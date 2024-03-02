If You Never Know What To Pack For A Trip, Allow These 20 Pieces Of Target Clothing To Help

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A comfy, chic pair of slide sandals perf for everything from long walks on the boardwalk to dinners on the pier. They look *way* more expensive than they actually are and take up almost no space in your luggage.
2. A trendy pair of chunky square sunglasses since protecting your peepers is of the utmost importance on your trip, not to mention they add a dash of sophistication to all your resort and vacay-wear.
3. An ultra-stylish geo print swimsuit so you'll be turning everyone's head as you lounge by the pool, soak up some much-needed rays on the beach, or stroll down the boardwalk in a cute cover-up.
4. Or a full-coverage swimsuit with adjustable straps that'll hold ~everything~ properly in place even as you tackle the toughest of ocean waves.
5. A racerback midi dress casual enough to wear as a quick cover-up but super simple to dress up for a nice meal with jewelry and pretty flats.
6. A skort which strikes that *genius* balance between skirt and pair of shorts, giving you extra coverage underneath while still pulling off a super flirty vacation-friendly aesthetic.
7. A darling striped beach bag because your phone, room card, favorite book, and snacks deserve nothing but the finest, most adorable protection possible. Bonus points for you being able to pack extra clothes inside of it.
8. A short-sleeve crop top to pair with your fave shorts or flowy skirt. It's an all-around always versatile warm weather staple as easy breezy as any good vacay should be.
9. A swirly pair of bike shorts so you'll have something stylish to pair with all your fave vacation camis, tees, tops, and tanks, they'll be your go-to for effortless style and maximum fun under the sun.
10. Or! A pair of high-rise bike shorts perfect for those who want to go on long hikes, bike rides, or do some much-needed restorative yoga while enjoying their leisure time.
11. A ribbed tank top with a mid-weight, stretchy cotton blend that won't ever weigh you down while making for a most excellent warm weather top or great weekend getaway layering piece.
12. A bright and colorful "be happy" bracelet to help remind you that hey, YOU'RE ON VACATION. Look at it whenever any stressful thought from back home starts creeping in and remember to relax, rest, and enjoy.
13. A floral trim cover-up so you can make a quick trip to get food or supplies without having to go back to your room and change into dry clothes. The fun bottom fringe trims are truly ~trimendous~ too.
14. A maxi slip skirt allowing you to sit cross-legged without suffering any sort of fashion faux pas. The flirty slip allows a peek at your legs while still keeping them mostly covered and protected from the sun's harsh rays.
15. A twisted headband to put a fun, simple TWIST on your normal everyday 'do (it's also amazing for a quick fancy dinner touch-up). Keep your locks up, away, and out of your eyes even when the sea breeze kicks up.
16. A pair of chunky sneakers if you need shoes that will A) never go out of style and B) complement ALL your vacation outfits. Did I mention they're also incredibly comfortable?
17. A fun Barbie graphic tee that'll have everyone saying "Hey Barbie, you look beautiful." It pairs wonderfully with all your bottoms and is VERY easy to pack.
18. A packable floppy straw hat easy as pie to take on and off and fit into your luggage. The extra wide brim offers ample sun coverage and, best of all, it instantly elevates any outfit.
19. A silky-soft cami and shorts PJ set if you want to seriously step up your vacation sleep game and snooze in serious comfy, cooling style. Sweet dreams, gorgeous. 😴💫
20. And an oversized zip-up hoodie which is gonna be your new bestie during all your travels. Not only does it make for a great napping outfit on the plane (no need to pack it!), it's got you literally covered when you want to be snug as a bug in a rug on cooler or rainy days.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.