    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If Your Bedroom Is Your Happy Place, These 20 Target Products Will Make It Even Happier

    Perfect for any and all hurkle-durklers.

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A chic arched brass wall mirror, so you can check your 'fit before you go out... or just admire yourself in your cute matching sweatsuit before you crawl into bed with a book.

    the mirror leans on a bedroom wall
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the golden frame and arching. Makes it look high end on a fair price point. Perfect for my guest room." —Teacup

    Price: $96 (originally $120) 

    2. A gold bedside lamp to deliver those super fancy hotel vibes at a quaint motel price.

    the gold lamp
    Target

    Promising review: "These lamps are great, I have about three of them on my house. They look great and work great no problems at all." —Target User

    Price: $30+ (available in two colors and with or without an LED bulb)

    3. A sweet and simple nightstand that not only looks good, but can handle your TBR pile, your Stanley water cup, your chargers, and your nighttime mouth guard.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love this night stand! A little hard to get the drawers to fit perfectly but once we got them in right we haven’t had any problems. It was just what I needed on each side of my bed! Just wish there was a dresser to match." —JLP2011

    Price: $70

    4. A silk pillowcase giving you a luxurious sleep experience, while simultaneously being better for your skin and your hair (your skincare stays on and your hair doesn't break!). Go on, you deserve this.

    yellow silk pillowcase
    Target

    Promising review: "I have had a silk pillowcase for a couple of years now and I got these for my other bed pillows as a more affordable option. I can tell the silk is not as thick as my Slip case, but they feel just as soft and have held up really well after multiple washes." —Eileen

    Price: $30 (available in four colors)

    5. A dreamy, soothing piece of art that will make it so you no longer stay up at night wondering what should go on that big, blank wall.

    Abstract painting with textured brushstrokes, framed, suited for modern decor
    Target

    Promising review: "These pictures are beautiful! I love the way they add a touch of whimsy to my bedroom. The colors are so vibrant and the canvas is really high quality. I would definitely recommend these to anyone looking for a beautiful and unique piece of art to add to their home." —Verified Purchaser

    Price: $85

    6. A humidifier, because that dry air isn't great for you at night, especially if you have a cold! If anything, your skin will thank you each morning. Bonus: it can also double as a night-light!

    the humidifier on a counter
    Target

    Promising review: "So many reasons why I love this. It works great as a humidifier, cute nightlight, but the complete blackout feature is amazing. I can’t stand light in my bedroom at night so being able to shutoff the display is awesome. The humidity levels are displayed. The smart features are so convenient. The tank is so easy to disconnect and clean." —Aly

    Price: $59.99

    7. A storage bench for the end of the bed, which will be perfect for storing all your extra blankets... or your extensive collection of stuffed animals from your childhood (no judging).

    the dark gray storage bench
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this bench! It’s a fabulous buy for the money and was really surprised with the quality! Very impressed, works perfectly in my living room as I’m do a change up. Definitely recommend." —Annie

    Price: $80

    8. A small-but-mighty space heater just in case you still need a little extra warmth, even with your mountain of cozy blankets and pillows.

    the space heater in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "Heats up my room perfectly. If you bump the heater or knock it over it will make a beeping sound and turn off. I’ve had this for about 5 months and I’ve knocked it over plenty of times and it still works fine." —Jan

    Price: $54.99

    9. A roll of vibrant peel-and-stick wallpaper to give you the colorful accent wall you've always dreamed of having in your bedroom. If you've ever thought about changing things up, now is the time — you'll *stick* the landing.

    the wall paper in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this wallpaper! It’s so busy it can be forgiving when need be!" —aaaquino

    Price: $34

    10. A stylish and adjustable lamp for your nightstand so you can cozy up and read into the wee hours of the morning. Or doom scroll on your phone. Either will do.

    the brown nightstand
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this lamp! It looks great and has held up so well. I don’t adjust the angle of the light very often, I usually just move it to shine on one part of my desk or the other. I love the character and the quality of task lighting. I’ve had this lamp for over a year." —Ashley 

    Price: $40+ (available with or without an LED bulb)

    11. A fleece bed rest pillow just begging for you to binge-watch Love Is Blind as you sit in your bed eating bonbons. It's the throne you didn't know you needed.

    the cream colored bed rest pillow on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves it. Gives just the perfect amount of support for someone who is constantly on their laptop in bed. Getting another one for myself!" —Marly

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    12. An essential oil diffuser, which will bring some serious zen to your space. Take a deep breath, it will look AND smell ahhh-mazing.

