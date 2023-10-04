30 Budget-Friendly Products That'll Give Your Home A Wow-Worthy Update

1. A set of peel-and-stick tiles that will update your space without any of the hassle of a contractor. Were you one of those kids who liked to meticulously put stickers in a sticker book? Well this is the DIY project for you!
Each pack comes with 10 11.8"x11.8" self-adhesive tiles that are heat resistant and moisture resistant, plus easy to wipe if they get dirty.
If you'd like to create the tile layout above, it's so easy: certain tiles come with an area called "overlap here," so you'll know where each tile goes! Just align a tile with the jagged edge in the "overlap here" area, and you'll get that tile overlap effect in no time.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: We used an adhesive spray to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
"Turned out beautifully! Before and after photos attached. I did not install it, so I can’t say how easy it was. This was an economical alternative to a real backsplash for a rental property. I will update my review if I see any problems after going back over there today. Very impressed!" —BGFAtlanta
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six styles).
2. A set of accent magnets to add to your bare garage door for a quick glow up. Just position them and let the magnet take care of the rest. Now you've taken your garage from a boring '90s install to a chic converted carriage house... just like that!
This set includes four magnetic carriage-style gate hinges, and two magnetic handles. And if you'd like to add faux magnetic windows to your garage door, here is a decorating kit to help you out.
Promising review: "The photos are before and after. These took about five minutes to install. They look amazing. Neighbors thought we purchased new garage doors." —Shanna
Get the set from Amazon for $17.49 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
3. A wood conditioner and polish made with beeswax, carnauba wax, and orange oil to revive your well-trodden wood floors (and furniture!) and restore them to their former glory. Rearranging furniture, dance parties, dogs and cats running around the house — bring it on!
Reviewers have also used this polish on other wood surfaces, including kitchen cabinets, dining tables, and antique furniture!
Promising review: "This product is worth every penny and goes a very long way. We had tired oak floors that haven’t been refinished in over 50 years. They were dried out and washed out. This product took away decades in an hour with a few rags and a lot of elbow grease. One word of caution: Floors are very slippery for a few days after use. Be very careful walking around. As a bonus, it smells amazing. It has a natural orange peel smell that is fresh and clean and not at all harsh or chemical. Highly, highly recommend." —GMD
Get an 8-ounce bottle from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A can of ultra-matte chalked paint, so you can upgrade your home and repaint almost anything in colors that you would actually choose. Perfect for transforming everything from fireplaces to that old side table from your aunt that you didn't have the heart to reject. Wait, did restoring old furniture just become your new side hustle?
This matte paint is designed for multiple surfaces, including ceramic, furniture, metal, and wood.
Promising review: "This paint works marvelously for staining interior brick! I researched for a long time and looked at many project reports for staining a raw brick fireplace. Finally, I committed to this chalk paint, and my fireplace looks better than any I have seen elsewhere. I diluted it to a half-paint, half-water ratio, applied one coat with a brush, and worked it into holes and crevices with a sponge. Very easy to do, especially if surroundings are appropriately protected from the very thin splashy paint." —maina donaldson
Get it from Amazon for $23.93 (available in 15 colors and two-packs).
5. A set of under-the-cabinet stick-on lights that will ensure you can actually see what you're cutting with that fancy chef's knife, which is pretty important for your precious little digits.
This kit includes a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review: "If you rent and want under-counter lights, look no further. These lights are phenomenal! It took me all of five minutes to install in our kitchen under the counters. Before all we had was a horrible fluorescent light, and now I can just use these, and it's perfect. I even had a strip left over and was able to put lights under all of my counters and above the stove. The dimming feature is great, and we use the timer all the time when we leave our dogs home early in the morning or late at night so they have some light. Would definitely buy again." —Ashlyn McKenzie
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three light colors).
6. A set of digital art prints guaranteed to brighten your day with destination-inspired flowers and fruits. The six designs are perfect for a kitchen gallery wall and could even serve as some culinary inspo (lemons? oranges? pears? YUM). Just download, print, and place inside frames for a wow-worthy display.
April Lane Art is a small business that sells printable art, including pretty gallery wall sets featuring global destinations, mixed drinks, and plants!
Note: Each digital print comes with five PNG files that you can change to different sizes, which is helpful if you'd like to create a gallery wall with smaller or larger frames.
Promising review: "I printed these out and hung them from gold/acrylic clipboards in my cubicle, and they turned out so cute!" —Etsy Customer
Get a six-pack from April Lane Art on Etsy for $15.
7. A pack of Command picture-hanging strips that will let you hang frames up to 4 pounds without putting a single hole in your wall. Go ahead, decorate to your heart's content — you know you're getting that security deposit back now.
