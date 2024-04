A push present is a gift you give your partner after they give birth. It doesn't have to be anything fancy (but it also could be, if you're into that kind of thing). The gift could be a pendant with your newborn's name or birthdate, a new super comfy bathrobe for lounging, or a postpartum massage. The price doesn't matter, just be thoughtful. A logical present like a heating pad made especially for new moms to soothe those sore places can really go a long way.