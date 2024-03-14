I'm A Colorectal Cancer Doctor — Here Are 5 Things I'd Never, Ever Do

Colorectal cancer is the third-most common type of cancer around the world. In the earlier stages, it can be tough to catch. The symptoms, like diarrhea, abdominal pain and anemia, can easily be overlooked or mistaken for another, more benign issue.

There’s also been a spike in colorectal cancer diagnoses among younger people. The reason for this, though unclear, is likely multifactorial, with genes, environmental exposures and lifestyle all contributing. What we do know is that when colon cancer is caught early, it can be effectively treated.

Fortunately, there’s a lot you can do to keep your bowel health in check. We asked Dr. Ursina Teitelbaum, a medical oncologist and section chief for gastrointestinal cancers at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, about the most common mistakes worth avoiding for the sake of your bowels. Here’s what Teitelbaum said she personally avoids, and what you should, too:

1. I’d never ignore my family history.