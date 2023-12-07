If You Hate Coming Up With Gifts For People, Here Are 31 Great Options To Get You Started

1. An unnerving (but hilarious) keychain featuring Dunder Mifflin's most ambitious employee, Dwight Schrute, wearing a CPR dummy's face. Gift them a physical version of one of the most chaotic scenes from The Office.
Promising review: "This keychain is superior to other keychains. Since receiving it, through concentrating I can raise and lower my cholesterol at will." —Rebekah F.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
2. A Pokémon Nanoblock set that'll keep them busy while they wait for the holiday dinner to be finished.
Promising review: "I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Pokémon. Even if you don’t, it’s very entertaining to put these together! I am obsessed with Nanoblocks. This is a legit product from the actual Japanese Nanoblock company. I am so happy with my purchase. If you build it correctly, there should be no balance issues whatsoever! If people are saying it’s unbalanced, it’s 100% not due to the product, but the assembly." —Amy Mai
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in 69 Pokémon).
3. A handmade ring featuring the skyline of one of several cities to remind them of their favorite vacation memories. You could even help them start a ring collection, and add to it when they visit a new city.
Caitlyn Minimalist is a small business based in California owned by a woman of Asian descent. The ring might arrive after December 25 but it'll still make a great holiday gift from you to you!
Promising review: "The ring is absolutely gorgeous and such high quality! My new favorite jewelry piece!" —Nicole S.
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in about nine days.
Get it from Caitlyn Minimalist on Etsy for $22.05 (available in ring sizes 4–13, three finishes, and lots of cities).
4. A jumbo pack of satin scrunchies that won't pull on their hair or strip it of any moisture. It'll also look super cute on their wrist as a fashion accessory.
Promising review: "I love these!! Recommend them to all my friends!! Great for the price and there are so many! They’ll last you forever since they’re so durable. I love having my hair up, but hate classic hair bands because of the dent they leave in my hair. Regular cloth scrunchies are better with that, but cause weird friction. These are great to keep your hair up for long periods, looking cute, a bunch of colors, and way better for your hair!" —Hannah
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $7.99.
5. Or bow-topped velvet scrunchies for an extra touch of cuteness. It doesn't matter if they have SUPER thick hair — this accessory definitely belongs in their stocking!
Promising review: "These velvet scrunchies are so cute! Love the colors and texture. They are a great size for adults and have the perfect amount of stretch. Another plus is that the bow can be removed if needed!" —Kirsten N
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A Black History tote bag sure to turn heads! This bag features civil rights-inspired button designs, including the faces and quotes of icons like Martin Luther King Jr., Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Malcolm X, and more.
The Trini Gee is a Black woman-owned shop based in Texas making apparel, accessories, and home items featuring amazing art
Promising review: "I love my tote bag!!! I am using it for work and have so much space. It is unique and I love the statement it makes about black history. My order was received in a timely manner and my shopping experience was great! I am already looking/shopping around to see what I can order next." —Vontressa
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in about six days.
Get it from The Trini Gee on Etsy for $28.99+ (available in four colors and three sizes).
7. A sweet little holiday cat timer that can keep time for up to 60 minutes and help them make sure they don't burn the cookies! Now they can finally have a proper holiday-themed cook off with their friends.
Promising review: "I'm a teacher and i use this to time activities in class. The kids love it. It is very accurate and the bell is loud but not scary loud. You have to twist it all the way to 55 then twist it back to the time you want. The instructions were pretty clear!!" —Curtis
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in other animal faces).
8. A blackhead remover kit so they can feel like a professional esthetician while they excavate their pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads.
The kit comes with a professional needle, a double-head squeeze needle, a double-head angled loop, a double-head large loop needle, and a double-head large flat needle.
Promising review: "I love this little set, they’re extremely strong and well made. Easily clears whiteheads and even some stubborn blackheads. I mostly got this to help with whitehead breakouts which I get often, and this has helped tremendously. Great value and quality for the money." —Emily S.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and a pack of two).
9. A mug featuring the Seinfeld characters in the iconic but chaotic parking lot episode.
Michael Ramstead is an illustrator who specializes in cool Halloween-y art.
Promising reviews: "Very well-made mug with the images nicely color-saturated and clear. Love it!" —celticchick53
"Print came out rlly nice! Got an 11ounce, was about the size of the mugs at IHOP. (Best way I could describe the size lol)" —Scout Carpenter
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in about seven days.
Get it from MichaelRamsteadArt on Etsy for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
10. Or a mug with Tina Belcher holding in her chili poops. This'll start their holiday season off with a good laugh.
Lost on Mars Designs is a small business that sells mugs, sweatshirts, stickers, magnets, prints, and more on Etsy.
Shipping info: Orders typically ship in about seven days.
Get it from Lost on Mars Designs on Etsy for $19.74 (available in two sizes).
11. A fuzzy cat hat to turn their fur baby into a sweet little bunny. Even their ultra-fussy and the seriously stubborn pets might just let them put these ears on them. Plus, it'll make for a super cute holiday card.
It comes in a random color so you don't have to worry about agonizing over which pair to get.
Promising review: "I mean, come on. Best eight bucks I’ve spent in a while…could not stop cracking up when I opened this little hat and put it on my very tolerant adult cat. You will get a random color of whichever style hat you’ve chosen…I ordered the bunny ears and they look and fit exactly like they do online. Very, very cute and well-made (but meant only for a few photos, then take them off your cat, please)." —seaborne
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A pack of two 5-in-1 wine stopper capable of transforming their supermarket wine into something a little more tasty. Not only will they keep the wine from spilling out of the bottle, they can also be used as an aerator, stopper, pourer, filter, and re-corker.
Promising review: "I wouldn't consider myself a wine connoisseur by any means, but I typically have a bottle or so float through my house each week. This wine corker takes the hassle out of pulling the original cork out, it is easy to clean, it makes the wine taste better, and hello, it's $5! It would make a GREAT cheap gift for a wine drinker. At the moment, I only have the one, but I'm planning to grab a few more to keep on hand." —JasonKim Lebeda
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
13. And a pack of wine condoms to ~safely~ store their bottle in the rare event that they don't finish it. All they have to do is place it over the neck of the bottle and put it away for later. Hopefully this hilarious novelty gift make its way into their stocking this season.
Promising review: "These are amazing. I bought them as a Christmas gift for my wine-loving sister-in-law. She loved them! I ended up buying myself some too. You can use them more than once. They are slightly hard to get on, but that just assures a tight seal. I especially like that you do not have to worry about your wine stopper's height fitting in the fridge." —sznic
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.97.