Just 20 Things That Your Elderly Pet Will Thank You For Buying

1. A purr-fect plush toy with touch-activated purring that lasts up to two minutes, helping to soothe and destress older kitties that might be missing a companion or just craving a little TLC when you aren't home.
2. Or a snuggle puppy stuffed toy for senior dogs with a "real feel" heartbeat (*too cute*) so your elder pup can feel comforted and calm if they're prone to confusion, stress or anxiety. Be still, my heart.
3. A pack of Cosequin soft chew capsules specially designed to boost the energy of your sleepier senior cat while supporting elderly feline joint and bladder health. It's so delish, you can up and and mix in with their breakfast or dinner and they won't get fussy.
4. An orthopedic bed to cushion your pet's pressure points and redistribute their bodyweight for sweet senior dog dreams, no matter if they like to sprawl out doing doggie yoga or curl up in a cute little ball. 🐕😴
5. A tincture of full-spectrum hemp extract excellent for supporting and maintaining your pet's overall wellness and calmness. Organically grown and processed in Colorado (yay for supporting small business!), it's made for both dogs and cats. They can safely enjoy it twice per day and it'll help keep their aches, pains, and anxiety away.
6. A trifold pet ramp if your senior pooch has a little trouble hopping into your car with the ease and agility they used to have (but still REALLY loves car rides, natch). Complete with a handle for easy transportation, this ramp is skid-resistant and thus can be used even with wet and muddy paws.
7. A pint of doggy ice cream because old dogs DESERVE to be spoiled endlessly (plus they don't need to have all their teeth to enjoy this). Simply add water, freeze and serve to your furry friend.
Promising review: "I got this for my neighbor whose dog is a senior and is limited to certain snacks and she said he likes vanilla ice cream. When I saw this item, I took the chance, and it paid off. He loved it and now she knows there is pet friendly ice cream." —rose rupard
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six flavors).
8. An interactive Outward Hound dog puzzle toy that works by hiding treats and letting your senior sniff 'em out. Stimulate their mind and give them some fun even when you may not have the time to toss the tennis ball around.
Promising review: "When I give my dog treats using this, she's started playing with it before eating. Before, she was more focused on getting the treats, but now she seems to be satisfied after playing with it. Since she's a senior dog, it's great to give her activities that stimulate her brain." —Evergreen
Get it from Amazon for $13 (also available in other styles).
9. An extra-strength hip and joint supplement for older dogs made ~so~ tasty and tempting, your senior will gobble 'em up like treats. They're made to ease stiffness, increase mobility, and support a normal inflammatory response, AND vets highly recommend these for your fur babies.
10. An elevated dog food and water bowl which helps alleviate neck stress and strain while your elderly pups enjoy the meals that you so lovingly prepare for them. The design also encourages them to slow down and not eat too fast, improving their digestion immensely.
11. A game-changing bottle of freshly-scented Kiehl's cuddly-coat cleansing spritz to deodorize your older dog on-the-go. Formulated with sweet-smelling chamomile flower extract, it's allover, no-rinse spray to use between grooming sessions and help maintain the healthy-looking shine of their coats. Your senior deserves only the best, after all.
12. A special lifting mobility harness if your buddy's rear legs don't work they way they used to and they need a little help in navigating stairs, slopes, and sharp corners. Oh, and the super breathable fabric provides a plush, comfy fit.
13. An easy-to-access dome litter box with grooved steps to guide your senior kitty into their proper bathroom station, plus those steps help keep pesky litter off their paws which = cleaner floors for you.
14. An adorable dinosaur sweater because keeping warm is essential no matter the season, especially as older felines have trouble regulating their body temps as easily as kittens do. You'll also want to take a million Instagram-worthy photos of them in it.
15. A special belly band for older gentlemen as hey, accidents happen, and these really have doggie diapers beat. Designed with comfort and durability in mind, have a sewn-in super absorbent pad so it's less stress and cleanup for you.
16. A senior cat and dog multivitamin supplement that has (count 'em) *10* vitamins, all crafted from natural, US-sourced ingredients. No hard-to-swallow pills here; just feed a liquid drop directly to your pet or put some in their food.
17. A trusty four-step cat scratching post and stairs ramp-in-one so your older cat gets an easy-to-climb new play and snooze spot, plus it looks super cute complementing your home décor.
18. A temp-adjustable pet heating pad to help lull your senior cats and dogs to sleep. The steel extension wire is chew-resistant so no need to worry about broken wires, while the oxford cotton fabric is both cozy and durable.
19. A high-protein Purina senior dry cat food reviewers rave even picky cats are happy to gobble up. Your elderly kitty deserves the highest levels of nutrition during their "golden oldies," after all (and it's easy to swallow).
20. And a special nail scratch pad if your elder dog no longer tolerates the scary clippers. Think of this as a very fancy, stress-free canine emory board.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.