    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Products That Will Make You Feel Like You Have A Brand-New Kitchen

    Try some new methods to keep your kitchen clean this year.

    Kaila Browner
    by Kaila Browner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A heavy duty fume-free oven cleaner that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven. Whether you're deep cleaning or spot cleaning, just spray over the mess, wait a few seconds, and wipe. Erase any evidence of baking mishaps, and keep those secrets to yourself.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can not live without this in my cleaning supplies, nothing removes tuff build up like easy off! It will leave your stainless steel pans & pots like new. Works amazing for your stove & oven. Would definitely never use anything else!" —Michelle Alamilla

    Get it from Amazon for $4.97.

    2. A container of stainless steel cleaner wipes to tackle fingerprints, watermarks, and residue on your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! I was very skeptical but I was desperate and had to try it out. Whatever I did to clean my stainless steel appliances wasn’t working at all, it just left what looked like water stains and I could not get rid of it. After using just one towel my appliances looked brand new. I recommend this product 10000000%." —Proudmommy16

    Get a 30-count tub from Amazon for $4.68.

    3. A garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah

    Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger quantities).

    4. A set of cleaning K-Cups you might need if you've never deep cleaned your Keurig. You only have to use one cleaning pod every three months, and will get a nontoxic, biodegradable, and easy clean. You'll be surprised to see how much dirt has been lingering in your coffee maker.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 and 18).

    5. Or a descaling solution that'll gently break down limescale and hard water deposits inside of your electric kettle, espresso machine, or coffee maker. Use this every two or three months and you'll notice how much better your hot beverage tastes.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my two-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.

    6. A granite and stone cleaner — not only will it have your countertops shining like they belong in the middle of a showroom floor, but it'll also kill 99.9% of icky germs and bacteria.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori

    Get it from Amazon for $6.49.

    7. A gas range cleaning spray to dissolve cooked-on, stubborn grease and give your gas range a sleek shine. It also works to clean and shine stovetops, knobs, drip pans, grates, gas BBQ grill grates, and ceramic, glass, and metal bakeware.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG — I didn't think anything would get my Kenmore gas stove top clean again. I tried the Pink Stuff to no avail. This stuff though is a game changer: I followed the instructions and almost all the gunk and grease was gone! Yes, I did have to do a second time, but that was only the first time. Now I use weekly to keep my stove looking great. I love this stuff!!!" —Shelby C.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.

    8. A chainmail scrubber to help you effectively remove the burned-on morsels that have somehow been fused to the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, and won't rust. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Prior to purchasing this, our cast-iron cleaning routine consisted of rinsing followed by a quick scrub using coarse sea salt and a paper towel. This gadget is great for a more thorough cleaning, especially on stubborn areas. It's very effective and cleaning is quite easy, requiring nothing more than a quick rinse. The small ring attached to it is useful for hanging on a pot rack. Recommended." —Cooking the Books

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    9. A handy brush that will loosen up any food flakes that have stuck to your utensils. It literally scrubs even those hard-to-reach areas in between the fork prongs. You need this so your cutlery can actually be spotless, like FRFR.

    Model washing fork with utensil cleaner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Have you ever had problems getting between the tines of your forks clean? Have you ever worried that you might slice yourself with a knife as you washed it? Have you had issues getting your kids to hand wash the silverware/flatware correctly? Well, THIS handy, dandy little gadget will solve all these problems! Just slide the utensil between the two brushes (make sure you're holding the closed end) and scrub vigorously back and forth (or up and down, doesn't matter!) and VOILA! You have a clean utensil with no chance of injury to yourself! I bought this because I was sick and tired of rewashing things after my teenagers washed them, but have ended up using it myself! Enjoy!" —SheBrat

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    10. A grout cleaning kit used by professionals, and comes with a brush you can attach to any standard broom pole. Now you can deep clean your floors without the pain of scrubbing on your hands and knees.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product worked great!! I’ve tried other products that were not effective and harder to use. I did allow the liquid to sit 10 min and then used a stiff grout brush for the scrubbing part. My grout was very dirty and there were a couple spots I did 2x but overall everything looked great after one application. Easy to use." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set from Amazon for $30.95.

