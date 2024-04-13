BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    19 Things From Target For Anyone Designing Their First Nursery

    Admit it, you've been looking forward to this.

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 4-in-1 convertible crib with a classic look that fits different styles and could even be passed down to next generation. Tears at the thought of your baby's baby sleeping in this crib? Blame it on the hormones.

    Target

    Promising review: "This crib is beautiful and I love that it can be converted into a bed eventually. The chestnut color is very nice in our woodland-themed nursery." —Maddy

    Price: $199.99 (available in six colors)

    2. A super soft crib sheet that doesn't make you choose just one color for the theme. Play up whichever ones you want!

    Crib with multicolored striped mattress cover
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely fell in love with this sheet as soon as I saw it and had to grab it for our soon-to-be-born baby. Such a cute pattern and color scheme. The orange shade does come off more brown the me in person but doesn’t change my opinion. Great price! Will definitely purchase another from this brand." —Mamma P

    Price: $9.99

    3. A plush changing pad cover with a very on-point message — because changing blowout diapers in the middle of the night? Oh yeah, that's real love.

    The plush changing pad cover
    Target

    Promising review: "It is so cute and soft! Perfect for the changing table!" —Changing pad cover

    Price: $14.99

    4. A swivel glider and reclining chair because you'll have a comfortable spot to help your little one relax before resting. This is a big deal when your arms become someone's favorite place to nap!

    Gray nursery swivel gliding recliner next to a crib
    Target

    Promising review: "Got this glider for our nursery! Perfect neutral color, easy to put together, and good quality for price. Very comfy and reclines back a decent amount. Can’t wait to use it!" —zobudd

    Price: $399

    5. A changing table that is sleek and simple, so you can repurpose it and use it long after the diaper-changing days are done. Just think of all the art supplies it could hold!

    white changing table being used in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: "I don't plan on keeping the changing table around too long. When she is potty trained i'll sell it or give it away. With that being said, I didn't want anything too bulky or pricey. This worked out just right. The shelves are big enough for baskets to store diapering needs. I use the second shelf for some easy to reach toys and books." —Great Value 

    Price: $79.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A colorful and sweet rug to add a pop of color to your tiny human's room — it has a pretty rainbow design and will look great next to a bookshelf, crib, or diaper changing station.

    Rainbow-patterned rug in child&#x27;s room
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a great addition to our girls room. The rug holds up to a lot, and cleans up easily. Highly recommend for high traffic areas." —Celeste

    Price: $55

    7. Or, if you're more into neutrals, an area rug that will match any decor and will certainly come in handy when you're tiptoeing out of the room. Shhh!

    Gray area rug with abstract white pattern
    Target

    Promising review: "The gray isn't overpowering at all — it's very subtle. I'd say it's less than shown in the picture. Blends well with our taupe, gray, beige color scheme. Great quality as well." —KPE

    Price: $100

    8. A roll of herringbone stripe peel-and-stick wallpaper for an accent wall or maybe even a pop of pattern in the baby's closet. Whatever you do, trust us — you will *stick* the landing with this one.

    Beige and white herringbone pattern peel-and-stick wallpaper
    Target

    Promising review: "With this being my first experience using peel-and-stick paper, I found it fairly easy to work with. I had repositioned a couple pieces a few times and have not had any issues with the paper peeling. I will echo other reviews that the paper can easily be applied to textured walls as well. The pattern is beautiful! I’m very happy with the overall outcome of my project and would purchase this brand again." —EMKRealtor

    Price: $34

    9. A darling mobile in a cute animal motif that will help calm your baby when they're in beast mode (aka hungry and tired).

    Baby mobile with plush owl, sheep, llama, and dog toys hanging, designed for a crib
    Target

    Promising review: "My baby loves this mobile. Every time I turn it on he’s super excited, smiling and dancing with his arms and legs. Best purchase ever. The arm is also very stable. I love the neutral color, and these stuff animals look very cute and well-made. Even though it says to use 0-5 months, my baby still loves it until now, he is also 7 months. Since he couldn’t reach it yet, we still going to have him play with it for awhile." —Nina

    Price: $39.99

    10. A decorative cloud wall shelf to hold all your favorite board books, because the time spent reading with your baby is like being on Cloud Nine.

