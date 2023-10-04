30 Budget-Friendly Products That'll Give Your Home A Wow-Worthy Update

Each pack comes with 10 11.8"x11.8" self-adhesive tiles that are heat resistant and moisture resistant, plus easy to wipe if they get dirty.

If you'd like to create the tile layout above, it's so easy: certain tiles come with an area called "overlap here," so you'll know where each tile goes! Just align a tile with the jagged edge in the "overlap here" area, and you'll get that tile overlap effect in no time.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: We used an adhesive spray to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna

"Turned out beautifully! Before and after photos attached. I did not install it, so I can’t say how easy it was. This was an economical alternative to a real backsplash for a rental property. I will update my review if I see any problems after going back over there today. Very impressed!" —BGFAtlanta



Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six styles).