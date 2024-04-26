Baristas Are Sharing The Most Annoying Things Customers Do On A Daily Basis, And Honestly, I'd Be Annoyed Too

Efficient, friendly and ready to serve coffee: Is there anything more wonderful than baristas at the top of their game? They remember your order, ask about your life and serve up a perfect cup that’s just to your liking.

But what’s secretly going on behind that bright smile? We talked to a veteran barista to find out the most annoying customer behaviors they often encounter. Make sure to avoid them and retain your “favorite customer” status.

Our source for this story was Chicago-based Catherine (not her real name), who’s been in the barista business for four years. She’s enthusiastic about the job’s many positives: “It’s a nice, low-impact way to connect with the community,” she said. “I get to ask how your day is going and learn little things about you. It gives me social connectivity in small doses.”

At Catherine’s neighborhood shop, she estimates that about 60% of the clientele are regulars. “I know their orders and can start drinks before they even come up to the counter. I know if they just had a kid, moved to town or got a different job. It makes me feel like I’m in a small town, even when I live in a big city.”

But customers are still strange sometimes.

Catherine has dealt with her share of imperious jerks and paltry tippers. But her biggest daily headache is people who seem to have just landed from another planet and are unclear how a coffee shop works. If you want to make sure you’re not part of the problem, follow her advice on helping your local barista retain her sanity.

1. Not Knowing Where You Are (Part 1)