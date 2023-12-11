Skip To Content
    25 Cool Home Decor Items To Make Your Guests Say “Oooo, Stunning” When They Visit This Winter

    Get some lights and accent pieces for a cozier feel in your house — just in time for the holidays.

    by
    Kaila Browner
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sally Elshorafa
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An ultra cute felt letterboard to customize your very own welcome message to make your guests feel right at home. Nothing like a friendly, hospitable greeting to really get the holiday festivities started.

    Reviewer photo of the felt letterboard with an inviting message
    

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh. It truly doesn’t get any cuter when it comes to decor. From the moment I opened the package I was enchanted with this product. It takes time and some small scrapbook scissors to cut all the letters apart, but worth the time so they don’t have the little nubs on them. Adorable! I debated giving this as a Christmas gift, but it’s so cute I’ve decided to keep it and get another one. I can’t wait to decorate with it! So many possibilities. Thank you!" —SRiteNow

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three sizes and 27 colors and four sizes).

    2. A wireless crystal table lamp that casts the most gorgeous designs when the light is on. The lamp is rechargeable and you can change the color of the light with a single tap. One charge will provide you with 5–7 hours of light — giving you enough time to last through your holiday gathering.

    a gif from the seller showing how this lamp sparkles as light hits it
    a little crystal table lamp turned on, casting prisms of light on the table
    

    *Highly* recommend checking it out in this TikTok from @heartdefensor!

    Promising review: "Love this product! So easy and convenient. As a matter of fact, I have showed a few people and two have already ordered one. They thought it was such an awesome idea and it looks fantastic at night. And I love the fact that you charge it instead of having a plug in the wall. So convenient." —kim davis

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    3. A 1-gallon drink dispenser with a stand because it wouldn't be a true party if you didn't make your famous spiked punch! This glass dispenser rests on metal rods to keep it raised so you and your guests can easily slide your cups underneath and help yourself. It also comes with a spigot that turns on and off so not a single drop is wasted.

    Reviewer&#x27;s drink dispenser is shown
    

    Promising review: "I was specifically looking for a metal spigot jar since all the plastic ones out there are cheaply made, or deteriorate or break over time. This is a nice metal spigot, and does not leak when in off position. Use the plastic wrench provided to tighten per instructions. I will take it apart when not in use so the silicone rings don't wear out. Nice thick glass jar, and it even comes with chalk to write on the sign. I used a Sharpie wipe-off pen instead, which worked great. Easy to clean, and it's a nice sturdy stand for the jar. Love this product, it was exactly what I was looking for." —Allig8r

    Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in nine styles).

    4. A plaid blanket so your guests will be snuggly and warm if they've had a bit too much eggnog and need to crash on your couch for the night. Even though this blanket is made from polyester, acrylic, and nylon, many reviewers swear it feels super soft like cashmere.

    the red and green throw on a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This blanket is soooo soft! The colors are amazing. It feels like a very good quality blanket. It’s thin but it’s such a cute throw blanket and great for Christmas pictures!" —Kassie

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in two colors).

    5. Or, a plush blanket that'll keep you nice and warm when the cold weather is weathering outside. Reviewers describe this blanket as a close match to the ones from Barefoot Dreams. Now you can conquer the chill for more than half the price of the original — a win is a win.

    A green and white checkered blanket draped on a couch
    The blanket in dusty rose, blue, ivory, and navy stacked on each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and three sizes). 

    6. A set of three flameless flickering candles for anyone who loves the beauty of a soft yellow light. These candles will definitely add warmth to your home that's filled with holiday cheer.

    the flameless candles lit in the dark
    he flameless candles in the fire place
    

    Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action. 

    Promising review: "Love the look of these. Glad I ordered these candles. They look like real candles. Great value for the money and the remote control timer works great. You can set them for two, four or six hours and they will go off and come on at the same time the next day!" —Lynda Johnson

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four styles).

    7. A pack of 329 wintry window clings if you absolutely love all things winter and you want to create the illusion that snowflakes are falling. They're also a great option if you want to keep nosey neighbors from peering into your home when your curtains or blinds are open.

    snowflake window clings
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful winter wonderland! Put these on all the windows. Not one came off despite a wide variety of temps, steam from cooking, and curious hands. Easy to remove but stayed secure for three months." —Dante's Mom

    Get the pack of 329 clings from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. A set of fairy lights that will add some holiday magic to any room of your home.  You can place them behind sheer curtains, over your fireplace mantel, or even around your dining room table centerpiece — it'll instantly make your space look more whimsical.

    the fairy lights
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These lights are super bright and work great in my fall lantern. Will definitely order again for Christmas decorations." —Patricia D. Sullivan

    Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).

    9. And speaking of center pieces for your dining room table, an artificial eucalyptus garland that'll add some mystical woodland beauty to the holiday dinner. 

    a lighted faux eucalyptus garland on a table
    the same lighted faux eucalyptus garland but wrapped around candles on a table
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Used this as a garland for my fireplace mantle. So beautiful and soft looking year round." —Bonnie

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 10 styles).

