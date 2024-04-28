Bartenders Are Explaining The Very “American” Thing We Do Wrong When Drinking Before Dinner

If you’re chugging down your Aperol spritz alongside forks full of spaghetti at dinner, you’re doing it wrong.

Living la dolce vita, as Italians refer to “the sweet life,” always sounds like an inspired idea, but many of us are moving so fast that we fall short of the Italian ideal. That’s especially true during cocktail hour. In Italy, it’s an accepted part of everyday life to carve out a little bit of time before dinner for slowing down and enjoying a few sips of something wonderful.

This honored Italian tradition is explained by Annette Joseph, author of “Cocktail Italiano”: “During the 18th century, the ritual of enjoying cocktails before dinner became popular throughout Europe. In Italy, it caught on very quickly and remains a daily treat, especially in summer.”

The term aperitivo refers to something that’s drunk before dinner to stimulate the appetite. It comes from the Italian word aprire, which means “to open,” so it’s a beverage intended to “open the palate” before a meal. Most commonly, aperitivi are alcoholic drinks that include classic bitter Italian aperitifs as mixers. Often they’re served with light snacks like nuts, meats, cheeses and potato chips.

The minute the weather turns warm, the allure of the aperitivo expands. Stevan Miller, beverage director of Chicago’s Michelin-starred restaurant Esmé, said, “As the harbinger of spring and celebration, the bright and floral aperitivo has anchored itself in the lexicon of drinks.”

It should be a functional and emotional experience.