    Cloud-shaped shelves on wall above child&#x27;s bed
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE these shelves for my son’s space-themed nursery. Absolutely perfect and easy to install." —SeeingRED

    Price: $35

    11. A piece of wall art for your out-of-this-world kiddo. And let's be honest, this baby is now at the center of YOUR universe so it's only fitting!

    Solar system art print in frame
    Target

    Promising review: "My daughter loves space and was ecstatic when we put this up in her room! It’s super cute and has some texture that adds depth to the canvas. Very easy to hang!" —Tmomma

    Price: $25

    12. A light-blocking curtain panel that will help you achieve the thing your baby needs the most: good sleep. Wait, that's what you need, too! *Adds second set to cart*

    Cream-colored curtains hanging on a rod beside a beige armchair and a wooden side table with a lamp
    Target

    Panels are sold individually.

    Promising review: "These were perfect for my space and room/windows. They are not too heavy, but will block most of the incoming light, when needed. The cream color is subtle and just what I wanted." —KJR

    Price: $16.49+ (available in four sizes and seven colors)

    13. A stellar lamp with a perfect glow that will have you starry eyed. And by starry eyed, we mean bleary eyed, but that has everything to do with the baby and nothing to do with the lamp!

    Table lamp with a star-patterned base and plain lampshade
    Target

    Promising review: "Got this lamp for my first baby four years ago and when it came to figuring out a lamp and nightlight option for baby number two this fall, I just couldn’t find anything else I liked! Gave myself permission to buy the lamp again and not worry about it. We use the nightlight every day and I love that I can switch to the lamp with one turn. It’s great for parents too because it’s a pretty bright night-light, so middle-of-the-night diaper changes are easier without having to turn on more lights. I’m recommend this to everyone!" —Kschwabva

    Price: $45

    14. A faux plant because we all need a little greenery in our lives but let's be honest...your focus will be on growing your own sweet little sprout and you won't have time to water something new.

    Potted faux plant on a table beside a scented candle
    Target

    Promising review: "This is probably the fullest faux plant I’ve ever bought, and since I got it online I got lucky! The leaves really look nice and pretty natural too. The stems are also very workable so you can adjust them to be floofier or flatter. Very happy!" —Suzly

    Price: $15 (originally $20)

    15. A bookshelf with a storage bin, because babies may be little, but they come with a lot of stuff! Fact: You can never have too many books or too many stuffies.

    White bookshelf with an angled bottom bin in a contrasting wood finish
    Target

    Promising review: "Great addition to my child’s room, this is super sturdy, easy to put together, and great-looking!" —Lacey32684

    Price: $110

    16. A soft storage basket that can be used for anything from laundry to toys. Whatever it is, your kiddo will never outgrow it! Those newborn-size clothes on the other hand...sigh.

    Textured laundry basket with towels and a polka dot cushion peeking out
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect hamper for my child’s nursery. Good size, not too big not too small. Quality material. (It has held up well for 10 months so far!) It’s not one of those flimsy materials that you have to constantly readjust." —RachelGrace1029

    Price: $20+ (available in two sizes)

    17. A diaper caddy with style with function, which you'll appreciate when you're desperately looking for wipes to handle all that...well, nevermind.

    Woven diaper caddy with baby items on a dresser next to a lamp
    Target

    Promising review: "This holds so many diapers! I’ve had it for two weeks and haven’t had to refill it yet. Great for organizing all the little items and a few of the larger ones too." —Flamingo45

    Price: $16.99 (available in two colors)

    18. A rolling cart, which could be used as a diapering station, a pumping station, a formula station, etc. Basically, it is exactly what you need it to be in that moment.

    White rolling storage cart with three shelves, holding books, a plant, and decor
    Target

    Promising review: "Awesome and sturdy cart. Own one and purchased one as a baby shower gift. Easy to assemble and the gray color is super trendy. Can be used for so many things!" —TargetMomma

    Price: $40 (available in three colors)

    19. A wall hanging storage caddy because you're going to be looking for places to store all the new stuff you — we mean, baby — have.

    Hanging fabric storage with multiple pockets filled with baby items on a door
    Target

    Promising review: "I found it functional for what I needed it for. Holds all my quick to grab essentials for diaper changing. The deep pockets fit mostly everything I need. Plus the design is simple and cute. Great for space saving." —The Artist 101

    Price: $24.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.