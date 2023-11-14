Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 *Chef's Kiss* Kitchen Products From Target That'll Be *So* Helpful When You Cook

You're ready for your own cooking show now.

Kathleen Shea-Porter
by Kathleen Shea-Porter

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A 12-pack of glass spice jars, because while variety might be the ~spice of life,~ these uniform spice jars are the key to a super cute and organized kitchen.

The spice jars on a counter
Target

Promising review: "These are great!! Have nice suction to keep my spices fresh. and I love the sleek look. Cannot wait to put all of my spices into these." —Jnc

Price: $30

2. A wood cookbook holder so you don't lose your place...especially in those moments when you're covered in flour, trying to stir, and things are starting to bubble.

Target

Promising review: "Solid piece and holds a variety of cookbooks. I wanted to purchase their previous cookbook stand but glad I waited for this one!" —nikl16

Price: $19.99

3. A stainless-steel, hands-free step trash can that not only gets the job done but is actually surprisingly chic for something that, ya know, holds garbage.

The trash can in a kitchen in the gold color
Target

Promising review: "Becauseeeee it looks amazing, very slick and practical! Big but not bulky. I like how there is a plastic bin inside of it, makes it easier to wash if needed. *I went in store and picked it up, no dents and perfect condition.:)" —MarylovesTarget

Price: $55 (available in three colors)

4. A 10-piece Cuisinart stainless-steel cookware set to upgrade your hodge-podge collection of pots and pans and set you on your path to becoming a Top Chef (or just a really great home cook!).

the cookware set on a kitchen island
Target

This set includes: 8-quart stockpot with lid, 10-inch skillet, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 8-inch skillet, 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid.

Promising review: "This new set is so beautiful that it deserves more than an ordinary kitchen cupboard or hanging hooks for storage. I have cleared out several shelves of my dining room cabinetry and have placed the set where it belongs: on show, along with my best crystal. The 'Chef's Classic Stainless Steel' pieces are more than just beautiful, of course. They clean up easily, are very lightweight, and do a super job of cooking. In the past, I have purchased other pieces in this line (saucepans) and really appreciate how their curved rims keep liquids from dripping, and how nice-fitting the steel lids are. But most of all, they look wonderful." —Sassyfrass

Price: $129.99 (originally $179)

5. A 4.5-quart KitchenAid Mixer, the cute and colorful classic that will have you feeling like you're on the Great British Baking Show.

An ice blue KitchenAid mixer sits on a counter
Target

Promising review: "This is a great investment for anyone who loves to cook. We look forward to getting the food mill and pasta maker attachments soon!" —Great Investment

Price: $399.99 (available in four colors)

6. An extremely stylish kitchen mat that will brighten up your space, protect your floor from water sloshes, and — if you can believe it — make doing dishes after cooking much more enjoyable by giving your feet something soft to stand on.

Target

Promising review: "I’ve had this rug for over a month. Love that it has a little cushion to it and the edges lay flat. I ordered another because I liked them so much that when I need to wash them, I have one to put down in its place." —Diane

Price: $18+ (available in two sizes)

7. A 10-piece set of glass food storage containers because those old tomato-stained plastic ones just aren't the look you're going for anymore. You're saving some quality cooking!

The set with leftovers in it
Target

Promising review: "Best containers ever. Excellent seal. It keeps food fresher. They are really great for storing leftovers when traveling. If you push the air out when you close the lid using the tabs, water will not get inside when the ice melts in the ice chest. I highly recommend this product." —Lots of fun 

Price: $26.99

8. A 6-quart Instant Pot, which is basically like having a sous chef on staff because this 7-in-1 appliance does it all...except put itself in the dishwasher for cleanup (but the lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe!).

The Instant Pot sits on the counter in front of foods that are easily made in it
Target

Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread!! I think this is a 100% neccesity in every home." —MellyMel

Price: $129.99

9. A 10-piece wood and silicone kitchen tool set that will, among other things, introduce you to the MVP of all kitchen tools: the spoonula. You will use it for EVERYTHING.

