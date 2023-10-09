31 Travel Goods Reviewers Say Are “Easy To Pack”

1. A compact contact lens case designed to make your eyecare routine travel-friendly and still effective. The kit comes with a contact lens case, a mini solution bottle, tweezers, a contact remover tool, and a mirror. Now you don't have to lug half of your medicine cabinet with you on your next getaway.
This kit includes: a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle for your contact solution, a contact tweezer tool for pulling out your contacts from the lens case, and a contact remover tool used to remove and put on your contacts.
Promising review: "Super cute contact case. I gifted to my SIL who struggles packing her contact solutions during travel. It is small but easy to add with your other travel items. I hope it holds up for a while." —Vic O.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three styles).
2. A set of packing cubes you'll want if you're still convinced the best way to fit most of your wardrobe is by rolling everything and sitting on your suitcase to zip it shut. Each set comes with six bags for items like tops, bottoms, undergarments, shoes, and toiletries. They're made with transparent mesh to help you see your belongings without unzipping anything or tearing through your luggage.
The set includes three different size packing cubes, one bra and underwear bag, one shoe bag, and one bag for your toiletries.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this item. I read a review on Apple News and tried it and was amazed of how helpful and easy they are for packing. Love the fact that you can make the cubes out of the luggage and place it in a drawer or shelf instead of actually unpacking in your hotel room, so it keeps everything organized." —Alex L.
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and eight-piece sets).
3. A mini lightweight flat iron that'll evenly distribute heat just like a full-sized one. It's great for touch-ups and small enough to effortlessly fit into your suitcase, too.
And you'll get a lil' heat-resistant pouch to carry it wherever you go!
Promising review: "This is the perfect little travel iron. It heats up quickly and does a great job adding body to my very straight hair! I’m planning several trips, both in and out of the country and this is super lightweight and easy to pack!" —Mimi R.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three colors).
4. A memory foam Ostrich pillow neck cushion so you'll stop relying on your trusty, but useless donut pillow (that you never even considered replacing, even though you've been getting a crick in your neck). This upgraded version offers 360º natural ergonomic neck support to keep your head upright so you can snooze in comfort.
Promising review: "Perfect gift for my traveling daughter. She loves how this feels and holds her head during long flights from Chile to California. It is easy to pack and carry on board she always has it tied to her carry on bag. I just bought another for her fiancé." —S. Wrangell
Get it from Amazon for $60 (available in four colors).
5. A convenient six-port USB charger to allow you to plug in several devices at once, and minimize the amount of charging blocks you would throw into your suitcase. Plus, who wants to have to keep up with six different chargers? I'm almost positive you'd end up losing one or two before the trip is over.
Promising review: "I used this charger on a recent cruise. Every night I was able to charge my watch, phone, mini iPad and hearing aides while using only one electrical outlet. It’s powerful and all were fully charged. It’s light weight and easy to pack in luggage." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and white).
6. A designated dirty laundry bag so you can keep your clean clothes separated from anything you've already worn, and desperately need to wash.
7. A travel toothbrush that folds and keeps the bristles clean. The last thing you want is to taste anything other than toothpaste when you go to brush your teeth.
Promising review: "If you travel frequently, you're always on the lookout for products that are easy to use, easy to pack and that make your luggage lighter, and all without sacrificing quality, then this is your travel brush. The product is great, and the sisters who own the company are incredibly easy to work with to work with (they carry other products, as well). I've never met either of these women, but they've never been anything other than friendly, helpful, and responsive." —Michael F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two styles).
8. An easily portable and packable handheld steamer to save you some time when you'd rather not spend your time ironing while on vacation. Just give it a few passes and you'll be ready for the day!
Promising review: "Nice little steamer. Compact, easy to pack and go with. Never hold your material above the steamer you’ll burn yourself! Didn’t seem too risky damage to the fabric but you have to try a few different methods to find the one that works best for the fabric you’re working with. I only used it on a chiffon type dress, which did not get damaged at all and I held it right against the fabric. If you’re looking for a handy little steamer that you need on occasion, this is the one for you. The water reservoir is quite small and you may have to fill it up more than once for a single garment. Very easy to use." —My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A handy sunglasses organizer case that'll keep your sunglasses free from scratches, smears, and breaking while you're on vacation. It can be hung up on a wall or it can easily be rolled up for safe transport. Now you won't need to store your sunnies in individual cases.
