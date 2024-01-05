"It Will Quickly Become Apparent": Massage Therapists Are Revealing The Surprising Things They Know About Clients After Only One Session

Before you even get on the table, your massage therapist is paying attention.

“My awareness of my client starts with the initial greeting,” said massage therapist Kathryn Treat (yep, that’s her real name). “How they carry themselves tells a lot about how they use their body and where restriction, limitation or dysfunction may exist.”

If your massage therapist walks behind you on the way to the treatment room, there might be a good professional reason for that.

“I ask clients to walk ahead of me down the hall,” said massage therapist Dolly Wallace, who is president of the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork. “I observe their gait and look to see if shoulders are elevated, if one shoulder or hip is higher than the other if the head is tilting right or left, or if feet either supinate or pronate.”

During the intake process, therapists are alert for clues.

“I take note of things like freedom of movement, symmetry, breathing patterns, and body language,” said massage therapist Cindy Williams. “I also notice things like how fast or loud someone is speaking, how they’re gesturing, and whether they seem fatigued or depressed.”

What they can tell when the massage gets started