A flat lay of the set
Target

Promising review: "This set was super affordable and perfect for my new nonstick pans! Love the pops of color, too." —SarahDarah

Price: $10

10. An expandable bamboo spice rack because showing off your herbs and spices — and one must assume your impressive kitchen skills — is a pretty great flex.

expandable bamboo spice rack on kitchen counter
Target

Promising review: "I love the look of my glass spice jars on this bamboo shelf! It's a must for those that are into pantry organization." —Soly

Price: $20

11. A 15-piece knife block set that is a cut above the rest and make mise en place a breeze.

The knife set on a countertop
Target

This set includes a paring knife, shears, chef knife, sharpening steel, six steak knives, santoku knife, knife block, utility knife, birds beak knife, and slicer.

Promising review: "This looks amazing in my white kitchen! So far the knives have been sharp and great." —JlynnF12

Price: $99.99

12. A smart and practical marble spoon rest because a big part of your kitchen refresh is keeping those countertops clean...right?

The spoon rest with a wooden spoon on it
Target

Promising review: "Really pretty and practical, I’m glad I finally got rid of my plastic spoon holder." —MiniYAH

Price: $10

13. A space-saving turntable, so you aren't spinning around in circles when you're looking for your most-used ingredients.

The clear plastic turntable with condiments in it
Target

Promising review: "Had to write a review because this item is a life-changer, it spins and it’s clear! Which makes it so easy to find the ingredients I need! Love this item!" —BMonica

Price: $15

14. An oven thermometer to help you get a sense of your oven's actual temperature while you cook and bake (but also no longer have the excuse that it was your oven's fault everything burned).

A closeup of the thermometer in an oven
Target

Promising review: "I’ve used this on my grill and my oven. I primarily use it in my oven now to ensure the temperature is what I want it to be. It has saved me from burning some baked goods. If you’re not sure if you oven temperature is accurate, this is a must own. It’s cheap but will keep you from burning the food you worked so hard on. It also has a hand hook to the top, so you can hang it on the oven racks." —Kara

Price: $6.99

15. A drawer utensil organizer because the battle with the potato masher that's been jamming the drawer is getting a liiiiiiiittle old.

Target

Promising review: "The quality of material is great, and I couldn’t be happier with the nonslip rubber on it." —DK

Price: $10+ (available in three sizes)

16. A small-but-mighty Ninja food processor that will quite literally chop your food prep time in half — and can then go right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

The food processor making salsa
Target

Promising review: "I got this tool with low expectations and it has blown me away. I can make dressings that are perfectly blended quickly and it dices onions and garlic in seconds. I don’t know how I lived without it. Be careful cleaning it, it’s sharp!" —hah

Price: $19.99

17. A hard-working, multi-tasking Scrub Mommy sponge to tackle even the toughest dishes — and leave you both smiling at the end.

The Scrub Mommy sponge on a countertop
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely love this scrubber/sponge, once I made the change to these, I haven't bought any other sponges." —Rosie

Price: $3.99

18. A five-pack of classic striped kitchen towels that you'll want to always have on hand and in hand so your messes don't get, uhhh, out of hand.

Target

Promising review: "I LOVE these. They are thick and absorbent. They are also very cute! I replaced all my old kitchen towels with these. And I plan to buy more!" —Nicole T

Price: $13 for five (available in four colors)

19. A bakeware rack so your pots and pans don't sound like the percussion section of a middle school band each time you reach for a muffin tin. No disrespect to you and your classmates — you all were great.

The bakeware rack with pans in it.
Target

Promising review: "This isn’t a flimsy hunk of junk...it is solid and stays put when loaded! The adjustable spacers fit snug and tight and you don’t have to use them all if you don’t need them." —Alar 

Price: $19.99

20. A stainless-steel compost bin that you can keep on your countertop or attach to your regular trash can for all your vegetable trim because it feels good to cook AND do something kind for Mother Earth at the same time.

The compost container sits on a countertop
Target

Promising review: "We could not have asked for a better compost container. It is very attractive, fits perfectly onto the side of our stainless steel trash bin, and does a terrific job of containing odor, etc. One of the best features is the magnetic lid that will stay open so that you can drop in your compostables as you cook dinner. You will be thrilled you purchased this great resource in order to resource your land!" —KoffeeQueen

Price: $49.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.