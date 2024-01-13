20 Target Kitchen Essentials That'll Help You Enjoy Cooking More Even If You Find It Annoying

1. A 12-pack of glass spice jars, because while variety might be the ~spice of life,~ these uniform spice jars are the key to a super cute and organized kitchen.
2. A wood cookbook holder so you don't lose your place...especially in those moments when you're covered in flour, trying to stir, and things are starting to bubble.
3. A stainless-steel, hands-free step trash can that not only gets the job done but is actually surprisingly chic for something that, ya know, holds garbage.
4. A 10-piece Cuisinart stainless-steel cookware set to upgrade your hodge-podge collection of pots and pans and set you on your path to becoming a Top Chef (or just a really great home cook!).
5. A 4.5-quart KitchenAid Mixer, the cute and colorful classic that will have you feeling like you're on the Great British Baking Show.
6. An extremely stylish kitchen mat that will brighten up your space, protect your floor from water sloshes, and — if you can believe it — make doing dishes after cooking much more enjoyable by giving your feet something soft to stand on.
7. A 10-piece set of glass food storage containers because those old tomato-stained plastic ones just aren't the look you're going for anymore. You're saving some quality cooking!
8. A 6-quart Instant Pot, which is basically like having a sous chef on staff because this 7-in-1 appliance does it all...except put itself in the dishwasher for cleanup (but the lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe!).
9. A 10-piece wood and silicone kitchen tool set that will, among other things, introduce you to the MVP of all kitchen tools: the spoonula. You will use it for EVERYTHING.
10. An expandable bamboo spice rack because showing off your herbs and spices — and one must assume your impressive kitchen skills — is a pretty great flex.
12. A smart and practical marble spoon rest because a big part of your kitchen refresh is keeping those countertops clean...right?
13. A space-saving turntable, so you aren't spinning around in circles when you're looking for your most-used ingredients.
14. An oven thermometer to help you get a sense of your oven's actual temperature while you cook and bake (but also no longer have the excuse that it was your oven's fault everything burned).
15. A drawer utensil organizer because the battle with the potato masher that's been jamming the drawer is getting a liiiiiiiittle old.
16. A small-but-mighty Ninja food processor that will quite literally chop your food prep time in half — and can then go right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
17. A hard-working, multi-tasking Scrub Mommy sponge to tackle even the toughest dishes — and leave you both smiling at the end.
18. A five-pack of classic striped kitchen towels that you'll want to always have on hand and in hand so your messes don't get, uhhh, out of hand.
19. A bakeware rack so your pots and pans don't sound like the percussion section of a middle school band each time you reach for a muffin tin. No disrespect to you and your classmates — you all were great.
20. A stainless-steel compost bin that you can keep on your countertop or attach to your regular trash can for all your vegetable trim because it feels good to cook AND do something kind for Mother Earth at the same time.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.