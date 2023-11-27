Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 TikTok-Famous Products So Good, You'll Want To Add Them To Your Cart ASAP

    Featuring a mini trash can for your car, a rolling desk bike, lightweight foundation powder and more interesting and useful products.

    by
    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Genevieve Scarano
    by Genevieve Scarano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A L'Oreal Infallible foundation powder that'll last you all day (literally 24 hours) cover like a liquid and mattify without looking cakey. This powder foundation is weightless, breathable, waterproof, sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types — sounds like something that should be a staple in your beauty routine.

    amazon.com

    Watch a reviewer test this cult-favorite beauty product on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I have purchased this three times and it is perfect! Totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. Have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. Will certainly continue to repurchase." —Maria Webba

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 17 shades).

    2. A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 233,000 5-star reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can be your most productive self. They are stored in a self-charging case and can be worn while you work, exercise, clean, travel, and more. You definitely need these if you like to have something to listen to while you multitask.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check them out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

    Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).

    3. A  jewelry-cleaning stick that'll take your jewels from dull to dazzling! By simply brushing over your stones, you can remove months worth of cloudy buildup. Its compact size makes it easily portable, and it's impressed over 40,000 reviewers. Why wouldn't you keep this in your bag at all times?

    reviewer image of the brush stick next to a clean ring
    reviewer image of a before and after on a dirty/clean ring
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in a pack of two or three).

    4. A pair of high-waisted, quick-dry running shorts so lightweight you'll love how comfortable they are without leaving you feeling confined. Watching the timer on the treadmill already feels like an eternity — at least wear shorts that make you feel free.

    BuzzFeed editor in high waist elastic purple shorts
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Check them out on TikTok here

    Senior BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord owns these and said: "I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge arrange of colors you can buy these in (at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love, love, loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!" 

    Read more of her running shorts review.

    Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok... I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu but the cut is great and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 30 colors). 

    5. A hair claw clip that requires little to no effort when creating a classy-looking updo. Just twist your hair around, clip it on the back of your head, and call it a day!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    See them in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "Needed new big claw clips and these one lived up to the TikTok hype! Super cute and trendy, but also sturdy." —AlexandraMedina

    "I have really thick and long hair, and these clips hold my hair in place all day, no matter what I'm doing. I've been using them for weeks now, and they've held up. Definitely recommend if you're looking for a scrunchy alternative and have a lot of hair on your head!" —Hannah Elizabeth

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two color varieties).

    6. And a pack of flexible curling rods to help you use less heat when styling your hair, especially if you have zero skill when it comes to using a curling iron. Effortlessly turn your limp strands into vibrant curls or waves. You can also leave them in overnight while you sleep.

    amazon.com

    Check them out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60%–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voila-hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21

    Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    7. A jar of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because it's fast, effective, and also works on almost every surface. If your walls, floors, grout, and other surfaces could use a good scrub and a quick clean, add a jar to your cart!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok!

    This all-purpose and vegan paste is great for removing rust, hard water stains, grease, and more messes around home! To use, just apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, gently rub it in, rinse it off with water, and polish the area with a dry cloth.

    Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING — Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles Foam Spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in several sizes and multipack options).

    8. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock with features that make it a charger, a mirror, and a nightlight. Now, your mornings can go smoothly with this around!

    lit-up mirrored digital alarm clock on white nightstand
    amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." —Tanitha Gaither

    Get it from Amazon for $24.59 (available in six colors).

    9. A pack of two facial applicator brushes used for applying your favorite skincare products without getting your hands messy. It's made of silicone and is super easy to clean, unlike regular makeup brushes.

    Reviewer holding spatula up to face
    amazon.com

    See it on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" —Caterina

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $5.38.

    10. A jar of reusable squishy universal cleaning putty to collect any debris in between all the teeny-tiny spaces on your keyboard. It picks up so much dust and you can use it around your desk, on your TV, and in your car! Just carve out a few minutes of your day for a quick dust-removal session.

    Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    11. A pack of two Dan-O's seasonings that'll save you from having to measure and mix your own seasoning blend and keep your food tasting delicious. And even if you're someone who has to watch your sodium or gluten intake, these seasonings are what you need in your kitchen cabinet to take your dishes to the next level.

    containers of Dan-O seasoning next to cooked burgers
    Amazon

    They're made with a combo of natural sea salt, citrus, dried herbs, granulated onion, and garlic.

    Dan-O's seasoning is a small business adored across TikTok for cooking tips and recipe ideas. Check out their full selection of seasoning, including original and spicy varieties, here.

    Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri

    Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.