No tools are required for these strips: Just prep the wall with isopropyl rubbing alcohol, click a pair together to lock them in place, stick them on the frame, press the frame on the wall, and that's it. When it's time for removal, just gently slide the frame down, and the strips will easily come off!
Note: Even though these strips are great for hanging up picture frames, wall art, and mirrors, they're not recommended for mounting shadow boxes, shelves, or tapestry.
Promising reviews: "Hung an entire gallery wall with these and the medium-sized ones. Easy to remove and reposition with the Velcro, and they're also easy to completely remove with no marks left on walls." —Amazon Customer
Get an 18-pack from Amazon for $15.42+ (available in three styles and multi-packs).
8. A cabinet painting kit so you can refresh the look of your kitchen without doing a total reno. And while demo day does look fun, nothing compares to getting the look you want at a fraction of the price.
Includes two 31-ounce cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, two stir sticks, and one angled paint brush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets, and I’m so happy I did; it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on.
This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e., next to the fridge, etc.). Our kitchen took two kits, but well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen, and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out, as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —T.J. Sarnese
Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in seven colors and more colors here).
9. A pack of brass pulls that will make your kitchen feel instantly more fancy. If your cabinets are already dressed to the nines, try upgrading your dressers or bathroom vanities. You'll be golden!
Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls....don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a luxe weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S
Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.
10. A roll of removable peel-and-stick wallpaper because you've always wanted a wild, eclectic aesthetic and this is a low-stakes way to do it. Maybe an accent wall behind your bed? Or in a dining room? Make a plan and *stick* with it!
This wallpaper is also a great option for anyone renting an apartment or home, because it's easy to put up and take down if you have to move. You can also buy a sample first before buying a bigger role to test it in the area you'd like to update.
Tropical Workshop is a small business based in Houston, Texas specializing in peel-and-stick wallpaper. They offer rolls in so many designs, including florals, abstract patterns, and more!
Get a 24" x 76" roll from Tropical Workshop on Etsy for $51+ (available in four sizes and five materials).
11. A set of pretty outdoor string lights. Your outdoor space will now be your favorite "room" of the house — time to entertain!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my patio two summers ago, and I love them. I put them up in the spring and take them down when it gets too chilly to sit outside. I can’t say how they hold up in the cold temperatures of winter. But what I can say is that I love these; they are small enough that they don’t hang down too far, and they give off a nice relaxing glow that's not too bright." —Domzzs
Get them from Amazon for $15.21+ (available in five lengths and four colors).
12. A tile peel-and-stick wallpaper to help create the Mediterranean villa vibes of your dreams. Just imagine: warm sunshine, fresh food, and vibrant tile in your kitchen. Now, you can satiate a bit of wanderlust while you're cozy at home.
This peel-and-stick wallpaper is also removable, making it a great pick for folks who are renting an apartment or home!
Promising review: "The paper of my dreams! Thick, easy to install, VERY forgiving pattern, and I was able to pull off and reposition several times with no loss of stickiness. Can’t say enough good things! Not even a bad smell like I was expecting after reading other reviews. One roll covered my entire set of stair risers with exactly the right amount and a very tiny strip leftover. Posting a before and after so you can be amazed at the transformation like I was. The results are just what I was hoping for and more." —BwHow
Get a roll (measures 198" x 20.5") from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in three colors).
13. A set of thick velvet slipcovers which will instantly make you forget that your sofa was manufactured before you were born. Give it that chic, re-upholstered look at a price that feels like the good old days.
This set also comes with nonslip straps that'll prevent your "seats" from shifting out of place. It's also available in a bunch of colors, in case you want to do a total makeover, as shown in the review picture above.
Get it from Amazon for $47.49+ (available in five sizes and 21 colors).
14. A cage pendant light — or two — that will not only brighten up any space in need (ahem, like your bathroom) but will also shine a light on your fresh design style.
The cord measures 4.9 feet. It does not include bulbs, but you can get a set of compatible Edison bulbs here.
Promising reviews: "This little light is perfect for extra/accent lighting! I’m very impressed with the quality of the metal cage, and it didn’t take more than 10 minutes to install. We needed it to be shorter in order to fit in the space we wanted it, so we just trimmed the wire to our desired length. We’re very pleased with our purchase!" —Amazon Customer
"Great value for your money with this light. Install was mostly easy, I needed mine closer to the ceiling so the excess cord was a little difficult to wrap up inside, but besides that, install was a breeze. Everything was properly marked." —Katy
Get them from Amazon for $36.99 each.