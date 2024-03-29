If Your Bedroom Is Your Happy Place, These 19 Target Products Will Make It Even Happier

1. A chic arched brass wall mirror, so you can check your 'fit before you go out... or just admire yourself in your cute matching sweatsuit before you crawl into bed with a book.
3. A sweet and simple nightstand that not only looks good, but can handle your TBR pile, your Stanley water cup, your chargers, and your nighttime mouth guard.
4. A silk pillowcase giving you a luxurious sleep experience, while simultaneously being better for your skin and your hair (your skincare stays on and your hair doesn't break!). Go on, you deserve this.
5. A dreamy, soothing piece of art that will make it so you no longer stay up at night wondering what should go on that big, blank wall.
6. A humidifier, because that dry air isn't great for you at night, especially if you have a cold! If anything, your skin will thank you each morning. Bonus: it can also double as a night-light!
7. A storage bench for the end of the bed, which will be perfect for storing all your extra blankets... or your extensive collection of stuffed animals from your childhood (no judging).
8. A small-but-mighty space heater just in case you still need a little extra warmth, even with your mountain of cozy blankets and pillows.
9. A roll of vibrant peel-and-stick wallpaper to give you the colorful accent wall you've always dreamed of having in your bedroom. If you've ever thought about changing things up, now is the time — you'll *stick* the landing.
10. A stylish and adjustable lamp for your nightstand so you can cozy up and read into the wee hours of the morning. Or doom scroll on your phone. Either will do.
11. A fleece bed rest pillow just begging for you to binge-watch Love Is Blind as you sit in your bed eating bonbons. It's the throne you didn't know you needed.
12. An essential oil diffuser, which will bring some serious zen to your space. Take a deep breath, it will look AND smell ahhh-mazing.
13. A wake-up light clock, because fun nights can make getting out of bed the next morning the worst. This clock mimics natural sunlight to help you awaken each morning just like, well, clockwork.
14. An all-white duvet bedding set that will make your bed look like it belongs in a magazine or a 5-star hotel, so being in your room will always feel like you're on a vacation from the real world.
15. A fleece blanket to take your hibernation station to the next level. Curl up with a new book or start a Netflix binge — whatever you do, it can only be enhanced with this blanket.
16. A HEPA air filter, because improving the air quality of your home is a makeover you can't see, but will absolutely feel (your allergies will thank you!).
17. A surprisingly realistic faux plant to add some greenery to your space — just make sure to keep reminding yourself that it's fake so you don't start watering it.
18. An under-the-bed storage bag that will basically function as another closet for you. All those off-season clothes need to go somewhere (that isn't your accent chair).
19. A accordion hook rail that'll help you pick up after yourself *and* keep your bedroom organized. Just put this up, remember to hang your robe, towels, clothes, etc. and you'll be good to go.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.