BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Things For Anyone Who Plans On Spending As Much Time Out In The Yard As Possible This Fall

    With fall finally here, this is the perfect time to enjoy your outdoor space.

    by
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A 24-foot strand of waterproof and shatterproof lights so your outdoor gatherings can match the coziness that fall brings. They can be hung along your roofline, on outdoor structures, or along your fence to brighten up your yard at night.

    backyard patio with stringlights
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These LED string lights are easy to install, and make any outdoor area feel special. The wire and fixtures are well made. Remember to put up your lights without the bulbs, this makes accidental damage less likely. Once you are happy with the positioning then add the bulbs." —Jo Robinson

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five lengths and in black or white).

    2. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker because good tunes make outdoor activities sooo much better. This machine might be small but it has high-quality distortion-free sound, awesome bass, can play for up to 12 hours in a single charge, and is waterproof, sandproof, and dustproof. Spilling your warm apple cider on this little machine won't send sparks flying.

    the tube-like speaker in black
    amazon.com

    I've had one of these portable lil' gadgets for two years now (I own the Flip 4) and it hasn't failed me yet! The music is clear and crisp even when I'm using it outside at the windy beach. Definitely a fan — it does exactly what it should!

    Promising review: "This little speaker packs a real punch for its size. The sound quality on this speaker is very crisp and clear and the base is quite deep. I've owned and tested many other speakers in its class and they can't compare. The durability on this thing is insane! I've thrown it down a 50-foot staircase onto asphalt and no problem occurred. I've dunked it in water on many occasions and nothing happened. The battery life of this thing is also kind of amazing! But I've got to tell you that this speaker has its limits due to its size. It gets the best quality use in small/medium sized rooms or small outdoor living spaces. Something this size has its limits. Besides that I highly recommend this speaker if you're trying to make your final decision." —Beckett K.

    Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in eight styles).

    3. A durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug that can withstand wind, rain, and other fall weather conditions you would expect. It'll definitely help make your patio or deck look more put-together.

    Reviewer&#x27;s outdoor rug is shown on a wet patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very sturdy. Love the color. Does well in the rain and drys fast. So, glad I bought it, had it on my lists for awhile." —Maya

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five color combos and five sizes).

    4. An oversized blanket to keep you warm during the chilly fall evenings as you watch the sun set. Get cozy in this warm, super soft, blanket that'll feel like you're being hugged. Make sure you bring your favorite beverage and enjoy a peaceful end to your day in your yard. 

    a striped red, blue, pink, and white blanket
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased this blanket to keep in my car for the impromptu picnic or beach visit. I love the colors and that it has a handmade look to it. It’s lightweight and is softer than other blankets this style. All and all very happy with my purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 13 styles).

    5. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic you can use as a wireless speaker, MP3 player, and recorder. It's compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows devices, and various singing apps on your phone. Make your backyard singing competitions feel more like American Idol.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We need something to let the kids sing without having to turn on the whole karaoke system. This works like a charm. The Bluetooth connection helps as well. You can just turn on YouTube and look for any song and they probably have a karaoke version or a song-a-long they can sing to. The range is also great. We were outside and the volume can be heard nicely." —Phong Bui

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 13 colors).

    6. A collapsible outdoor beer table that'll hold your ciders, ales, and pumpkin spice flavored treats anywhere that can support a stake. It even features a bottle opener so you won't have to run back into the house to grab one. If someone challenges you to a competition, you can do one of those "hold my beer" moves you've seen in several films.

    a small table on a stake with two cupholders, a center compartment filled with snacks, and an attached bottle opener
    the same table with the stake stuck into a large potted plant
    Faircraft USA / Etsy

    Faircraft USA is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods. 

    Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured. It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship. Highly recommend this product and shop!" —Hayley

    Get it from Faircraft USA on Etsy for $60

    7. A classic, comfortable, weather-resistant Adirondack chair, made of a plastic material that you would swear looks just like actual wood — but it won't rot! No need to bring them in when it starts to rain, they'll be just fine!

    a brown adirondack chair by a fire pit
    three of the chairs in blue in a reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it. The wood look finish is even prettier in person. It has somewhat of a gloss to it but not too much; it looks gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it. Totally surpassed my expectations! The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." —Barby4321

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 16 colors, two styles, and in sets of one, two, and four).

    8. A pack of solar lights you can use to outline your driveway, the path to your front door, or make your backyard look more illuminating. The sun is setting earlier, and with these lights you won't have to use the flashlight on your phone to see the way.

    the solar lights at night
    the solar night along a walkway in the day
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and an eight-pack).

    9. chic outdoor patio set that comes with two comfortable chairs — for you to enjoy a juicy tea-spilling session over morning coffee or evening wine — and a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages. You can really pull the look together with a nice outdoor area rug, too.

    reviewer image of the black set styled on a small patio
    www.amazon.com

    It comes with the two chairs and small matching glass table.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Construction seems sturdy. Dimensions and style were perfect for the small patio space I was looking to get use out of, and the egg shape of the chairs is very comfortable. I paired them with a seagrass outdoor rug, faux fur chair pads, a beanbag style poof footstool, and some boho throw pillows, and love how the space was instantly transformed. I highly recommend this set." —Baby blues

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five colors).

    10. Or a colorful patio bistro set to match your backyard's natural autumn aesthetic. The set is made with powder coated steel and can withstand harsh weather conditions and never rusts. If you're someone who's constantly moving their outdoor furniture, then this foldable set has your name written all over it.

    the light blue bistro table and chair set on a small balcony with flowers and plants
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This cheerful set of chairs and a table transformed our front yard into a perfect place to have a cup of coffee and enjoy the view. The set seems well made at a great price." —Catherine Chieco

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in nine colors).

