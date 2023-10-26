BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Stylish Things From Walmart So You Only *Look* Like You Splurged On Fall Trends

    Don't break the bank to rock a top-notch fall wardrobe.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An oversized turtleneck sweater that ensures you're wrapped in warmth while flaunting your stylish seasonal attire. Pair it with bold jewelry, fashionable boots, and denim for an effortlessly chic look.

    a model wearing the black sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "One of my favorite YouTube vloggers (Karen Britchick) recommended this sweater and it did NOT disappoint!! Dressed up or down, this is comfort, fashion and style wrapped into ONE!!" —LaKeisha

    Price: $34 (available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    2. A cuddly robe sweater-jacket combining the best features of both a cardigan and a jacket. It's like taking your beloved bathrobe on a stylish adventure but with a fashionable twist.

    Model wearing the sugar almond jacket
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought this because it's an easy way to elevate knit pieces. That way I can have comfort at work but not look like I'm wearing sweats or PJs. I purchased in black as well." —Monisha

    Price: $29.99 (originally $40; available in sizes 14–16–26/28 and two colors)

    3. An outstanding faux leather dress which exudes luxury beyond its price. Prepare for the compliments, as everyone will be eager to discover the chic boutique where you found this gem.

    a model wearing the brown dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is so cute and comfy. I am so glad I purchased it. Thank you for making stylish garments for plus size women!" —Valentina

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 1X–5X and two colors)

    4. A darling smiley face beanie if you want a new hat that's practically selfie-bait, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and brighten the day of anyone lucky enough to cross your path while you're wearing it.

    The beanie in a variety of color options
    Walmart

    Price: $12.99+ (available in 13 colors)

    5. A button-down shirt perfect for your workday at the office yet also able to seamlessly transition into a happy hour setting. Leave it unbuttoned and layer it with a tank or bodysuit to match your mood and the occasion, whatever that may be.

    model wearing the white shirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love this shirt!! Fits great, true to size. Crisp cool fabric. Happy to find a black dress shirt that has black buttons. Bought all three colors!!" —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and seven colors)

    6. A pair of ballet scrunch flats if you're ready to transition away from sandals and embrace a fresh fall shoe update. Match these sweet shoes with leggings, or opt for a chic look by pairing them with a pleated skirt and cozy sweater.

    The black flat
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They are super comfortable. Super cute. Trendy now. I got silver. I want every color!" —Chachimcc

    Price: $10.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors with wide widths available)

    7. A pair of wide-leg trousers versatile enough to be worn with a matching top or a wide selection of autumnal tanks, tees, sweaters, and blouses that are already hanging in your closet just waiting to be showcased.

    Model wearing the black onyx pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these pants!! I wish they had more colors, I would buy all of them. The fit is perfect and the wide legs are not extremely wide. They are so comfortable and the stretch is superb. The length is on point and I can wear flats without the fear of walking on the bottom of my pants. Just an all around looking-and-feeling-good pant." —yvette

    Price: $24.99 (originally $30; available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    8. A ribbed two-color scarf that's like a luxurious and comforting hug for your neck. Once you're snug in it, you'll be ready to conquer the day with style and a latte-tude for life.

    a model wearing the black and gray ribbed scarf
    Walmart

    Price: $12.97 (available in two colors)

    9. A metallic-button blazer that's basically the definition of high fall fashion for a fraction of the price you'd pay at a high-end department store. Not to mention, the Ponte fabric makes it super sophisticated and easy to move in.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "This has to be my favorite blazer yet. The material and the details are amazing. I compared it to another designer blazer that I have and the comparison and quality is almost the same. The only regret I have is not getting another in a different color." —Stylyn40s

    Price: $39 (available in sizes XS–3X and eight colors)

    10. A pair of platform boots so your feet will stay toasty warm and well-protected all season long. Say goodbye to the agony of stilettos and embrace the pain-free strut while getting a much-needed lift all at the same time.

    The tan boot
    Walmart

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    11. A floral print pullover sweater that's like a bouquet of compliments waiting to happen. The vibrant floral pattern is a head-turner, guaranteed to have all eyes on you wherever you go.