    12. luggage-mounted cup caddy to keep your hands free while you wait for your flight. It can hold two drinks, your phone, travel documents, a reading tablet or other frequently used items, all in one place. These days, flight cancelations and delays seem to be normal, so you'll def want this accessory attached to your suitcase.

    reviewer image of the cup holder attached to a suitcase with a Starbucks drink in it
    www.amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 24 colors and patterns). 

    13. High-rise leggings that are popular on TikTok for a few reasons — they're comfortable, moisture-wicking, and instantly lift your butt. These pants will contour your frame and they are excellent for everyday wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "These are GREAT. I saw people getting them on TikTok and DAMN, they're better in real life somehow. They make my butt look so good and they're super comfortable. If you're thinking about getting a pair, DO IT!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in women's sizes S–4XL and in several colors).

    14. A rolling desk bike to help you stay active while you WFH and crush deadlines. The seat is adjustable and it even comes with a spacious stand designed to hold your laptop, water bottle, and snack at the same time. Now you can meet your cardio goals and finish your work without leaving the house.

    white stationary desk bike with laptop on top in front of plant stand
    amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here

    This rolling desk bike has eight resistance levels, so you can easily customize your workout while you sit and complete work-related things.

    Promising review: "I bought this desk because I have been working from home and it's freezing outside, so I haven't been able to walk as much. This is perfect for me! You can adjust the resistance level from extremely easy to where you don't even notice you're pedaling to way more resistance where it feels like a workout. If you have it at -1 it almost feels like you're coasting. I keep it between 2–4 (goes up to 8+) while working for some resistance but to where I can still concentrate without thinking about pedaling. I have also used this while journaling, online reading, and watching TV." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in two colors). 

    15. A dual hair dryer and brush, that'll effortlessly take your hair from cute and curly to having a bombshell blowout! It makes blow-drying your hair easier and faster, since it's literally a brush and a hair dryer all in one.

    on left, reviewer with wet, medium-length brown hair. on right, same reviewer with hair blow-dried and styled with the dual dryer and brush above
    amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

    Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in two styles).

    16. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage even beginners can accomplish with ease. It smooths out foundation creams, powders, and concealers like nobody's business!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "Don't hesitate; just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    "I love these makeup sponges. I am new to makeup and still learning, and these sponges are great for blending. I only use liquid concealer and foundation, and the Beakey makeup sponges blend my makeup products perfectly. They are a pretty good size, too. I use the pointy part for under my eyes and other hard to reach places." —DayLovesU

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 10 color varieties).

    17. A lint remover to bring up all the fur that's been hiding in the fibers of your carpet for some time now. It also removes lint and crumbs from bedding, sofas, car seats, and more. Just roll it across the area you want to clean, and the mess will be gone!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Love this tool!!! I bought it based off a TikTok hack I stumbled upon to help tackle pet hair. I have three cats who shed like crazy and sometimes I don’t think my vacuum picks it up very well. Well I purchased this and it removed pretty much all the hair in the areas I went over my carpet with. I cleaned an entire staircase without breaking a sweat using this tool and it picks up so much hair!!" —Kymberlianne Brackins

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    18. A rechargeable electric lighter that won't lose its flame because of the wind or water. It comes with a safety lock switch and is great for camping, barbecues, hiking, candles, and more. This would make a great addition to your emergency kit.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I have a really, really old stove and it doesn’t strike on it’s own anymore. I have had to use grill lighters and matches for so long and they’re such a hassle! I bought this after watching a TikTok that my daughter showed me and I was so impressed. This is probably one of my favorite purchases ever from Amazon." —Brittany Brooks

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors).

    19. power scrubber brush kit you can attach to a cordless drill. Now you won't have to use as much elbow grease or spend as much time cleaning your old, gross bathtub.

    Reviewer's grimy shower door before using the power scrubber cleaning kit
    on left, foggy shower door with water stains. on right, clean shower door after using drill brush attachment
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I have a white shower and soap scum is so visible! It was hard to clean it off until I saw this product on a TikTok. I bought it and use it right after receiving. I sprayed my shower with cleaner and was done in 10 minutes. 10/10" —Asha Dunn

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five stiffness levels).

    20. A shimmery gem window sticker to produce cute little rainbows each time the sun hits it! If your space gets a good bit of natural light but is still kinda boring, liven it up with this super cool sticker.

    Jess Weymouth/Etsy

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Jess Weymouth is an artist who sells hand-painted watercolor art. You'll find greeting cards, prints, and stickers to treat yourself to!

