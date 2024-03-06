37 Functional Pieces Of Decor That Will Leave Your Guests Asking Where You Got Them

1. A string of under-cabinet lights made to make your kitchen or bathroom look super luxurious. They're a great option if you'd like a little bit of light while you search for a midnight snack. If you've ever wanted your home to look like it belongs on the cover of a magazine, your dreams are about to come true.
Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).
2. A chic and compact floor lamp/side table hybrid that'll help you conserve space in your home, especially if you're already low on space. The combination of marble and brass will add to your upscale aesthetic. Now you can use the light to read your new favorite novel, and use the table to hold your drink — resulting in the perfect night in.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg
Get it from Amazon for $85.99.
3. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you won't rack your brain trying to remember your password. It's simple, sleek, and great for anyone who frequently has guests over or has a rental property.
Pastel Design Studio is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making original printable art and graphic resources.
Promising review: "The cutest Wi-Fi sign! Can’t wait to put it up for our guests this weekend! Love that I can change the details when we move and change passwords! So cute!" —Hannah
Get it from Pastel Design Studio on Etsy for $5.19 (originally $7.99).
4. An upholstered storage ottoman with hairpin legs that'll give your place a mid-century modern vibe. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets and toys. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!
You can see it in action in this TikTok video.
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes).
5. A set of chic satin pillowcases capable of helping keep your hair hydrated and tangle-free. Cotton pillowcases strip hair of its moisture and can cause bedhead. Now, you can actually get a good night's rest knowing that your hair will be protected from any damage a cotton pillowcase would cause.
Promising Review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors).
6. A minimalist 3D digital clock to upgrade your office's aesthetic and keep you on track. It is bright and easy to read at many distances, so you won't have to squint to know what time it is.
Get a close-up look at it in this TikTok from @kalie_ho!
Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in eight colors/sizes).
7. A window privacy film with a stained glass design to keep nosy neighbors out of their personal business. Not only does it keep wandering eyes out, it also makes the most beautiful indoor rainbow. It's easy to install and can be easily removed and reused many times.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).
8. A shelf floor lamp that does exactly that — it gives you a place to store small items and illuminates your space. It comes with USB charging ports and electrical outlets, so you'll have another place to charge your electronic devices.
Check out this TikTok on how to style it!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." —Beatrice
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
9. A matte gold end table with a charcoal-gray top for you to store picture frames, a vase, remote controls, magazines, and other small pieces of decor.
10. A set of wall-mounted floating shelves if you're running out of space in your bathroom, but you still want to decorate. Put up some plants, candles, photos, perfume, or anything that'll add a bit of personality to your bathing oasis.
Promising review: "These shelves are so beautiful! My bathroom doesn't have a counter around the sink so this is perfect. It is modern and sleek and the wood and cast-iron shelves are very well built and sturdy. I was surprised that these are such high quality considering the price." —Vincent
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven finishes).
11. A set of reusable dispenser bottles (with nice waterproof labels!) that'll make your bathroom look more aesthetically pleasing. Simply take your favorite body wash, shampoo, and conditioner and transfer it from one bottle to another. Before you know it, your shower will be transformed into something that belongs in a vacation getaway.
Promising review: "As an Airbnb owner, I have found that it's very important that we give off a clean and cohesive look and feel for all of our guests. With that being said, we installed these shower wall mounts in all four of the bathrooms and absolutely love them. They were very easy to install and even came with labels for different uses. We highly recommend these!" —Mary C. B.
Get a set of three from Amazon for $39.70 (available in six colors and individually or in a set of two).
12. Or a set of stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers if you're going for a lighter, clean feel in your shower.
Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and bodywash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something that seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea
Get set of two from Amazon for $15.99.
13. A wireless gallery light with both warm and cool settings, designed to make your home look like a museum. Leave basic looking walls in the past and give your home a makeover with this minimal effort installation.
The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).