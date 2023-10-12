If Fall Camping Is Your Favorite Camping, You’ll Need These 23 Things

1. A set of marshmallow (or hot dog!) roasting sticks — they telescope all the way out to 34 inches for campfire time, then collapse to 10 inches to store neatly away. They'll def come in handy when you and your friends are gathered around the campfire, making s'mores and telling scary stories.
Each one has a different color at its base, so you always know whose stick is whose. And because it has two prongs, marshmallows don't spin on the stick when they get extra gooey, making it easier to get that perfectly even caramelized crunchy layer.
Promising review: "These lightweight roasting sticks are a lifesaver! I enjoy being able to turn them effortlessly so the entire marshmallow gets that nice crust from the flame. The colors helped us from using someone else’s stick haha! Must-haves for any bonfire! They roast hot dogs well, too." —PAJ
Get them from Amazon for $11.59.
2. A two person backpacking tent in case you need to find a spot and call it a night. It's lightweight, waterproof, windproof, provides UV protection, and can be set up in just a few steps. Wether you're sleeping under the stars or enjoying the orange and yellow outdoor aesthetic, this handy-dandy tent can be your home away from home.
Promising review: "One person: lifesaving. I bought this for an army field problem because my company didn't supply us with tents, it was in November in Tennessee so it was cold, warm, frosty, and rainy. This tent was great for all weather, it is truly waterproof and doesn't have the condensation on the inside like I've seen in other tents either. I am 5'3 and I could fit myself and a tuff box in my single person tent perfectly. This tent is very compact and is easy to pack up and put up. I do recommend this tent 100%." —Melanie
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A top-rated collapsible camping chair that has the ability to hold and chill four cans at once. Now, you can sit back, relax, and crack open a cold refreshing hard cider while you take in the breathtaking scenery and cherish your time away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life.
Best for only those trips where you can drive into your campsite, of course — while it does come with a carrying bag, you're not gonna want to tote its eight pounds much further than a few yards.
Promising reviews: "These chairs are great. A bit expensive I thought but well worth the price. It even has a small cold pocket to place something small in IT to keep it cool. This was a nice feature. The chairs are great for camping and probably other things. They fold up nicely and compact and have their own bag. I would purchase them again." —Gail A.
Get it from Amazon for $44.98+ (available in four colors).
4. A thermal sleeping bag for emergencies — it even comes with a whistle. It weighs 4.1 ounces, can protect you from the wind, rain, and snow, and can keep you warm in temperatures as low as 14 degrees. This is an excellent item to have in case you ever find yourself stranded in the freezing cold.
Promising review: "This Life Bivy arrived on time and in perfect condition. It offers the best features (size, weight, function) of all the many others I researched before buying it. I hope I never need it in an emergency but I'm confident it will be a real lifesaver if I do need it." —Mishelle J.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors and in a two pack option).
5. And a sleeping pad, because lying on the cold, damp ground just sounds extremely uncomfortable. All you have to do is unroll it and give about 10–13 deep breaths for it to fully expand. I know the goal is to rough it, but allow yourself a little bit of comfort, sheesh!
Promising review: "This sleeping pad was a LIFESAVER. I used it to hike Crow Pass in Alaska and will be doing Caines Head with it this weekend. It weighs next to nothing, which is great for backpacking. It stores much smaller than [other] lightweight foam sleep pads. And I was able to set up camp in a rocky area and it got no punctures and I still managed to get a good night sleep." —Stephanie M.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors and a pack of two).
6. An oversized blanket to keep you warm during the chilly fall evenings as you watch the sun set. Get cozy in this warm, super soft blanket that'll feel like you're being hugged.
Promising review: "Purchased this blanket to keep in my car for the impromptu picnic or beach visit. I love the colors and that it has a handmade look to it. It’s lightweight and is softer than other blankets this style. All and all very happy with my purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in 14 styles).
7. An anti-chafing foot stick that'll help keep the blisters away while you're hiking through the fall foliage. This roll-on stick can be used daily and just needs to be applied before you put on your shoes.
8. A compact water filtration system so you can have instant access to clean drinking water. Just fill up the pouch with water, screw on the filter, and squeeze the bag to release the filtered water. Enjoy outdoor water sources without ingesting harmful bacteria, protozoa, cysts, sediment, and micro-plastics.
If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.