    Promising review: "These sun catchers sell out quickly, so I jumped on the chance to grab one as soon as I got a notification. It's so pretty and my daughter loves it in her room! I also appreciated the minimal, eco-friendly packaging." — Etsy Customer

    Get it from Jess Weymouth on Etsy for $11.

    21. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses because everyone needs a good pair of sunnies that'll take their outfit from looking basic to straight out of a magazine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check them out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager in buying them and let me tell you they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in 16 color combinations).

    22. A gorgeous set of Cadence containers you can customize for anything you need to store. Pick your favorite colors and personalize the lids. You can store serums, creams, pills, makeup, and anything else that can fit. They're also magnetic so you can link them together and easily keep up with them. Now you can have your full skincare routine with you on any trip. 

    hand pulls out same capsules all stacked together in a white color from cosmetics bag
    blue and white mini capsules filled with skin creams, vitamins, and jewelry
    Cadence

    Cadence is a woman-owned small business specializing in personal care travel solutions. Each mini capsule is created from recycled ocean-bound plastic and is refillable and reusable!

    Check them out on TikTok here.

    BuzzFeed contributor Jasmin Sandal uses these travel capsules and said: "I love my little containers that allow me to downsize but still carry my necessities while I'm traveling. They're not only cute to look at but they're pretty practical. I have used mine to store my vitamins, earrings, and face cream and have not run into any issues. They have tight, screw-on tops so you know everything is secure *and* you can customize their labels so you know exactly what's in what. Oh, and the fact that they're magnetic? Genius. This way, they stay tightly together in your case or can be conveniently stored in a makeup bag." 

    Promising review: "This is my go-to for all my travel, gym, camping trips. I can keep enough for four to five days of skincare. The best set I've had for carry-on toiletries." —Cadence Customer

    Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in individual capsules, bundles of three or six, and eight colors).

    23. A cable cord-concealing box because simply hiding the big mess of cords that you have grown to ignore seems like the perfect lazy solution. Just place the extension cords and plugs into the box, straighten out the wires, and your workspace will look more organized and aesthetically pleasing.

    Before-and-after of a messy pile of cable wires, and then the box concealing all the wires
    Amazon

    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a women on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    24. A dishwasher magnet for a ridiculously easy way to help you remember whether the dishes are clean, or if you should avoid the filth at all costs. While you're at it, you should probably wash the next load.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check it out on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $6.39+ (available in six styles).

    25. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll make dust, dirt and small pieces of trash vanish before your very eyes, and keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt that just won't go in the dustpan.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    After debris is collected into the vacuum's canister, an indicator light will turn on to let you know when the canister is full and ready to be emptied out. Pull the canister out and dump debris into the trash without spilling crumbs and dirt everywhere.

    See it in action on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in seven colors).

    26. The one and only Mike's Hot Honey, which goes surprisingly well with almost anything imaginable. You can put it on pizza, wings, veggies, dumplings, salad, cocktails, and your mom's famous pot roast. According to some of the over 27,000 rave reviews, it even tastes good on ice cream — don't knock it until you try it!

    a reviewer holding up a bottle of Mike&#x27;s Hot Honey with a pizza in the background
    amazon.com

    Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia

    Get it from Amazon for $10.57 (also available in packs of two, four, and six).

    27. A vegan leather book wallet with a slim, bi-fold design that features four card slots, a cash or receipt flap, and a pocket for coins. Now you can show love to your favorite work of literature (Pride and Prejudice, Frankenstein, The Burn Book, etc.) at all times.

    @novelbookwallets / instagram.com, The Novel Bookstore

    See it on TikTok here.

    The Novel Bookstore is a small business that sells book-themed goods, including novel-shaped wallets and literary-inspired stickers.

    Get it from The Novel Bookstore for $36 (also available in more book titles).

    28. A mini trash can to keep your car free from random napkins, straw papers, used condiment packets, gum wrappers, and more. It's also compact enough to fit in your cup holder, door pocket, or door water bottle holder. If you're someone who likes to keep a trash-free car or someone who has a junky car that could use one of these, don't wait to add it to your cart!

    The mini trash can with geometric design sitting in the car&#x27;s cup holders
    Amazon

    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "My mini trash cans just came in and I’m in love! They are so cute. They would make a perfect gift for new drivers or high school seniors! I am so excited to use them. They will look so cute in my car and I can finally keep it clean instead of having receipts or wrappings taking over the cup holders. Another TikTok buy and I can say I’m satisfied. 10/10 would recommend!" —Joanna Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and in packs of two).

    29. A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that's worth the TikTok hype. It sucks out venom, saliva, and irritants right from the skin. The next time your little one gets bit, you can take care of it immediately instead of waiting days for the bite to go away.