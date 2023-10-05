29 Things For Anyone Who Plans On Spending As Much Time Out In The Yard As Possible This Fall

Promising review: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it. The wood look finish is even prettier in person. It has somewhat of a gloss to it but not too much; it looks gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it. Totally surpassed my expectations! The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." —Barby4321



Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 16 colors, two styles, and in sets of one, two, and four).