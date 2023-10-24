20 Target Products That Are Ready To Prove They're Not Just A Pretty Face

1. A shower curtain showcasing silhouetted illustrations of a diverse mix of absolutely beautiful people because your bathroom totally deserves a vibrant pop of color and a little visual interest, especially if you have bare white walls.
2. A set of stamp coasters because is there ANYTHING worse than water stains on wooden surfaces?? These elegant little lovelies complement any silverware you already own and are super sturdy to boot.
3. A cardamom and jasmine green candle that smells *so* delicious you may be tempted to eat it (hey, no judgment here). The glass jar looks eye-catching utterly fab on any surface, too.
4. A pair of wedge bookends so you can show off the best of your ever-growing TBR pile (or just your absolute favorites). These especially look awesome perched on a floating shelf.
5. A wire storage basket with endless uses and available in three distinct sizes perfect for everything from linens and bath supplies to cosmetics, groceries, books, wrapping paper...you get the picture. Keep your clutter well-organized with these sturdy beauties.
6. A gorgeous wood cookbook holder featuring a smart slanted design to offer you a clear reading angle while you're cooking and skimming through all your favorite recipes. Bonus: it keeps your beloved cookbooks up and away from the countertop and potential spills and stains. Bon appétit.
7. A woven wastebasket since we all produce unseemly trash, but there's no reason to let that fact keep your rooms looking anything but tidy and well-appointed. This bin looks especially great in a bedroom or bathroom.
8. A tea kettle available in some seriously ~gorgeous~ pastel colors highly recommended if you're a big tea lover like me and want to boil all your favorite blends and flavors JUST RIGHT.
9. A cottagecore coffee table I wouldn't be surprised to find in one of Taylor Swift's lavish homes (especially one in the woods). It's got a total folklore vibe, adds a lovely touch of nature to your living area, and complements any room style.
10. A salt lamp that I own and personally adore, as it offers the most beautiful glow and operates as a reading light by my bedside, putting me in the perfect mood for sleep. You really can never go wrong with that soft, natural radiance, either.
11. A round storage ottoman that doubles as extra seating, not just a place to stash extra magazines, board games, DVDs, and all kinds of clutter normally found in your living room.
12. A stoneware vines mug if you want to sip your morning cup of Joe (or tea) in ultimate style. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, it's easy as pie (or should I say a cup of coffee) to clean and reheat, too.
13. A gold metallic placement to add texture, shine, and a little subtle razzle dazzle to mealtime, especially if you've got guests coming over and you want to impress.
14. A metal coffee table with multiple shelves, clean lines, and a sleek, modern look, ideal for storage, displaying your fave knickknacks and, of course, resting your feet on after a long day.
15. A French country mantle wood mirror that'll add a little Parisian charm to any space, whether you place it above a fireplace or any old shelf. Oh là là.
16. A smart, ceramic aluminum stir-fry pan in a handsome charcoal color that blends form and function to a tee. Non-stick, dishwasher safe and complete with a comfort grip handle, it's a cooking fan's dream companion.
17. An acacia soap dispenser that's SO much nicer to use than those plastic commercial bottles that hand soap usually comes in. Add a little sophistication to your sink.
18. Or a matching acacia wood soap dish if you need a nice place for your fanciest hand soap to rest itself. It def gives off a little sauna-like ambiance, if you ask me.
19. A filtering window curtain panel made from a soft cotton fabric blend that lets JUST the right amount of sunlight brighten any room while giving you a good deal of privacy. Truly the Goldilocks of curtains.
20. And an aluminum ceramic pot since making delicious meals is essential, so why not have a glorious, exceptionally performance one perfect for large meals and care-free cooking that also looks lovely in your kitchen.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.