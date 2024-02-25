Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 20 Things That Your Elderly Pet Will Thank You For Buying

    Spoil your senior with products to wag your tail about.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A purr-fect plush toy with touch-activated purring that lasts up to two minutes, helping to soothe and destress older kitties that might be missing a companion or just craving a little TLC when you aren't home.

    Review photo of cat enjoying the plush toy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat is still getting good use out of her 'Pookie.' I keep it in her bed near my desk and use it if I see her starting up the nervous grooming or just pacing around anxiously. When I press the purr button, she climbs in the bed right away, makes biscuits for a bit, and then settles down quietly. It also seemed to help reassure her when I brought her to the vet recently." —Amazon reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    2. Or a snuggle puppy stuffed toy for senior dogs with a "real feel" heartbeat (*too cute*) so your elder pup can feel comforted and calm if they're prone to confusion, stress or anxiety. Be still, my heart.

    amazon.com

    The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.

    Promising review: "My 15-year-old Yorkie just lost his sister earlier this year and has been sad since. He was crying and barking when we weren’t home, so I decided to try this to help with his new separation anxiety. He took to it IMMEDIATELY. He snuggles up to it all day and I think the heartbeat actually makes him feel like he’s snuggling with a person/dog. I haven’t noticed him barking anymore when we are gone and this has seriously been a game changer for my little guy. Get this for your dog if they are struggling with senior separation anxiety.” —Abby quam

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).

    3. A pack of Cosequin soft chew capsules specially designed to boost the energy of your sleepier senior cat while supporting elderly feline joint and bladder health. It's so delish, you can up and and mix in with their breakfast or dinner and they won't get fussy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad that this supplement is available in treats now! My elderly cat is very arthritic, and really needs a joint supplement. However, he often only eats a small portion of his food, so the type you sprinkle on the food doesn't work well. He ends up only getting a small amount of the medicine no matter what I tried. Cream cheese, tuna — no luck. He loves these treats, and eats them eagerly. Now he's getting the full dose every day! Recommend!" —V. Jean

    Get a pack of 60 from Amazon for $10.81.

    4. An orthopedic bed to cushion your pet's pressure points and redistribute their bodyweight for sweet senior dog dreams, no matter if they like to sprawl out doing doggie yoga or curl up in a cute little ball. 🐕😴

    Dogs enjoying the caramel pet bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The XL has plenty of room for our 65-lb girl and her smaller friends. The foam base is very plush. The bolsters make a nice headrest for small and large dogs alike. Our cats also like to nest in the corners. It comes thoroughly shrink wrapped so give it a day or so to fully expand. It was pretty easy to assemble by myself. It's really nice looking and comes in a variety of colors to match your decor. I LOVE this caramel color. It's a nice heavy bed too, so this is not moving around in the room. Ours aren't chewers so I'm not sure how well it stands up to chewing, but it seems quite sturdy and well-made." —gmcc180

    Get it from Amazon for $31.44+ (available in eight sizes and 14 colors).

    5. A tincture of full-spectrum hemp extract excellent for supporting and maintaining your pet's overall wellness and calmness. Organically grown and processed in Colorado (yay for supporting small business!), it's made for both dogs and cats. They can safely enjoy it twice per day and it'll help keep their aches, pains, and anxiety away.

    bottle of Homescape Pets full spectrum hemp oil
    Homescape Pets

    Homescape Pets is a husband-and-wife-owned Colorado-based business that creates simple, all-natural, hemp and CBD-based pet supplements, with an emphasis on all natural ingredients.

    Promising review: "What a sweet face! You would never know our little rescue had been abused all his life until we adopted him. He has anxiety in the evenings so we give him just two tiny drops of CBD oil and he is more at peace. What a difference this has made for our boy, thank you!" —Traci

    Get it from Homescape Pets for $49.

    6. A trifold pet ramp if your senior pooch has a little trouble hopping into your car with the ease and agility they used to have (but still REALLY loves car rides, natch). Complete with a handle for easy transportation, this ramp is skid-resistant and thus can be used even with wet and muddy paws.

    The pet ramp
    PetSmart

    Promising review: "Very sturdy and well made. We bought this ramp to help our German shepherd. We chose this one because it's wider than other ramps we found and long enough that it's not a steep incline for her. The surface is similar to heavy sandpaper and not at all slippery. Once it's folded up, there is a latch to hold it together and a handle to make it easy to carry. This is not lightweight or flimsy." —PetSmart reviewer

    Get it from PetSmart for $110.98 (originally $128.99).

