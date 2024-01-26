24 Products That Will Make You Feel Like You Have A Brand-New Kitchen

1. A heavy duty fume-free oven cleaner that cleans all of your baking accidents that left their mark in your oven. Whether you're deep cleaning or spot cleaning, just spray over the mess, wait a few seconds, and wipe. Erase any evidence of baking mishaps, and keep those secrets to yourself.
2. A container of stainless steel cleaner wipes to tackle fingerprints, watermarks, and residue on your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!
3. A garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. You need this cleaner in your drain ASAP. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh!
4. A set of cleaning K-Cups you might need if you've never deep cleaned your Keurig. You only have to use one cleaning pod every three months, and will get a nontoxic, biodegradable, and easy clean. You'll be surprised to see how much dirt has been lingering in your coffee maker.
5. Or a descaling solution that'll gently break down limescale and hard water deposits inside of your electric kettle, espresso machine, or coffee maker. Use this every two or three months and you'll notice how much better your hot beverage tastes.
6. A granite and stone cleaner — not only will it have your countertops shining like they belong in the middle of a showroom floor, but it'll also kill 99.9% of icky germs and bacteria.
7. A gas range cleaning spray to dissolve cooked-on, stubborn grease and give your gas range a sleek shine. It also works to clean and shine stovetops, knobs, drip pans, grates, gas BBQ grill grates, and ceramic, glass, and metal bakeware.
8. A chainmail scrubber to help you effectively remove the burned-on morsels that have somehow been fused to the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, and won't rust. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!
9. A handy brush that will loosen up any food flakes that have stuck to your utensils. It literally scrubs even those hard-to-reach areas in between the fork prongs. You need this so your cutlery can actually be spotless, like FRFR.
10. A grout cleaning kit used by professionals, and comes with a brush you can attach to any standard broom pole. Now you can deep clean your floors without the pain of scrubbing on your hands and knees.
11. Or a steam mop that'll clean and sanitize sealed hard floors without the use of harsh chemicals. It's tough enough to remove sticky messes with the microfiber scrubbing pad and eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria with the natural power of steam.
12. A wood cleaner to give your table, cabinet, floors, or any wooden surface the shine it deserves. This is an excellent product to keep wood hydrated and lasting longer.
13. An oven scrub made with pumice stone and plant-based ingredients if harsh chemicals aren't a good fit for your household. It might require a little more elbow grease to clean, but reviewers say it's totally worth it!
14. An inexpensive but super-effective spray to disinfect pretty much any hard surface in your home. You'll def need this to keep your kitchen counters sanitized after spending hours meal prepping for the week.
15. A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces that is so effective at removing scorch marks and charred food that has somehow fused itself to your stove. It only takes a little effort to make your stove look brand-new!
16. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers — they're designed for long-lasting cleaning power and effortlessly cut through grease, soap scum, and “permanent” marks. Use these sponges in your kitchen, bathroom, walls, doors, floors, shower, bathroom, shoes, and more — without the scrubbing and elbow grease.
17. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, a must-have for a totally clean floor, and even those tight corners, too! It has hands-free wringing abilities and deep-cleaning microfibers will capture dirt so well, you'll only need water to remove it!
18. A four-count pack of Scrub Daddy sponges that are not only super cute but also have a flex texture feature that can be controlled by temperature. It becomes firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. Feel free to use it on different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, nonstick coatings, copper, chrome, and leather).
19. Magical heavy-duty cleaning wet wipes so you can remove all kinds of tough stains, minus the soap and water. They're also formulated with aloe and vitamin E so they're gentle on your skin, no need to bring out the rubber gloves.
20. A pack of cleaning tablets formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup in your dishwasher. These tablets also clean the tub, racks, pump and valve, drain, and recirculation hoses. After all, your dishes can't truly be clean if you wash them in a dirty dishwasher.
21. A genius brush and squeegee combo tool so you can effortlessly move your countertop messes into the sink. When you're done, use the handle to hang on your countertop or sink edge.
22. A soap-dispensing sponge holder if you need to save space on your kitchen sink and spend less time washing dishes. Just fill the dispenser with your favorite liquid dish soap, pump the soap onto the sponge, and start sudsing.
23. A set of Swedish dishcloths that can soak up over 20x their weight and are abrasive enough to scrub away messes that make you want to never wash a dish again. Imagine combining reusable paper towels and sponges together to get the perfect cleaning cloth.
24. And a set of stove counter gap covers, because the space in between your stovetop and countertop has enough crumbs to make a meal. Just place the cover in between the gap, and anything that would've fallen into the crack of no return will be spared.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.