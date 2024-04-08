Feast Your Way Through Los Angeles: Discover 22 Must-Try Restaurants Organized By Neighborhood

Food·Posted 7 hours agoFeast Your Way Through Los Angeles: Discover 22 Must-Try Restaurants Organized By NeighborhoodFrom Santa Monica to The San Gabriel Valley, these are some of the best places to chow down.by Karlton JahmalBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Los Angeles is a VAST county with many little cities and neighborhoods winding and weaving throughout the West Coast haven. One of the best things about LA is the eatery. Kobus Louw / Getty Images I have compiled some of the best places to eat, by neighborhood and city. Trust me, it was hard choosing between different restaurants and eateries, and this by no means is a definitive list of every neighborhood. However, if you find yourself in LA, you can't go wrong dining at one of these 22 amazing spots. 1. Santa Monica — Chulita View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @chulitalosangeles Chulita is a modern Mexican restaurant with an extensive mezcal and tequila bar. With a range of hearty options, including vegan plates, and tasty margaritas, Chulita is one of the best Mexican spots in all of LA. And that's saying something. 2. Downtown/Arts District — Grand Central Market View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @grandcentralmarketla The historic Grand Central Market has something for everyone. The 40 stalls host vendors from different cultures and corners of the world. Humongous burgers? Got that. Scrumptious desserts? Check. Small tapas? You bet! Plus, the selection of different brews will make even the most tepid beer drinker perk up. 3. East LA — Mariscos Jaliscos View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mariscosjalisco Two words: Shrimp tacos. Although Mariscos Jaliscos has an extensive menu with many fresh options, I'd highly suggest you dive into the shrimp tacos. You're welcome. 4. Little Ethiopia — Meals By Genet View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mealsbygenet My mouth starts watering whenever I think about Meals By Genet. The chef, Genet Agonafer, was born and raised in Kebena, a small neighborhood in the capital of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Her food is so authentic, soulful, and delicious that it's become a favorite in Little Ethiopia. Order the doro wot and relax. Trust me. 5. Chinatown — The Little Jewel Of New Orleans View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @littlejewel_la The Little Jewel Of New Orleans brings the zesty and delectable Cajun taste to Los Angeles. I'd go for the Firecracker Andouille Po'Boy if I were you, but be careful, it's spicy! 6. Sawtelle/Japantown — Nanbankan View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bebbersteak This Japanese restaurant should not be missed if you're in town. If you love skewers then Nanbankan is the place for you. The succulent chicken meatballs and stuffed shiitake are also *chef's kiss.* 7. Highland Park — El Huarache Azteca View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @el_huarache_azteca El Huarache Azteca is a must-stop Mexican spot in Highland Park. There is literally no excuse not to eat here if you're in the area. The food is so fresh that your tastebuds will thank you. Try the Super Huarache, seen in the video above. Yum. 8. Playa Vista — HomeState View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @homestate If you haven't noticed already, there are a lot of amazing taco spots in Los Angeles. Homestate is a personal favorite, and the Tijuana Panther is top-tier. If you've never had a brisket taco, please please please indulge yourself with the Tijuana Panther. 9. Hollywood — Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @roscoesofficial Roscoe's is a classic spot that popularized the chicken and waffle craze long before it was commercialized across America. If you want the unrelenting, authentic thing, head over to Roscoe's and dive in. 10. South LA — Phillips Bar-B-Que View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @phillipsbbqinglewood Phillip’s Bar-B-Que is a staple in South LA. The BBQ is like none other; it's smoky and flavorful to the point where you'll be wondering why you've been settling for whatever puny BBQ you've been eating all your life. Finger licking goodness and affordable: yes you're speaking my language. 11. Silver Lake — Alimento View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alimentola For my Italian food lovers, Alimento is for you. The rich and decadent pasta plates will fill you up by sight alone. In my humble opinion, this is the best Italian food in all of Los Angeles. Try the Gnòc, made from braised oxtail beef cheek, or the Saffron Agnolotti, which is a braised lamb shank. Oh yes, my stomach is rumbling just writing this. 12. Thai Town/Little Armenia — Jitlada View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jitlada_la Jitlada boasts some of the most scrumptious Thai food in LA. While the lunch specials are pretty good, it's the dessert that I'd die for. Try the fried banana with coconut ice cream or mango sticky rice. 13. Ventura Blvd — Asanebo View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @asanebo_restaurant Did someone say edible gold? The sushi and sashimi at Asanebo are top of the line, and you can even get a dish like the New Zealand King Salmon Sashimi plate (as seen above), which is topped with edible gold. 14. Culver City — Hatchet Hall View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hatchethall Hatchet Hall offers some of the freshest food in LaLa Land, since their menu items come from local farms. I'd recommend that you start with the cast iron cornbread before moving on to the pan-roasted Mt. Lassen trout. Or, you can't go wrong with the meatloaf and mash. 15. Little Tokyo — Azay View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @azay_littletokyo If you're looking for a mesmerizing and filling breakfast or lunch, try Azay. The Japanese breakfast hits the spot every time, and the hayashi bourguignon will have you dreaming about the beef short rib for nights on end. 16. South Bay — The Standing Room View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thestandingroomrestaurant There are way too many amazing choices at The Standing Room, so pick your poison. The grilled salmon plate with a miso glaze is a personal favorite, but you can't go wrong with one of the stomach-stuffing burgers or the Bok Bok Sammy. 17. West Hollywood — Connie & Ted’s View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @connieandteds If you're looking for the good old-fashioned New England seafood vibe, then Connie and Ted's is the place for you. Jo’s Wicked Good Chowda’ is a crowd favorite, but don't sleep on the House-Smoked Fish Dip followed by Joanne's Fish and Chips. 18. Malibu — Malibu Farm Restaurant View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @malibufarm So this is actually two spots:The Malibu Farm Restaurant:A full-service restaurant with a full bar. It's located at the start of the pier. I'd strike on the bu beefy nachos and the flat iron steak. The soy ginger hanger steak is also out of this world. The Malibu Farm Cafe:A counter-service cafe. This one is located at the end of their pier. It's the perfect breakfast spot, Try the salmon scramble, baked french toast, and the surfer's rancheros. 19. Koreatown — Sulga House of Bone Soup View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hungrynini Sulga's is a must-have if you're in Koreatown. Oh man, the organic beef bone soup is a blessing. And if you love oxtail, you should try the oxtail with ginger soup. The braised oxtail stew is also a winner. You also can't go wrong with the prime rib tartare. You know what, just order everything. 20. San Gabriel Valley — Din Tai Fung View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dintaifungusa San Gabriel Valley doesn't get much "LA love," but if you're out that way please try out Din Tai Fung, This international and well-respected chain has won the hearts of food lovers the world over. Try the chicken xiao long bao and the vegan wonton soup 21. Pasadena — Pie 'n Burger View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thepienburger Pie 'n Burger definitely has some really good burgers... but I'd go for the pie. I'm a classic man so the apple pie is *chef's kiss,* but you really can't go wrong with any of the choices here. 22. Venice — Scopa Italian Roots View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @scopaitalianroots Scopa Italian Roots is a spot you take a date, if you really want to impress them with delicious Italian food. It's on the pricier side, but I'd fight someone for the creste rigate or the veal chop milanese. It's that serious, trust me. Have you tried any of these restaurants? Or do you have some recommendations of your own? Please let me know in the comment section below!