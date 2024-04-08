  • Travel Play All Day badge

Feast Your Way Through Los Angeles: Discover 22 Must-Try Restaurants Organized By Neighborhood

From Santa Monica to The San Gabriel Valley, these are some of the best places to chow down.

Karlton Jahmal
by Karlton Jahmal

BuzzFeed Staff

Los Angeles is a VAST county with many little cities and neighborhoods winding and weaving throughout the West Coast haven. One of the best things about LA is the eatery.

I have compiled some of the best places to eat, by neighborhood and city. Trust me, it was hard choosing between different restaurants and eateries, and this by no means is a definitive list of every neighborhood. However, if you find yourself in LA, you can't go wrong dining at one of these 22 amazing spots.

1. Santa Monica — Chulita

2. Downtown/Arts District — Grand Central Market

3. East LA — Mariscos Jaliscos

4. Little Ethiopia — Meals By Genet

5. Chinatown — The Little Jewel Of New Orleans

6. Sawtelle/Japantown — Nanbankan

7. Highland Park — El Huarache Azteca

8. Playa Vista — HomeState

9. Hollywood — Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

10. South LA — Phillips Bar-B-Que

11. Silver Lake — Alimento

12. Thai Town/Little Armenia — Jitlada

13. Ventura Blvd — Asanebo

14. Culver City — Hatchet Hall

15. Little Tokyo — Azay

16. South Bay — The Standing Room

17. West Hollywood — Connie & Ted’s

18. Malibu — Malibu Farm Restaurant

19. Koreatown — Sulga House of Bone Soup

20. San Gabriel Valley — Din Tai Fung

21. Pasadena — Pie 'n Burger

22. Venice — Scopa Italian Roots

Have you tried any of these restaurants? Or do you have some recommendations of your own? Please let me know in the comment section below!