Promising review: "This sunglasses case would make an excellent gift for any girl who likes to travel in style. This is an easy way to pack multiple pairs of sunglasses without multiple cases. All assorted sizes of sunglasses fit in the slots - Diff, Ray Bans, Tiffany 7 Co., etc." —Sadie
Get it from Amazon for $29.49+ (available in four designs).
10. A travel blanket and pillow set to keep you comfortable during those long roadtrips, or even longer layovers in freezing airports. Just unzip the pillow and pull out the blanket if you're cold. Then fold it back into the sleeve to make a pillow. It also clips onto your carry-on for your convenience.
EverSnug is a small business that sells travel sleeping care kits.
Promising review: "I tend to get really cold on airplanes and can’t imagine using the blankets they have available. This is perfect for travel and SO SOFT! Very easy use and pack. I’ve washed this a few times and it’s still amazing. Highly recommend." —Whitley T.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
11. A pack of 12 travel hangers if you packed a few blouses or dresses that need the help of gravity and a little steam to keep them looking good again. They're easy to use and don't take up much space in your luggage. Now you don't have to find space on hooks or shower rods to dry your wet clothes anymore!
Promising review: "Ordered these for our college son’s Study Abroad trip to Europe this summer. I discovered them on Amazon when looking for travel items. They were inexpensive, so I got them as a sort of “add-on.” His suitcase was so jammed at the end, I packed a few for him and kept the rest myself. He used them and said they were great, but then I used them myself on our next vacation and was SOLD! They are awesome! I did not expect them to be so sturdy and hold full-size clothes so well, but they’re perfect. I have been wadding 5-6 regular hangers in my suitcase for years, because hotels never have enough hangers—no more. We cruise a lot and I don’t know how I lived without these for cruises! I will order a lot more now, since they’re so cheap and easy to pack. Great prod!" —Stephanie T.
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A portable door lock because you need to feel safe in your home away from home! It only takes a few seconds to install (without tools), and is easy to remove when you're ready to explore the city. Making the most out of any trip is important, but ensuring your safety is the highest priority.
Promising review: "Got several. We travel a lot so one in each of our suit cases. Light, easy to pack and they work great. A bit confusing to install the first time, but a little bit of patience and follow the directions and you will get it." —reluctant Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in multipacks).
13. A pack of 100 compressed toilet paper tablets for those times when you could really use a wet wipe, but without the harsh chemicals and irritating scents. All you need is one little tablet and a few drops of water to get a handy-dandy full-sized moist cloth. And reviewers say that they're pretty durable.
Portawipes is a small company based in Wyoming that sells compressed toilet paper tablets.
Promising reviews: "I showed my avid backpacking boyfriend a thing or two on my first weekend hiking trip together. We both loved that there were so easy to pack out in the canisters provided, even if it took more than a few drops of water- well worth it. With the little left over warm water from our meals (while waiting for dehydrated meal to re-constitute) we used on the towels and the results was a hot cloth to wipe down our hands and faces before dinner. They were much better than the wet wipes that take so much room in the pack and ther were much more comfortable on your tush." —Erin P.
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $12.96+ (available in two colors and larger packs).
14. A collapsible water bottle that can hold up to 1 liter of water and is compact enough to fit in your pockets. It's compatible with most 28mm threaded water filters, has a flip top cap to keep the nozzle clean, and is freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Now you can stop carrying around Hydro Flasks when you go hiking — they're only weighing you down.
Promising review: "No more travelling on planes with chunky plastic bottles. These smoosh down and are easy to carry or pack in carry-on luggage. Once thru the security line, they can be easily filled with water so you don't have to buy $4 bottles of water. Highly recommend." —Pavel
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in seven colors and two sizes).