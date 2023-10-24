BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Products That Are Ready To Prove They're Not Just A Pretty Face

    Spruce up your space with these pretty-as-a-picture products.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A shower curtain showcasing silhouetted illustrations of a diverse mix of absolutely beautiful people because your bathroom totally deserves a vibrant pop of color and a little visual interest, especially if you have bare white walls.

    The shower curtain
    Target

    Price: $15

    2. A set of stamp coasters because is there ANYTHING worse than water stains on wooden surfaces?? These elegant little lovelies complement any silverware you already own and are super sturdy to boot.

    The coasters
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a cute design and fits the vibe of my living room and bedroom great! The square shape makes it perfect to fit big cups like my Stanley 40-ounce! I even gifted a set to my sister as part of a home welcoming gift!" —KPF

    Price: $8 (originally $10) for a set of four

    3. A cardamom and jasmine green candle that smells *so* delicious you may be tempted to eat it (hey, no judgment here). The glass jar looks eye-catching utterly fab on any surface, too.

    The candle
    Target

    Promising review: "This is one of those candles that I let burn for hours while cleaning the house on a quiet afternoon. It has a soothing scent with a velvety, gentle floral sweetness that fills the room. Keep this scent around for a long time, Target, this one's a keeper!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $20

    4. A pair of wedge bookends so you can show off the best of your ever-growing TBR pile (or just your absolute favorites). These especially look awesome perched on a floating shelf.

    The bookends
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great bookends that are heavy enough to keep books from toppling over. Highly recommended!" —ajmc

    Price: $24.99 for a set of two

    5. A wire storage basket with endless uses and available in three distinct sizes perfect for everything from linens and bath supplies to cosmetics, groceries, books, wrapping paper...you get the picture. Keep your clutter well-organized with these sturdy beauties.

    The storage baskets
    Target

    Promising review: "These worked out perfectly for linen closet storage. I purchased the medium and large size. Large is perfect for toilet paper back stock and the medium holds several (10+) folded hand towels and displays them so nicely. Very pleased!" —Liz M

    Price: $8.99+ (available in three sizes)

    6. A gorgeous wood cookbook holder featuring a smart slanted design to offer you a clear reading angle while you're cooking and skimming through all your favorite recipes. Bonus: it keeps your beloved cookbooks up and away from the countertop and potential spills and stains. Bon appétit.

    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with the look of this. I can also use it to hold up my iPad while in the kitchen looking at recipes. This was worth it." —Kaylaose

    Price: $19.99

    7. A woven wastebasket since we all produce unseemly trash, but there's no reason to let that fact keep your rooms looking anything but tidy and well-appointed. This bin looks especially great in a bedroom or bathroom.

    woven brown wastebasket
    Target

    Promising review: "Good quality and the inside liner bucket comes out, which is sooo helpful when gathering trash out!" —kelly437

    Price: $23 (also available in a two-pack)

    8. A tea kettle available in some seriously ~gorgeous~ pastel colors highly recommended if you're a big tea lover like me and want to boil all your favorite blends and flavors JUST RIGHT.

    The light green kettle
    Target

    Price: $52.99 (originally $76.99; available in four colors)

    9. A cottagecore coffee table I wouldn't be surprised to find in one of Taylor Swift's lavish homes (especially one in the woods). It's got a total folklore vibe, adds a lovely touch of nature to your living area, and complements any room style.

    The coffee table
    Target

    Promising review: "Fantastic side table. Lovely quality wood. Rustic and perfectly imperfect, just the way we like it." —Feistyalways

    Price: $84 (originally $120)

    10. A salt lamp that I own and personally adore, as it offers the most beautiful glow and operates as a reading light by my bedside, putting me in the perfect mood for sleep. You really can never go wrong with that soft, natural radiance, either.

    The salt lamp
    Target

    Promising review: "Love my salt lamp! Exactly what I was looking for. I love that it comes with a dimmer to adjust the brightness. It’s a great accent to my bedroom and goes well with my color scheme." —tyanalee 

    Price: $25

    11. A round storage ottoman that doubles as extra seating, not just a place to stash extra magazines, board games, DVDs, and all kinds of clutter normally found in your living room.

    The cinnamon storage ottoman
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great buy. There is room for so many items from shoes to blankets. I love the feel of the faux leather. It's made extremely well. The top comes off easily and comes back as so. Just fashion the legs and you have a functioning piece of decor." —Decora

    Price: $104.99 (originally $139.99; available in eight colors)

    12. A stoneware vines mug if you want to sip your morning cup of Joe (or tea) in ultimate style. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, it's easy as pie (or should I say a cup of coffee) to clean and reheat, too.

    The mug
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the design, size, and shape of this mug! It is perfection!" —Tmomma

    Price: $7

    13. A gold metallic placement to add texture, shine, and a little subtle razzle dazzle to mealtime, especially if you've got guests coming over and you want to impress.

    The placemats
    Target

    Promising review: "I like how practical it is. Easy to clean and looks very nice on the table." —Malena

    Price: $3

    14. A metal coffee table with multiple shelves, clean lines, and a sleek, modern look, ideal for storage, displaying your fave knickknacks and, of course, resting your feet on after a long day.

    The natural table
    Target

    Promising review: "Great buy for the price. I was really pleasantly surprised by this table. Easy to put together, sturdy, and also has the levelers on the bottom of the table for no wobbles." —Ashley

    Price: $30+ (originally $40+, available in three colors)

    15. A French country mantle wood mirror that'll add a little Parisian charm to any space, whether you place it above a fireplace or any old shelf. Oh là là.

    The mirror
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this mirror over my fireplace! It's the perfect size and a classic style." —Lindsay

    Price: $70

    16. A smart, ceramic aluminum stir-fry pan in a handsome charcoal color that blends form and function to a tee. Non-stick, dishwasher safe and complete with a comfort grip handle, it's a cooking fan's dream companion.

    The pan
    Target

    Price: $34.99 (part of BuzzFeed's Goodful collection at Target)

    17. An acacia soap dispenser that's SO much nicer to use than those plastic commercial bottles that hand soap usually comes in. Add a little sophistication to your sink.

    The soap dispenser
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s very aesthetically appealing, fills up extremely fast and empties just as fast so be prepared for that." —Gilly

    Price: $15

    18. Or a matching acacia wood soap dish if you need a nice place for your fanciest hand soap to rest itself. It def gives off a little sauna-like ambiance, if you ask me.

    The soap dish
    Target

    Promising review: "The cutest little soap dish! We actually use it to hold our sponge at the kitchen sink. Love!" —Steffy

    Price: $10

    19. A filtering window curtain panel made from a soft cotton fabric blend that lets JUST the right amount of sunlight brighten any room while giving you a good deal of privacy. Truly the Goldilocks of curtains.

    The blue denim curtain panel
    Target

    Promising review: "Light yet a delight! I like the fabric and weight of this curtain." —Piper

    Price: $30+ (available in two colors and two sizes)

    20. And an aluminum ceramic pot since making delicious meals is essential, so why not have a glorious, exceptionally performance one perfect for large meals and care-free cooking that also looks lovely in your kitchen.

    The charcoal pot
    Target

    Price: $69.99 (available in two colors; part of BuzzFeed's Goodful collection at Target)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.