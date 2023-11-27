30 TikTok-Famous Products So Good, You'll Want To Add Them To Your Cart ASAP

1. A L'Oreal Infallible foundation powder that'll last you all day (literally 24 hours) cover like a liquid and mattify without looking cakey. This powder foundation is weightless, breathable, waterproof, sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types — sounds like something that should be a staple in your beauty routine.
2. A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 233,000 5-star reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can be your most productive self. They are stored in a self-charging case and can be worn while you work, exercise, clean, travel, and more. You definitely need these if you like to have something to listen to while you multitask.
3. A jewelry-cleaning stick that'll take your jewels from dull to dazzling! By simply brushing over your stones, you can remove months worth of cloudy buildup. Its compact size makes it easily portable, and it's impressed over 40,000 reviewers. Why wouldn't you keep this in your bag at all times?
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in a pack of two or three).
4. A pair of high-waisted, quick-dry running shorts so lightweight you'll love how comfortable they are without leaving you feeling confined. Watching the timer on the treadmill already feels like an eternity — at least wear shorts that make you feel free.
5. A hair claw clip that requires little to no effort when creating a classy-looking updo. Just twist your hair around, clip it on the back of your head, and call it a day!
6. And a pack of flexible curling rods to help you use less heat when styling your hair, especially if you have zero skill when it comes to using a curling iron. Effortlessly turn your limp strands into vibrant curls or waves. You can also leave them in overnight while you sleep.
7. A jar of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because it's fast, effective, and also works on almost every surface. If your walls, floors, grout, and other surfaces could use a good scrub and a quick clean, add a jar to your cart!
8. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock with features that make it a charger, a mirror, and a nightlight. Now, your mornings can go smoothly with this around!
9. A pack of two facial applicator brushes used for applying your favorite skincare products without getting your hands messy. It's made of silicone and is super easy to clean, unlike regular makeup brushes.
10. A jar of reusable squishy universal cleaning putty to collect any debris in between all the teeny-tiny spaces on your keyboard. It picks up so much dust and you can use it around your desk, on your TV, and in your car! Just carve out a few minutes of your day for a quick dust-removal session.
11. A pack of two Dan-O's seasonings that'll save you from having to measure and mix your own seasoning blend and keep your food tasting delicious. And even if you're someone who has to watch your sodium or gluten intake, these seasonings are what you need in your kitchen cabinet to take your dishes to the next level.
12. A luggage-mounted cup caddy to keep your hands free while you wait for your flight. It can hold two drinks, your phone, travel documents, a reading tablet or other frequently used items, all in one place. These days, flight cancelations and delays seem to be normal, so you'll def want this accessory attached to your suitcase.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 24 colors and patterns).
13. High-rise leggings that are popular on TikTok for a few reasons — they're comfortable, moisture-wicking, and instantly lift your butt. These pants will contour your frame and they are excellent for everyday wear.
14. A rolling desk bike to help you stay active while you WFH and crush deadlines. The seat is adjustable and it even comes with a spacious stand designed to hold your laptop, water bottle, and snack at the same time. Now you can meet your cardio goals and finish your work without leaving the house.
15. A dual hair dryer and brush, that'll effortlessly take your hair from cute and curly to having a bombshell blowout! It makes blow-drying your hair easier and faster, since it's literally a brush and a hair dryer all in one.
16. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage even beginners can accomplish with ease. It smooths out foundation creams, powders, and concealers like nobody's business!
17. A lint remover to bring up all the fur that's been hiding in the fibers of your carpet for some time now. It also removes lint and crumbs from bedding, sofas, car seats, and more. Just roll it across the area you want to clean, and the mess will be gone!
18. A rechargeable electric lighter that won't lose its flame because of the wind or water. It comes with a safety lock switch and is great for camping, barbecues, hiking, candles, and more. This would make a great addition to your emergency kit.
19. A power scrubber brush kit you can attach to a cordless drill. Now you won't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your old, gross bathtub.
Promising review: "I have a white shower and soap scum is so visible! It was hard to clean it off until I saw this product on a TikTok. I bought it and use it right after receiving. I sprayed my shower with cleaner and was done in 10 minutes. 10/10" —Asha Dunn
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five stiffness levels).
20. A shimmery gem window sticker to produce cute little rainbows each time the sun hits it! If your space gets a good bit of natural light but is still kinda boring, liven it up with this super cool sticker.
21. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses because everyone needs a good pair of sunnies that'll take their outfit from looking basic to straight out of a magazine.
22. A gorgeous set of Cadence containers you can customize for anything you need to store. Pick your favorite colors and personalize the lids. You can store serums, creams, pills, makeup, and anything else that can fit. They're also magnetic so you can link them together and easily keep up with them. Now you can have your full skincare routine with you on any trip.
Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!
BuzzFeed contributor Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, and face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag."
Promising review: "This is my go-to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." —Cadence Customer
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and eight colors).