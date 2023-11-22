37 Functional Pieces Of Decor That Will Leave Your Guests Asking Where You Got Them

Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in four lengths).