    11. Or a steam mop that'll clean and sanitize sealed hard floors without the use of harsh chemicals. It's tough enough to remove sticky messes with the microfiber scrubbing pad and eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria with the natural power of steam.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had this floor mop/steamer for a couple of months now and I absolutely love it! I can't believe the dirt that is picked up off my tile floors, even after vacuuming and wet mopping all surfaces. The steamer is extremely easy to use and heats up quickly." —GCC

    Get it from Amazon for $92.69.

    12. A wood cleaner to give your table, cabinet, floors, or any wooden surface the shine it deserves. This is an excellent product to keep wood hydrated and lasting longer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally! A product that does not leave a sticky film on my furniture. I love this product. It rubs in easily, and buffs to a natural shine. The wood is left looking healthy and with a natural glow, not a heavy fake glossy polish. And best of all, there is no residue. The smell is pleasant and dissipates quickly, which is a huge plus for me because I am super sensitive to perfumes." —Quinn Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    13. An oven scrub made with pumice stone and plant-based ingredients if harsh chemicals aren't a good fit for your household. It might require a little more elbow grease to clean, but reviewers say it's totally worth it!

    Everneat/Etsy

    Each jar of oven scrub includes a metallic scrubber.

    Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in cleaning products.

    Promising reviews: "I can’t write a review fast enough! I just used this product for the first time and I was completely blown away by how incredibly clean it got my disgusting oven! I recommend this to everyone!" — jkdennis

    "Wow, I never thought my oven could get this clean. Worth every penny!" —Jessi

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents) or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents). 

    14. An inexpensive but super-effective spray to disinfect pretty much any hard surface in your home. You'll def need this to keep your kitchen counters sanitized after spending hours meal prepping for the week.

    hand holding a bottle of the disinfectant spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Using sanitizing wipes made my granite counters sticky and I had to wipe them down with water afterward, which made them dull. By chance, I ran across Windex Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Spray and bought it when I couldn't find anything else. I am so glad I did! It puts a shine on my counters and they stay wet for a sufficient amount of time to kill germs. The wipes dry right away so they do no good. I have purchased several bottles and I always keep two on hand. I have even purchased some to give away. Best disinfectant cleaner ever!" —LorrieC

    Get it from Amazon for $3.88+ (available in two sizes and three refill selections).

    15. A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces that is so effective at removing scorch marks and charred food that has somehow fused itself to your stove. It only takes a little effort to make your stove look brand-new!

    before and after pics of a glass stove top with scrapes and a spotless stovetop
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with a 10-ounce cleaner and polish bottle, a scrubbing pad, and a razor.

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Griffin Gonzales had to say about this miraculous glass cleaner kit:

    "My snowbird grandparents have been sending me to check on their summer home occasionally while they quarantine in Florida, so I've had the fun job of shoveling snow off their deck and finagling a million envelopes out of their overstuffed mailbox over the past few months. On my most recent visit, I decided to stay for a few days and was intent on cooking myself a lavish meal. Well, I've never really used an electric stove before and, I don't know WHAT I did, but there were giant streaks and marks all over it after I was done. I tried everything to get them off, and I am definitely NOT overreacting! I finally mustered up the courage to tell my grandparents I ruined their stove, only for them to break out in laughter. Grandma instructed me to use get this cleaner below the sink and, well, the rest is history. It literally wiped the streaks away before my eyes. Magic."

    Get it it from Amazon for $23.98.

    16. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers — they're designed for long-lasting cleaning power and effortlessly cut through grease, soap scum, and “permanent” marks. Use these sponges in your kitchen, bathroom, walls, doors, floors, shower, bathroom, shoes, and more — without the scrubbing and elbow grease.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.

    17. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, a must-have for a totally clean floor, and even those tight corners, too! It has hands-free wringing abilities and deep-cleaning microfibers will capture dirt so well, you'll only need water to remove it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I could sell this mop. I'd never seen it before and only used it because it was at my daughter's house. It makes mopping effortless. I don't dread mopping at all anymore. The spin feature and pumping it with your foot is great. When I bring it out, the 4- and 6-year-olds want to mop as well. And actually....they do a pretty good job. That's a win/win. I would totally recommend this, but I will say that when I purchased one for my house, when you twist the handle to put it together, it isn't very tight. It seems like there is an issue with it screwing together." —Kathie

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (also available in a mop refill option).

