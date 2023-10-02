A Go-To List Of 38 Affordable Items That Make Perfect Gifts For Any Occasion

Promising review: "We bought this for our son's birthday as we've introduced him to Harry Potter recently. He loved this set so much he carries it around even when he won't be playing. He'll occasionally pull out the cards for his favorite characters and just admire them. When we actually play with them, they feel like quality cards and I really like their texture. While they have sets for each Hogwarts house, the only difference is the box. The cards within are exactly the same, except for the color of the back of the card. So there's no need to get the other sets, just pick your favorite house unless you're collecting it for the boxes and different back color." —My favorite Things

Get the Gryffindor deck from Amazon for $12.92 (also available in Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw houses).



Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.

