Experts Explain Why You Shouldn't Give Your Dog Hard Bones, And OMG I Wish I Knew This Sooner

Dr. Maria Soltero-Rivera, an assistant professor of dentistry and oral surgery in the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis, said studies have found that dogs’ jaws have an incredible chewing capacity ― and if a bone or chew toy doesn’t give way under that force, the teeth can snap.

Greenstein called it simple physics. “When a bone is harder than a tooth is strong, a tooth is bound to break or get damaged in process of gnawing and chewing,” she said. Dental fractures are a common canine injury; Soltero-Rivera estimated that tooth fractures affect about a quarter of the pooches at her practice.

These fractures tend to impact the most “functionally important” teeth. (Think back molars or fangs.) According to Greenstein, oral injuries frequently go undetected by owners until a dog is taken to the vet for a routine checkup. “We will often find them incidentally, but they can cause pets a lot of grief, depending on the severity of the fracture and whether there’s pulp exposure or nerve irritation,” Greenstein said.

Tooth fractures can expose blood vessels or nerves, which may be uncomfortable or downright painful. Even smaller bones can splinter off and the remaining shards can lacerate the mouth or digestive tract, according to Greenstein. These injuries can cause a pup to paw at its face or rub its face on furniture, and they can lead to decreased appetite, reduced interest in play or work, and a preference for softer foods and toys, Soltero-Rivera said.

The dog may also only chew on the unaffected side of its mouth. If the injury leads to an infection, it can trigger foul breath, swelling inside the mouth, or signs of overall illness, Greenstein said. Your dog may need X-rays, and in serious cases, the tooth may need to be extracted or lifesaving surgery could be necessary.

Dental fractures tend to affect larger dogs more, because they are “power chewers,” Greenstein said. (Plus, adding insult to injury, owners of larger dogs may be more likely to give their pets tough bones to keep them occupied.) Fractures are also more common in dogs with existing dental disease, which weakens teeth and makes it easier for them to crack off, Greenstein added.

The best way to avoid tooth fractures? Don’t give your dog (or cat!) extremely hard bones.

Tooth-brushing or dental chews (which, in my case, were definitely not helpful) can’t prevent tooth fractures. But regular brushing may help you pick up on changes in your pet’s mouth ― ideally, “early on and hopefully before they become a source of discomfort,” Soltero-Rivera said.

How To Find A Safe Dog Bone