*, but also gives you a big palette to play with design-wise.
14. A whimsical mobile in a cute animal motif that will help calm your baby when they're in beast mode (aka hungry and tired).
15. A set of six sweet prints with meaningful messages to hang on the wall and tie your nursery theme together.
16. A roll of wallpaper that will really help you *stick* the landing on your nursery's design. Make sure you measure to figure exactly how many rolls you'll need for the room!
17. A beautiful botanical-patterned crib sheet, which would go so perfectly with a nature and wildlife-themed room. Just sayin'!
18. A reading nook and bookcase, because one day you're reading the board books together and then you blink and your kid is playing with Lego bricks and reading to themself. This piece will grow with them.
19. A light-blocking curtain panel that will help you achieve the thing your baby needs the most: good sleep. Hey, wait a second...that's what YOU need the most, too. Maybe add an extra set to cart for yourself!
20. An out-of-this world lamp, which is scientifically proven to be a stellar addition to your little astronaut's, ahem, space.
21. A changing pad that's soft and has a safety strap for those moments when your baby is particularly wiggly and not really appreciating your efforts to clean and wipe them.
22. A waterproof Sealy crib mattress to give your little love the sweetest of slumbers. When they're a little older, flip the mattress for use in a toddler bed. You won't lose any sleep over this practical but important purchase.
23. A six pack of cotton receiving blankets, which you can use to swaddle a baby...or fashion into a tiny toga after an epic blowout and there are no clean onesies.
24. A book display rack so that baby can see the front of the book covers and maybe even help choose what you read. How cute is that?
25. A set of two floating shelf bookcases, which can be used for anything from beloved books to the most special stuffies. Your baby bookworm will LOVE them.
26. A handcrafted hamper that is just as cute and stylish as all the little clothes that go in it. Laundry feels like less of a chore when it's just so adorable, doesn't it?
27. A two-pack of changing pad covers so your baby doesn't have to lie down directly on the plastic changing pad when they get changed. Plus, you know that it's going to get some *stuff* on it and it's super easy to rinse and pop it in the washer.
28. A woven storage basket that can hold your baby's most prized possessions — liked stuffed animals, rattles, and toys that light up and sing the songs that will haunt your dreams until the end of time.
29. A playful monkey clock, because sometimes you need to know how long your baby has been monkeying around for. Is it nap time yet?
30. And an owl-shaped night-light that you can control with a remote and has nine different color settings. A light that is bright enough for you to see but not wake the baby? Now that's wise.