    18. A four-count pack of Scrub Daddy sponges that are not only super cute but also have a flex texture feature that can be controlled by temperature. It becomes firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. Feel free to use it on different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, nonstick coatings, copper, chrome, and leather).

    a green Scrub Daddy on a sponge-drying rack that&#x27;s placed on the upper corner of a stainless steel sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build-up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny

    Get it a pack of three from Amazon for $18.30 (also available in a pack of four).

    19. Magical heavy-duty cleaning wet wipes so you can remove all kinds of tough stains, minus the soap and water. They're also formulated with aloe and vitamin E so they're gentle on your skin, no need to bring out the rubber gloves.

    amazon.com

    These wipes are non-abrasive so they're safe to use on smooth surfaces like car exteriors.

    Promising review: "I have a small kitchen, and everything tends to get an oily, greasy film on it very quickly. I don't have a tile backsplash or a range hood, and my fridge is right next to my stove, so the paint on the wall and the textured fridge get pretty disgusting. The tiniest little oil splatter seems to cover my whole kitchen. When these wipes arrived yesterday, I attacked my kitchen with them. They worked amazingly well! I didn't realize how much grease was really sticking to everything until I saw how disgusting the wipes were getting. Luckily, they're huge, so I was able to cover a lot before a needed a new one. I have very sensitive skin, and these didn't dry my hands out at all. I also get severe migraines, which are easily triggered by chemical smells, and these have a nice, lemony scent that didn't trigger me at all. 10 stars!" —Michele West

    Get a 90-pack from Amazon for $14.98 (also available in several multipack selections).

    20. A pack of cleaning tablets formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup in your dishwasher. These tablets also clean the tub, racks, pump and valve, drain, and recirculation hoses. After all, your dishes can't truly be clean if you wash them in a dirty dishwasher.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get them from Amazon for $17.98.

    21. A genius brush and squeegee combo tool so you can effortlessly move your countertop messes into the sink. When you're done, use the handle to hang on your countertop or sink edge.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "LOVE THIS PRODUCT! Saves me so many paper towels, easily washed in the dishwasher, and the small size saves space! Will always have one of these on hand for sure!" —Prime Time Review

    Get it from Amazon for $10.39.

    22. A soap-dispensing sponge holder if you need to save space on your kitchen sink and spend less time washing dishes. Just fill the dispenser with your favorite liquid dish soap, pump the soap onto the sponge, and start sudsing.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I recently purchased the soap dispenser and I am thoroughly impressed. Not only does it look sleek and stylish in my kitchen but it also delivers soap in a convenient and efficient manner. Material is nice and there is no leakage." —Deepa

    Get it from Amazon for $7.59 (available in three colors).

    23. A set of Swedish dishcloths that can soak up over 20x their weight and are abrasive enough to scrub away messes that make you want to never wash a dish again. Imagine combining reusable paper towels and sponges together to get the perfect cleaning cloth.

    Reviewer using Swedish dishcloth to wash a plate
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward, and needing frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dish cloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean! Add in that they are sourced from a small family business and I'm thrilled." —Nathaniel Rider

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in six colors).

    24. And a set of stove counter gap covers, because the space in between your stovetop and countertop has enough crumbs to make a meal. Just place the cover in between the gap, and anything that would've fallen into the crack of no return will be spared.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    These are heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit so you don't have to worry about them melting while you cook. They're easy to wipe clean but you can also toss them into the dishwasher.

    Promising review: "I can't believe how much crud I have cleaned out between my counter and my stove. This lays in the opening between the two so nothing gets down the space between. Just lay it down very easily, and it stays put. It looks like it is part of the stove. It is easy to clean; just wipe off when you clean the stove or counter. I have had no problem with melting as it is not on the burners, it is on the side of the stove. However, it is heat resistant, so the heat from the stove will not bother it. I would definitely buy this again." —Joanne

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.