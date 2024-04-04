25 Target Products To Give Your Home A Makeover On A Budget

1. A classic coastal-style bench that will transform a nook or a space you didn't know what to do with into the most Insta-worthy spot in the house.
2. A four-piece stainless-steel bathroom hardware set to update the whole look of the space (and eliminate your excuses for the wet towels on the ground).
3. A powerful dual showerhead that will transform your wake-me-up morning shower into a spa-like experience.
4. A beautiful boucle bed frame, which is an upgrade from the typical metal frame on casters. The textured fabric adds instant visual interest to any space — not that you needed any more convincing that this bed is the one.
5. A glass semi-flush mount ceiling light to update your space and get rid of all those outdated lights that make it look like your entryway has time-traveled from the '80s.
6. A 100% cotton, textured chambray duvet cover with shams that comes in a bunch of soothing colors to bring cozy, earthy vibes to your slumber space.
7. A string of pretty bistro lights that will help you transform your backyard into your favorite "room" of the house while getting it ready for the return of barbecues.
8. A mail holder with hooks, which *delivers* on taking care of that pesky entryway clutter and also ensures you don't always misplace your keys.
9. A Studio McGee barrel chair that magically makes you take care of your laundry. How, you ask? Because it's so sleek, you really won't want to cover it up.
10. A fresh welcome mat for your doorstep to up your curb appeal and help you step into spring, but leave all that mud outside where it belongs.
11. A Chip and Jo-approved pedestal coffee table you'll be so obsessed with that you turn into the type of person who insists that everyone uses coasters.
12. A neutral, on-trend rug with a timeless striped and checkered design that will upgrade the space for your eyes and also for your toes.
13. A storage bench for the end of the bed, which will be perfect for storing all your extra blankets and pillows... or your extensive collection of stuffed animals from your childhood that you refuse to part with (no judgment).
14. A roll of vibrant peel-and-stick wallpaper to give you the colorful accent wall you've always dreamed of having in your bedroom. If you've ever thought about changing things up, now is the time — and I know you'll *stick* the landing.
15. A set of 400 thread-count Threshold sheets that will keep you cozy but also cool while you sleep. And, as all people who are forced to adult know, there is nothing more life-changing than a good night's sleep.
16. A four-pack of organizing bins for your fridge or pantry so you can have the home of your Instagram dreams — extremely tidy and with a rainbow of snacks organized by color.
17. A cute three-tier utility cart that is truly the MVP of versatile furniture: It can store pantry items and kitchen appliances, be used as a bar cart, diaper caddy, art supplies keeper, bathroom shelf, office storage... the possibilities are endless!
18. A metal and natural wood freestanding wardrobe that will have you imagining your life as a shopping haul TikTok star. Or, it could just help you save time each morning as your weekly outfit planner. Either way, this baby is a yes.
19. A wood-top kitchen cart with farmhouse-chic vibes that will give you the thing people want the most in their kitchens: more storage space so you can justify your latest cooking and baking purchases (yes, you did need that tiny spatula).
20. A woven and machine-washable shower curtain because while you may be getting clean, those things get DIRTY. Plus, don't we think it's time that your beach theme bathroom got a style glow-up?
21. A framed canvas print of a warm, impressionist landscape for you to take that blank wall you're always staring at and finally transform it into your mini gallery.
22. A wood-burning fire pit that will make your house *the* place to be for social gatherings — just make sure everyone knows to BYO graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows.
23. A traditional five-shelf bookcase that will take that overflowing TBR pile and turn it into a display of curated novels and interesting knickknacks from your travels (whether that's abroad or just to your favorite thrift store).
24. A dramatic Studio McGee pendant light fixture to create a big impact in your kitchen and kickstart your path to fame as a home designer.
25. A three-piece patio set that is so perfect it's not only a place where you'll have many lively conversations, but is practically a conversation starter in and of itself.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.