    11. A mesh raised dog bed so your pampered pooch can have a designated spot for lounging without fear of being too cold. Because it's raised, it will stay warm and dry when the ground is wet and the weather's chilly.

    a review photo of a raised bed with a dog laying on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." —Kristin M.

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors).

    12. An American Ninja Warrior obstacle course that'll make sure the kiddos can have some fun outside instead of being cooped up inside after school and on weekends. Reviewers say the possibilities for the obstacle courses are endless, so I'm 100% sure your kids will be entertained for hours.

    Amazon

    The set includes diagrams for suggested course set-ups, two 30 x 20-inch reinforced hop sacks, eight 14-inch agility rings with dual use connectors, two competition jump ropes, birch wood bear crawl posts, and over 150-feet of twine.

    Promising review: "My kids loved using this competition set with their neighborhood friends! All of the components are really high quality and hold up well. We used this with kids ages 5–11 and they all had a ball. You can use your imagination and set it up several different ways. We made a course that allowed the kids to have a head to head competition, and another type of course where they each ran through it for time. It's a lot of fun, I recommend it as a great way to get your kids moving!" —Katrina Konopka

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    13. A set of copper cattail wind chimes to make your backyard look and sound more whimsical, and give you a reason to enjoy the sensational fall breeze in your backyard more often.

    the wind chimes near rocks and a pond
    a closeup shot of the cattails
    Wind and Fire Chimes/ Etsy

    Wind and Fire Chimes is an Etsy shop that sells wind chimes and bird feeders. 

    Promising review: "Exactly as described, beautiful addition to my patio." —Elizabeth C.

    Get it from Wind and Fire Chimes on Etsy for $49.95+ (available in two engraving styles and a set of two)

    14. A set of scaredy cats lawn decorations that would be perfect for Halloween. They help keep rats and other little rodents from entering your yard. The marble eyes are reflective so when light hits them at night, be prepared to see a seriously spooky glow.

    black cat style yard decorations
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you don't mind having fake cats all over your yard or garden, these are great. Had some birds eating our strawberries. Put one of these right behind the strawberries in the raised garden bed and hung one from a porch light. The porch light one looks like the cat is flying, but the wind makes it move a bit and the birds are none the wiser. Haven't seen a bird near the garden in a month. Worked well for me." —Tiki

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99.

    15. An umbrella light to keep the party or late-night conversations going. It has three brightness settings and can easily be clamped onto your patio umbrella. Just because the sun sets earlier, doesn't mean that you should have to sit in darkness.

    Review photo of the umbrella light
    www.amazon.com

    Batteries are required but not included. You can purchase the AA batteries here!

    Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived! For just $10, it is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." —LouiseN

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49.

    16. An oversized block-stacking game that'll require you to bring the fun outside. When all the pieces are stacked, you'll have a tower of blocks that is five feet tall. The game just became more interesting!

    three models playing with the stackable tower of blocks
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Purchased these for 'game nights' on the terrace during the summer and they were much more popular than I expected. These are solid and seem like they will last quite a while. Solid set and bag makes storing a breeze!" —Josh

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three sizes and in stained or natural wood).

    17. A pair of Leaf Scoops gloves because you probably need a faster way to pick up all those leaves — raking them takes too long. Just fit your hands through the gloves, hold on to the built-in handles, and start picking up as many leaves as quickly as you can. You might still need a break halfway through, so have a chair and a drink nearby.

    a model using the oversized plastic gloves to pick up massive piles of leaves without a rake
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a lawn care company so to say I have tried everything almost seems redundant. Also, I typically do not get excited about a product because I feel it should do its job. However, these are seriously amazing. Ergonomically they're wonderful because the hand part is like a baseball glove. It uses your arm to help support the load allowing a balanced feel to what is being picked up. Another great feature is when I am trimming shrubs I can use a leaf blower to move the clippings out and rake them up. Then using these and a bag stand, will make child's play out of what would otherwise be a rough task. Picking up leaves is also great in that you can get a great amount, but you can also smash them straight down to compact them in the bag without the worry of hitting a stick and cutting your hands up. If you pass up a chance to get a pair of these just know us lawn care guys are driving by and just dying to show you how much easier that chore can be for you by using this product." —J. Bradburn

    Get them from Amazon for $29.95.

    18. Or, a leaf blower that'll help you easily push the leaves to the side without having to bend down to pick them up. It's lightweight and can easily clear leaves and debris at a maximum speed of 180 mph. If your backyard, driveway, sidewalk, or deck would look better sans fall foliage, then get one of these to blast them away.

    a model holding the leaf blower with an orange handle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "You never really know how much easier a job can be until you make a change. I really wanted something lighter and smaller, and this fit the bill perfectly. This blows stronger than my gas powered blower. It's light, and very easy to handle. I would use this for any job where I would use a corded blower. When I have to blow in a larger than a 100' area, I use my gas blower. The tone it generates is not a high tone, which can be hard on the ears. This is not quiet, I would say, but it's the tone that makes all of the difference. It's a lower tone, definitely not shrill. For the money, you can't go wrong." —DD

    Get it from Amazon for $32.56.

    19. A humming bird feeder because you're going to want to see them before they all migrate. Just use the suction cups to stick the feeder on your window, fill it with nectar, and get ready to watch them in all their glory. It also makes for great outdoor decor.

    humming bird feeding from bird feeder
    the same humming bird feeding from a silver bird feeder
    Sweet Feeders/ Etsy

    Sweet Feeders is a small business located in Texas that sells handmade humming bird feeders.

    Promising review: "Such a unique and neat idea. Purchased for my parents and they fell in love with this product. Will definitely be buying one for myself now!" —Meghan P.

    Get it from