    7. A pint of doggy ice cream because old dogs DESERVE to be spoiled endlessly (plus they don't need to have all their teeth to enjoy this). Simply add water, freeze and serve to your furry friend.

    Reviewer image of dog eating ice cream out of container
    Image of reviewer scooping ice cream
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my neighbor whose dog is a senior and is limited to certain snacks and she said he likes vanilla ice cream. When I saw this item, I took the chance, and it paid off. He loved it and now she knows there is pet friendly ice cream." —rose rupard

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six flavors).

    8. An interactive Outward Hound dog puzzle toy that works by hiding treats and letting your senior sniff 'em out. Stimulate their mind and give them some fun even when you may not have the time to toss the tennis ball around.

    Image of dog next to interactive toy
    Reviewer image of dog playing with the interactive toy
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I give my dog treats using this, she's started playing with it before eating. Before, she was more focused on getting the treats, but now she seems to be satisfied after playing with it. Since she's a senior dog, it's great to give her activities that stimulate her brain." —Evergreen

    Get it from Amazon for $13 (also available in other styles).

    9. An extra-strength hip and joint supplement for older dogs made ~so~ tasty and tempting, your senior will gobble 'em up like treats. They're made to ease stiffness, increase mobility, and support a normal inflammatory response, AND vets highly recommend these for your fur babies.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog sitting with the supplements
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was looking for help for my 10-year old-Doberman Tiberius. He has been slowing down greatly in last few days; having trouble getting up and down, moaning at times. He has arthritis and fatty tumors on his body, but is otherwise a healthy dog. I saw the reviews for this product and because they were highly recommended, l ordered one jar. It arrived on Tuesday. Gave him some right away, he ate them out of my hand. No kidding, by the next day he was up and running around, playing catch with his ball like he used to love to do!! He has energy, is eating better and he acts like a five-year-old dog, not a ten-year-old-dog!! l really wouldn’t believe it if my husband and l hadn't witnessed it ourselves. This stuff works!! Well worth the money! Thank you for making this product. You have given my precious dog back a pain-free life!!" —Leslie

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99.

    10. An elevated dog food and water bowl which helps alleviate neck stress and strain while your elderly pups enjoy the meals that you so lovingly prepare for them. The design also encourages them to slow down and not eat too fast, improving their digestion immensely.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog enjoying the elevated food and water bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This item has made a big difference in my senior pup’s quality of life. At fifteen, he still lives for meals but now it’s easier for him to reach food and balance his arthritic legs while eating. It’s not perfect; the non-skid dots fall off, for example, but it gets the job done handily. Four paws up from us! Note putting a cheap synthetic rug with non-skid backing helps keep the station steady and helps with wate rbowl splashing if your pup is a messy drinker. Also my dog should fit the large dog height according to directions but seems more comfortable at the medium height. He’s a sixty-five-pound German Shepherd mix. Try it!" —Plant Lady

    Get it from Amazon for $27.72.

    11. A game-changing bottle of freshly-scented Kiehl's cuddly-coat cleansing spritz to deodorize your older dog on-the-go. Formulated with sweet-smelling chamomile flower extract, it's allover, no-rinse spray to use between grooming sessions and help maintain the healthy-looking shine of their coats. Your senior deserves only the best, after all.

    A French bull dog next to the spray and shampoo
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Game-changer! I have been washing my dog weekly because how un-fresh he smells, but this has completely changed that. It keeps him smelling amazing for weeks. We love it and my dog is happy he no longer has to bathe every week. Just FYI, I saturated his fur and brush it through the let it air dry or blow dry." —Nordstrom reviewer

    Get it from Nordstrom for $20.

    12. A special lifting mobility harness if your buddy's rear legs don't work they way they used to and they need a little help in navigating stairs, slopes, and sharp corners. Oh, and the super breathable fabric provides a plush, comfy fit.

    Review photo of dog using the lifting mobility harness
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for helping our senior dog up and down the stairs! It's a really nice one — love the sherpa lining so the fabric doesn't cut into his middle while wearing it. It's perfect for our fuzzy old man." —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in two sizes).

    13. An easy-to-access dome litter box with grooved steps to guide your senior kitty into their proper bathroom station, plus those steps help keep pesky litter off their paws which = cleaner floors for you.

