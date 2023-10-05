29 Things For Anyone Who Plans On Spending As Much Time Out In The Yard As Possible This Fall

1. A 24-foot strand of waterproof and shatterproof lights so your outdoor gatherings can match the coziness that fall brings. They can be hung along your roofline, on outdoor structures, or along your fence to brighten up your yard at night.
Promising review: "These LED string lights are easy to install, and make any outdoor area feel special. The wire and fixtures are well made. Remember to put up your lights without the bulbs, this makes accidental damage less likely. Once you are happy with the positioning then add the bulbs." —Jo Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five lengths and in black or white).
2. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker because good tunes make outdoor activities sooo much better. This machine might be small but it has high-quality distortion-free sound, awesome bass, can play for up to 12 hours in a single charge, and is waterproof, sandproof, and dustproof. Spilling your warm apple cider on this little machine won't send sparks flying.
3. A durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug that can withstand wind, rain, and other fall weather conditions you would expect. It'll definitely help make your patio or deck look more put-together.
4. An oversized blanket to keep you warm during the chilly fall evenings as you watch the sun set. Get cozy in this warm, super soft, blanket that'll feel like you're being hugged. Make sure you bring your favorite beverage and enjoy a peaceful end to your day in your yard.
Promising review: "Purchased this blanket to keep in my car for the impromptu picnic or beach visit. I love the colors and that it has a handmade look to it. It’s lightweight and is softer than other blankets this style. All and all very happy with my purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 13 styles).
5. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic you can use as a wireless speaker, MP3 player, and recorder. It's compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows devices, and various singing apps on your phone. Make your backyard singing competitions feel more like American Idol.
6. A collapsible outdoor beer table that'll hold your ciders, ales, and pumpkin spice flavored treats anywhere that can support a stake. It even features a bottle opener so you won't have to run back into the house to grab one. If someone challenges you to a competition, you can do one of those "hold my beer" moves you've seen in several films.
Faircraft USA is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods.
Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured. It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship. Highly recommend this product and shop!" —Hayley
Get it from Faircraft USA on Etsy for $60.
7. A classic, comfortable, weather-resistant Adirondack chair, made of a plastic material that you would swear looks just like actual wood — but it won't rot! No need to bring them in when it starts to rain, they'll be just fine!
Promising review: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it. The wood look finish is even prettier in person. It has somewhat of a gloss to it but not too much; it looks gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it. Totally surpassed my expectations! The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." —Barby4321
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 16 colors, two styles, and in sets of one, two, and four).
8. A pack of solar lights you can use to outline your driveway, the path to your front door, or make your backyard look more illuminating. The sun is setting earlier, and with these lights you won't have to use the flashlight on your phone to see the way.
Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and an eight-pack).
9. A chic outdoor patio set that comes with two comfortable chairs — for you to enjoy a juicy tea-spilling session over morning coffee or evening wine — and a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages. You can really pull the look together with a nice outdoor area rug, too.
It comes with the two chairs and small matching glass table.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Construction seems sturdy. Dimensions and style were perfect for the small patio space I was looking to get use out of, and the egg shape of the chairs is very comfortable. I paired them with a seagrass outdoor rug, faux fur chair pads, a beanbag style poof footstool, and some boho throw pillows, and love how the space was instantly transformed. I highly recommend this set." —Baby blues
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five colors).
10. Or a colorful patio bistro set to match your backyard's natural autumn aesthetic. The set is made with powder coated steel and can withstand harsh weather conditions and never rusts. If you're someone who's constantly moving their outdoor furniture, then this foldable set has your name written all over it.
Promising review: "This cheerful set of chairs and a table transformed our front yard into a perfect place to have a cup of coffee and enjoy the view. The set seems well made at a great price." —Catherine Chieco
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in nine colors).
11. A mesh raised dog bed so your pampered pooch can have a designated spot for lounging without fear of being too cold. Because it's raised, it will stay warm and dry when the ground is wet and the weather's chilly.
12. An American Ninja Warrior obstacle course that'll make sure the kiddos can have some fun outside instead of being cooped up inside after school and on weekends. Reviewers say the possibilities for the obstacle courses are endless, so I'm 100% sure your kids will be entertained for hours.
13. A set of copper cattail wind chimes to make your backyard look and sound more whimsical, and give you a reason to enjoy the sensational fall breeze in your backyard more often.
Wind and Fire Chimes is an Etsy shop that sells wind chimes and bird feeders.
Promising review: "Exactly as described, beautiful addition to my patio." —Elizabeth C.
Get it from Wind and Fire Chimes on Etsy for $49.95+ (available in two engraving styles and a set of two)
14. A set of scaredy cats lawn decorations that would be perfect for Halloween. They help keep rats and other little rodents from entering your yard. The marble eyes are reflective so when light hits them at night, be prepared to see a seriously spooky glow.
15. An umbrella light to keep the party or late-night conversations going. It has three brightness settings and can easily be clamped onto your patio umbrella. Just because the sun sets earlier, doesn't mean that you should have to sit in darkness.
Batteries are required but not included. You can purchase the AA batteries here!
Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived! For just $10, it is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." —LouiseN
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
16. An oversized block-stacking game that'll require you to bring the fun outside. When all the pieces are stacked, you'll have a tower of blocks that is five feet tall. The game just became more interesting!
Promising review: "Purchased these for 'game nights' on the terrace during the summer and they were much more popular than I expected. These are solid and seem like they will last quite a while. Solid set and bag makes storing a breeze!" —Josh
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three sizes and in stained or natural wood).
17. A pair of Leaf Scoops gloves because you probably need a faster way to pick up all those leaves — raking them takes too long. Just fit your hands through the gloves, hold on to the built-in handles, and start picking up as many leaves as quickly as you can. You might still need a break halfway through, so have a chair and a drink nearby.
18. Or, a leaf blower that'll help you easily push the leaves to the side without having to bend down to pick them up. It's lightweight and can easily clear leaves and debris at a maximum speed of 180 mph. If your backyard, driveway, sidewalk, or deck would look better sans fall foliage, then get one of these to blast them away.
19. A humming bird feeder because you're going to want to see them before they all migrate. Just use the suction cups to stick the feeder on your window, fill it with nectar, and get ready to watch them in all their glory. It also makes for great outdoor decor.
Sweet Feeders is a small business located in Texas that sells handmade humming bird feeders.
Promising review: "Such a unique and neat idea. Purchased for my parents and they fell in love with this product. Will definitely be buying one for myself now!" —Meghan P.
Get it from