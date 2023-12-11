25 Cool Home Decor Items To Make Your Guests Say “Oooo, Stunning” When They Visit This Winter

1. An ultra cute felt letterboard to customize your very own welcome message to make your guests feel right at home. Nothing like a friendly, hospitable greeting to really get the holiday festivities started.
2. A wireless crystal table lamp that casts the most gorgeous designs when the light is on. The lamp is rechargeable and you can change the color of the light with a single tap. One charge will provide you with 5–7 hours of light — giving you enough time to last through your holiday gathering.
*Highly* recommend checking it out in this TikTok from @heartdefensor!
Promising review: "Love this product! So easy and convenient. As a matter of fact, I have showed a few people and two have already ordered one. They thought it was such an awesome idea and it looks fantastic at night. And I love the fact that you charge it instead of having a plug in the wall. So convenient." —kim davis
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A 1-gallon drink dispenser with a stand because it wouldn't be a true party if you didn't make your famous spiked punch! This glass dispenser rests on metal rods to keep it raised so you and your guests can easily slide your cups underneath and help yourself. It also comes with a spigot that turns on and off so not a single drop is wasted.
4. A plaid blanket so your guests will be snuggly and warm if they've had a bit too much eggnog and need to crash on your couch for the night. Even though this blanket is made from polyester, acrylic, and nylon, many reviewers swear it feels super soft like cashmere.
5. Or, a plush blanket that'll keep you nice and warm when the cold weather is weathering outside. Reviewers describe this blanket as a close match to the ones from Barefoot Dreams. Now you can conquer the chill for more than half the price of the original — a win is a win.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and three sizes).
6. A set of three flameless flickering candles for anyone who loves the beauty of a soft yellow light. These candles will definitely add warmth to your home that's filled with holiday cheer.
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review: "Love the look of these. Glad I ordered these candles. They look like real candles. Great value for the money and the remote control timer works great. You can set them for two, four or six hours and they will go off and come on at the same time the next day!" —Lynda Johnson
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four styles).
7. A pack of 329 wintry window clings if you absolutely love all things winter and you want to create the illusion that snowflakes are falling. They're also a great option if you want to keep nosey neighbors from peering into your home when your curtains or blinds are open.
Promising review: "Beautiful winter wonderland! Put these on all the windows. Not one came off despite a wide variety of temps, steam from cooking, and curious hands. Easy to remove but stayed secure for three months." —Dante's Mom
Get the pack of 329 clings from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A set of fairy lights that will add some holiday magic to any room of your home. You can place them behind sheer curtains, over your fireplace mantel, or even around your dining room table centerpiece — it'll instantly make your space look more whimsical.
Promising review: "These lights are super bright and work great in my fall lantern. Will definitely order again for Christmas decorations." —Patricia D. Sullivan
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
9. And speaking of center pieces for your dining room table, an artificial eucalyptus garland that'll add some mystical woodland beauty to the holiday dinner.
10. A portable mini projector to transform your living room, dining room, basement, or even spare room from boring to the private, in-home movie theater you never knew you needed! Its LED lights provide 1080p full HD resolution that'll entertain the kiddos while the adults catch up in the other room — all you have to do is put on a good Disney flick.
11. And a stove-top popcorn maker because your guests deserve homemade snacks, not that microwavable junk. This popper makes 6 quarts of popcorn in three minutes max! Anyone who gets to experience this nostalgic snack maker would be in awe to see it work, they might even want one for themselves.
12. A Wi-Fi sign so you won't have to keep answering what seems to be the question of the evening. This sign will do all the talking for you, and give your friends and family constant access to your network and password. Now you'll be getting endless compliments about your self-help Wi-Fi sign.
13. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses that'll spruce up your kitchen, dining room, living room, and literally any area of your home. Everyone will have a hard time believing that this bouquet isn't real.
14. A pair of corduroy pillow covers to give warm fall and winter vibes that'll match your sofa, bed, and arm chair.
Heads up: This listing is only for the pillow *covers*. If you need inserts also, you can get 'em here!
Promising review: "I bought two packs so I could cover four pillows. It is so much cheaper than buying new pillows every time you want to update your colors. These are a beautiful orange color for fall and everyone thinks they are brand new cushions. Little tip: Buy the cover that is just under the actual pillow dimensions so you have a fuller cushion. My cushions measure 18 x 18 inches and I bought the 16 x 16 covers. I had to fold them in half to place them inside the covers and then once zipped I fussed with the cushion as opposed to trying to force them in and risking ripping the zipper. It worked perfectly! The texture is really nice, too, almost like fleece but much thicker. Overall, love these and will buy more colors for different seasons for sure." —D. Taylor
Get the set from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven sizes and 19 colors).
15. A set of satin pillowcases that'll impress your overnight guests and help keep their hair hydrated and tangle-free. Cotton pillowcases strip hair of its moisture and can cause bedhead. Now anyone who sleeps over at your place will wake up feeling like they just stayed in a 5-star hotel.
16. A shelf floor lamp — it gives you a place to store small items and illuminates your space. It comes with USB charging ports and electrical outlets, so you'll have another place to charge everyone's electronic devices.
17. A button-tufted storage ottoman that looks just so luxurious. It's an aesthetically pleasing solution for discretely storing blankets and toys before your guests arrive. It can even function as a foot rest and a mini table too!
Get a closer look at the pink ottoman near the end of this TikTok from @kvngkala!
Promising reviews: "Wanna feel like a 1930s glamorous femme fatale who just killed her husband in a fit of passion and is cooling down with a glass of wine and a cigarette? Look no further than this ottoman. You won’t regret your choice." —K
"This was a GREAT buy! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this piece. The color is even more beautiful in person. It’s sturdy, but lightweight, and has a good amount of storage space. I’m considering buying a different color for my bedroom." —Alexis L.
Get it from Amazon for $171.65+ (available in 14 colors).
18. A set of printable watercolor evergreen prints because it's time for the Halloween decorations to go in the attic and for the holiday lights to be hung up. They'll look lovely above your mantel, sofa, guest bed, and more.
Maplewood House is a woman-owned small print shop with all sorts of digital downloads available.
Promising review: “Beautiful high-quality image! Included several sizes to choose from, which will come in handy as I decide where I want to hang the print. Easy to download. Will definitely be ordering again!” —Bill
Get a set of three from Maplewood House on Etsy for $7.31 (originally $12.19).