    Review photo of cat using the pearl white dome litter box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this cat box! The cats have to go up some little stairs and to the right to get to the litter area. This keeps the smell at bay and helps keep the litter in the box. There are little nubs on the stairs that help get the litter off of the cats feet so that it's not tracked onto the floor as bad. There is also a filter in the top of the box to help with the odor but it's just a thin flat little filter so I put a charcoal filter on top of the box to help with any odor since the box is in the laundry room and it's a pretty small room. We now have four cats and we have multiple litter boxes but this one is used the most and it is large enough to hold all of their waste, without stinking up the house, even if we're not able to clean it during the day." —Mark and Monica

    Get it from Amazon for $50.40+ (available in three colors).

    14. An adorable dinosaur sweater because keeping warm is essential no matter the season, especially as older felines have trouble regulating their body temps as easily as kittens do. You'll also want to take a million Instagram-worthy photos of them in it.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this for my cat who loves to go for walks outside. He’s roughly 11–13 pounds. So cute on him (can’t say how many stars he’d give, but it’s five for me) and doesn’t appear to bother him as far as comfort is concerned. It doesn’t completely cover him but he’s a long kitty. Definitely recommend." —Katherine Timper

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and five colors).

    15. A special belly band for older gentlemen as hey, accidents happen, and these really have doggie diapers beat. Designed with comfort and durability in mind, have a sewn-in super absorbent pad so it's less stress and cleanup for you.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog in their diaper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow, what a godsend! These have literally (and I do mean literally) saved my expensive rugs and my sanity! We use the incontinence pads you can buy in the store (NOT maxi pads, which do offer a bit more protection than the belly band alone but are made for blood, a more viscous fluid than urine, so they leak more often than the incontinence pads that are actually made more like a diaper in pad form) and it works like a dream. If you’ve got a male puppy or a senior who can’t hold their juice anymore, do yourself a favor and get these! You’ll be wondering where they’ve been all your life!" —Jonathan T Griffith

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven sizes and five color combinations).

    16. A senior cat and dog multivitamin supplement that has (count 'em) *10* vitamins, all crafted from natural, US-sourced ingredients. No hard-to-swallow pills here; just feed a liquid drop directly to your pet or put some in their food.

    The senior cat and dog cranberry multi-vitamin supplement
    Amazon

    Promising review: "For a long time, the dog was struggling with a purulent skin disease. As it turned out, this is due to an immune deficiency. To enhance it, I used this product and it solved our problem wonderfully! It took about a week of regular use, I am very happy!" —Bertha

    Get it from Amazon for $25.17.

    17. A trusty four-step cat scratching post and stairs ramp-in-one so your older cat gets an easy-to-climb new play and snooze spot, plus it looks super cute complementing your home décor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We keep the cat food on the counter so the dogs can't get at it, but we thought the cat, Bella, was wincing when she jumped down. She's an older gal and may have a touch of arthritis. So we purchased these steps. They are perfect. She scurries up and down to get at her food and even sits on the top step just because it offers her a high view of the room. The quality is great and they should last a long time." —Barbara

    Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in two sizes).

    18. A temp-adjustable pet heating pad to help lull your senior cats and dogs to sleep. The steel extension wire is chew-resistant so no need to worry about broken wires, while the oxford cotton fabric is both cozy and durable.

    Review photo of cat enjoying the heating pad
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My senior dog loved this heating pad. We put it under her blanket for a bit and it keeps her warm. I purchased the smallest size and it works great. I like that it has different setting for time and temp." —Tania

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six sizes and eight color combos).

    19. A high-protein Purina senior dry cat food reviewers rave even picky cats are happy to gobble up. Your elderly kitty deserves the highest levels of nutrition during their "golden oldies," after all (and it's easy to swallow).

    The dry cat food
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My cat is very picky for the food and she eats only small amounts. She has lost weight and needs more protein and she loves this brand! Easy to swallow for an old cat who has no teeth, as well." —Mrs Green

    Get it from Amazon for $9.77+ (available in two sizes).

    20. And a special nail scratch pad if your elder dog no longer tolerates the scary clippers. Think of this as a very fancy, stress-free canine emory board.

    ScratchPad For Dogs / Etsy

    ScratchPad For Dogs is a small business based in Atlanta. The owner was inspired to create this product after having plenty of firsthand experience with a dog that hates having their nails trimmed.

    Promising review: "This item is game changing for nail trims and maintenance. I’ve had my older rescue for years and no amount of training, desensitization, or different tools made her tolerate getting her nails trimmed — until now. My dogs easily picked up using the scratch pad and are not bothered by it at all." —Jess

    Get it from ScratchPad For Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in three materials and four styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.