Promising review: "I live in a place where we only have cisterns and collect rain water. No access at home for city water. This filter has been a lifesaver. Run my water through it one time and perfect drinking water, no bubble guts. Sawyer filters have been keeping me hydrated for years at this point. Great company and even better products. My first experience with one was living in a bar in Mexico for two weeks — filtered water straight out of the bathroom sink, sat by the toilet the entire day prepared to dance the dirty dance, never happened." —Combustion Works
Get it from Amazon for $29.
9. Or, a LifeStraw personal water filter designed to eliminate 99.99% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella) and certain parasites (including Giardia and cryptosporidium). It filters particles as small as 0.2 microns and lasts long enough to strain 1,000 gallons of water.
If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.
Promising review: "Fantastic, and an absolute lifesaver. This product was everything I was hoping for and more! I'm an avid hiker, and now that I have a LifeStraw I only carry water with me if there are no streams, lakes, etc. nearby the trails I'm on! Light, convenient, and easy to use! I would suggest however to BRING A CUP, or something else to drink out of with the water you scoop out of the river. It is very difficult to bend over the water and create enough suction to actually get water flowing. But if you have a small cup or container its a breeze! I cant wait to use this for many years to come!" —Spencer and Sharene
Get it from Amazon for $19.81 (available in two colors).
10. A fire-starting necklace for those times when you may have misplaced your lighter or box of matches. It doesn't matter which is your dominant hand, because it features an ambidextrous steel striker and a ferrocerium rod that'll allow you to quickly spark fire. A warm fire is a must-have for fall camping!
Modern Outdoor Life is a small business based in that sells camping items.
Promising review: "Pretty damn good. Feels comfortable to wear and works like a charm!" —Alger
"I love it and can't wait to go out door camping or hiking." —Peter
Get it from Modern Outdoor Life on Etsy for $14.
11. A pack of two LED headlamps to light your path while spelunking, pitching a tent at night, or even trying to find your way to the restroom. It has two beam patterns (wide and mixed beam), three brightness levels, and can be tilted up or down. You'll need these now that the sun is setting earlier these days.
It operates using three AAA batteries.
Promising review: "These headlamps are excellent. I’ve been working on my roof at night and they are a lifesaver. They work really well." —Brendan H.
Get them from Amazon for $20.49.
12. A portable Radiate campfire that burns for up to five hours and is waterproof, wind-proof, and can still light even when wet! Unlike a regular campfire, it makes very little smoke, releases no embers, and leaves behind no soot. Be like Prometheus and take the fire with you.
Once you light it, it'll stay lit with no maintenance — until you're ready to put it out, of course, by snuffing it with the tin's lid. It's made from 100% recycled soy wax and paper briquettes. One reviewer also mentions they add more soy wax every time it gets low to extend its life. Oh, and if that's not enough, Radiate's a small business that mainly focuses on these portable campfires!
Promising reviews: "Lifesaver. Set off on a winter climb a few weeks ago. As I was putting my gear together knowingly going into cold temps, I decided I would throw the radiant camp fire into my pack. Typically, I would not even consider packing this at four pounds, but for some reason I did. It paid dividends! Me and my climbing buddy got in a tight situation and ended up having to put up an emergency shelter and used this to stay warm dry out and continue our climb. It’s amazing I’ve used these many times in the past with flames that get two and three feet high it’s an awesome fire for roughly two to three hours. This time though we fought off hypothermia with it. Truly saved our trip. Excellent purchase." —Jordan R. C.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (also available in packs of two and four).
13. A portable, hand-operated espresso machine so you can still enjoy coffee even if there are no sources of electricity for miles. Just add ground coffee, pour in boiling water, and use the pump to extract your espresso. There's nothing like waking up to a warm drink when it's a bit chilly outside.
Promising review: "A lifesaver on chilly mornings when camping. Bought this for backpacking and lightweight camping, and I'm glad I did! Works great for one person, might want to consider the larger size for two people. It's light and compact, easy to rinse out with any remaining hot water you have." —Matt G.
Get it from Amazon for $54.90.
14. A portable solar-powered light and charger for extreme campers and backpackers who don't have instant access to an outlet. This multi-use charging station and light lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge, offers two-way charging, is waterproof, and weighs less than your phone! Bring this with you when you try to find your way to the bathroom at night.
Promising review: "Amazing product. I bought a couple last year...just in case...and I brought camping a couple times...thought it might be good for a hurricane. Well, my family and I took a trip to a farm in Latin America and on the third day we lost power for 10 hours at 8 p.m. This was a sanity / lifesaver with my wife and kids. We cooked, read, and slept with these. Amazing." —