    10. A portable mini projector to transform your living room, dining room, basement, or even spare room from boring to the private, in-home movie theater you never knew you needed! Its LED lights provide 1080p full HD resolution that'll entertain the kiddos while the adults catch up in the other room — all you have to do is put on a good Disney flick.

    

    Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

    11. And a stove-top popcorn maker because your guests deserve homemade snacks, not that microwavable junk. This popper makes 6 quarts of popcorn in three minutes max! Anyone who gets to experience this nostalgic snack maker would be in awe to see it work, they might even want one for themselves.

    Reviewer&#x27;s popcorn maker is shown on a kitchen countertop
    

    Promising review: "The Whirley Popcorn Popper is one of my kitchen's favorite to use. I've gifted five of them already. Everyone loves it. A 5-star rating. Popcorn pops really fast." —Jill S.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).

    12. A Wi-Fi sign so you won't have to keep answering what seems to be the question of the evening. This sign will do all the talking for you, and give your friends and family constant access to your network and password. Now you'll be getting endless compliments about your self-help Wi-Fi sign.

    The wifi sign is shown
    For Heaven's Sake / Etsy

    For Heaven's Sake is a small business based in South Carolina making laser cut, custom mementos.

    Get it from For Heaven's Sake on Etsy for $12+ (available in two sizes). 

    13. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses that'll spruce up your kitchen, dining room, living room, and literally any area of your home. Everyone will have a hard time believing that this bouquet isn't real.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bouquet of faux red roses are arranged in a silver vase
    

    Promising review: "Retired florist here...These roses have a velvet finish, for the money they are amazing. I gave a few to a cashier at the grocery store, and she jumped up and down. At first, she thought they were fresh. When she realized they were artificial, she was even happier." —Michael Molinaro

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    14. A pair of corduroy pillow covers to give warm fall and winter vibes that'll match your sofa, bed, and arm chair.

    two olive green pillows on a couch
    Amazon

    Heads up: This listing is only for the pillow *covers*. If you need inserts also, you can get 'em here!

    Promising review: "I bought two packs so I could cover four pillows. It is so much cheaper than buying new pillows every time you want to update your colors. These are a beautiful orange color for fall and everyone thinks they are brand new cushions. Little tip: Buy the cover that is just under the actual pillow dimensions so you have a fuller cushion. My cushions measure 18 x 18 inches and I bought the 16 x 16 covers. I had to fold them in half to place them inside the covers and then once zipped I fussed with the cushion as opposed to trying to force them in and risking ripping the zipper. It worked perfectly! The texture is really nice, too, almost like fleece but much thicker. Overall, love these and will buy more colors for different seasons for sure." —D. Taylor

    Get the set from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven sizes and 19 colors). 

    15. A set of satin pillowcases that'll impress your overnight guests and help keep their hair hydrated and tangle-free. Cotton pillowcases strip hair of its moisture and can cause bedhead. Now anyone who sleeps over at your place will wake up feeling like they just stayed in a 5-star hotel.

    Stock photo of a bed with green satin pillows on them
    Amazon

    Promising Review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors).

    16. A shelf floor lamp — it gives you a place to store small items and illuminates your space. It comes with USB charging ports and electrical outlets, so you'll have another place to charge everyone's electronic devices.

    

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." —Beatrice

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in four colors).

    17. A button-tufted storage ottoman that looks just so luxurious. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets and toys before your guests arrive. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!

    a light greenish yellow button tufted round storage ottoman
    the same ottoman in rose pink, being used as a coffee table
    the same ottoman in emerald green
    

    Get a closer look at the pink ottoman near the end of this TikTok from @kvngkala!

    Promising reviews: "Wanna feel like a 1930s glamorous femme fatale who just killed her husband in a fit of passion and is cooling down with a glass of wine and a cigarette? Look no further than this ottoman. You won’t regret your choice." —K

    "This was a GREAT buy! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this piece. The color is even more beautiful in person. It’s sturdy, but lightweight, and has a good amount of storage space. I’m considering buying a different color for my bedroom." —Alexis L. 

    Get it from Amazon for $171.65+ (available in 14 colors).

    18. A set of printable watercolor evergreen prints because it's time for the Halloween decorations to go in the attic and for the holiday lights to be hung up. They'll look lovely above your mantel, sofa, guest bed, and more.

    three framed tree prints
    Maplewood House / Etsy

    Maplewood House is a woman-owned small print shop with all sorts of digital downloads available.

    Promising review: “Beautiful high-quality image! Included several sizes to choose from, which will come in handy as I decide where I want to hang the print. Easy to download. Will definitely be ordering again!” —Bill

    Get a set of three from Maplewood House on Etsy for $7.31 (originally $12.19).