    Ultrasonic diffuser on a wooden stool next to a vase with flowers and a brush, emitting steam for a soothing atmosphere
    Target

    Promising review: "The capacity for water is the largest I’ve found off the shelf in a big box store. Looks high end. You can pick two settings to run it, continuous mist or intermittent mist at 15 second intervals. It will auto shut off when the water is gone. I like the intermittent setting when it’s going in the house all day." —d2digc

    Price: $28

    13. A wake-up light clock, because fun nights can make getting out of bed the next morning the worst. This clock mimics natural sunlight to help you awaken each morning just like, well, clockwork.

    The clock with its light on
    Target

    Promising review: "Wanted something simple for our master. This is it! So cute! I don’t use it for the alarm so I can’t comment on that but just wanted it for the time. It is small but the style of it was just what I was looking for! You can change if just the time lights up or the whole thing as well." —CraftyNikki

    Price: $25

    14. An extremely effective blackout window curtain panel so you can maybe even get to sleep early, despite it being lighter out for longer.

    two of the curtain panels in the gray colorway
    Target

    Each curtain sold separately.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these curtains! They really are blackout curtains and keep the room dark when closed. They look very modern and overall lighten up the look of my room and make it feel much bigger. I am very happy with this purchase." —Ghop

    Price: $38+ (available in two sizes and colors)

    15. An all-white duvet bedding set that will make your bed look like it belongs in a magazine or a 5-star hotel, so being in your room will always feel like you're on a vacation from the real world.

    A bed made up with the white bedding
    Target

    Promising review: "This duvet cover is so soft. The corner ties are great, since they keep it from shifting. I love it." —Mary

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and eight colors)

    16. A fleece blanket to take your hibernation station to the next level. Curl up with a new book or start a Netflix binge — whatever you do, it can only be enhanced with this blanket.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love this pillow. I had 2 I bought in 2019 and we moved onto a n ew home and I bought 2 more for the guest room. I love the soft faux fur and the squishy insert. Looks perfect with my mountain-modern style." —Catmom

    Price: $17+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    17. A HEPA air filter, because improving the air quality of your home is a makeover you can't see, but will absolutely feel (your allergies will thank you!).

    Target

    Promising review: "It has made a noticeable difference in the air quality. Wish I had purchased this sooner. Easy to use; love the night light and timer features." —Daisy B

    Price: $89.99

    18. A surprisingly realistic faux plant to add some greenery to your space — just make sure to keep reminding yourself that it's fake so you don't start watering it.

    faux plant in white plant pot
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this little plant. It doesn’t look as artificial as you’d expect and it’s a great value for the price. I love the little pop of greenery it adds to the bedroom." —HalJacksxo

    Price: $10

    19. An under-the-bed storage bag that will basically function as another closet for you. All those off-season clothes need to go somewhere (that isn't your accent chair).

    The storage bag filled with clothing next to a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased four of these and absolutely love them! For two of them, I was able to fit majority of my winter clothes in one and my shoes in the other. I own a lot of tennis shoes and very few sandals; overall I have a total of 20 pair of shoes in one. Needless to say, I will definitely be buying this again in the future when needed. It’s sturdy and soft, but no open air can get in or bugs. It fits perfectly under my bed, and it takes up less room than a big storage container." —Calithea

    Price: $9

    20. A accordion hook rail that'll help you pick up after yourself *and* keep your bedroom organized. Just put this up, remember to hang your robe, towels, clothes, etc. and you'll be good to go.

    the accordion hook rail hanging by a door with a bag on it
    Target

    Promising review: "The perfect piece for our entry! Love that it can be made both wider and thinner, depending on how much space someone has. Nearly stores my handbag, coat, keys, umbrella and dog leash! Plus there's space for more!" —Daphne

    Price: $20

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.