    Model wearing the red sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the fit and pattern on this sweater. Easy to wear with jeans or a high-waisted trouser." —Kelsea

    Price: $24.99 (originally $36; available in sizes S–XL and two colors)

    12. A trendy denim shacket which is about to become your go-to layering BFF. Seriously, you'll be reaching for it every time you step outside, it's so soft and sleek. It's a love shack baby, love.

    a model wearing the blue colorblocked denim shacket
    Walmart

    Price: $27.50 (available in sizes XS–XXXL)

    13. A gathered-waist dress that's lightweight, lovely, and the absolute queen of transitional fashion (just like you). Make a grand entrance whether you're raising a toast at a wedding or sipping mimosas at brunch.

    Model wearing the pink dress
    Walmart

    Price: $26.68 (originally $36; available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    14. A crewneck sweatshirt so you can step up your sweater game, because autumn is here, and you're not playing around with that crisp breeze. Say goodbye to feeling too cold or too hot – this is the Goldilocks of sweaters, plus it's super eye-catching.

    Model wearing the Malibu sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Loving the '90s look! I am pleased. I like that this is a lightweight sweatshirt. Awesome job with raised varsity jacket-style lettering." —Princess

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes S–XL and two styles)

    15. A bold, ultra-stylish wide-leg jumpsuit to don on its own in the early days of fall. Then, as the weather turns cooler, layer it with snazzy coats, chic jackets, and high-heeled boots to make a fashion statement that's hotter than ever.

    Model wearing the white jumpsuit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I'm so happy I took the chance on this jumpsuit — it's a bold fashion statement that makes me feel confident and empowered every time I wear it." —Daisy

    Price: $14.70 (originally $16.80; available in sizes S–XXL and four styles)

    16. A pair of soft, stretchy high-rise jeggings so you can say goodbye to the "jeans struggle" — you know, that feeling when your denim becomes your worst enemy after a spin in the dryer? These jeggings have got you covered.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the stretch of these jeans, they are so comfortable! They’re also thick enough to pass as traditional jeans! Love the button detail and the back pockets! True to size." —Michelle

    Price: $10.49 (originally $12.98; available in sizes XS–2XL and 23 colors)

    17. A dreamy pleated dress with a whimsical charm that'll make you feel like you're walking through a fairy tale. Whether you're out for a special occasion or a casual gathering, this dress is your ticket to autumnal bliss.

    Model wearing the autumn splash dress
    Walmrt

    Promising review: "Beautiful weight fabric. Great quality! Fit well." —Maria

    Price: $29.99 (originally $34; available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    18. A boyfriend patch denim jacket that's like borrowing your partner's fave jacket, but with a trendy twist. Adorned with stylish patches and a relaxed fit, it's your ticket to effortlessly nailing the ~cool and collected~ look.

    Model wearing the jacket
    Walmart

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    19. A beautiful velvet blouse with a sweetheart neckline that always exudes an air of sophistication. It's a fabric that suede-uctively elevates your fashion game.

    Model wearing the dark green top
    Walmart

    Price: $22.39+ (available in sizes S–XL and three colors)

    20. A Sofia Vergara wrap blouse so you can embrace your inner glam and radiate confidence wherever you wear it. That's ~a wrap~ on looking for your new fave top: it's this one.

    Model wearing the black blouse
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Looks great with jeans. Very pretty!" —Kathleen

    Price: $22 (available in sizes 1X–5X and two colors)

    21. A scrunch-sleeve blazer that will take your look from "business as usual" to "bold and brilliant." Whether you're conquering the boardroom or the weekend brunch scene, it always has your back...and your sleeves.

    Model wearing the black blazer
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very soft and comfortable! Perfect fit! Only problem is I will wear it all the time. Hope it can hold up to being my FAVE blazer for all the important meetings! Very happy!" —NicCole

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    22. A baseball cap for a little sporty vibe that'll also keep your head warm while you nail the autumn streetwear look that's ~so~ in right now. When life throws you a curveball, hit it out of the park with this lovely cap.

    The fruit khaki cap
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is the cutest hat, love the denim goes with any outfit. Got lots of compliments wearing it!" —Jess

    Price: $5.97 (available in six colors)

    23. A casual long-sleeve tee with thumbhole cuffs that's so simple to accessorize, dress up or down, and layer. Honestly, there's never such a thing as having too many awesome T-shirts.

    a model wearing the tan colored top
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I recently purchased this long-sleeved T-shirt, and it's a game-changer. The texture is chic and luxurious, exceeding my expectations. Despite usually wearing a size 8 or 10 from Lululemon, I opted for XXL for a loose fit, and it's just what I wanted. The quality is top-notch, evident in the durable stitching and nice fabric. I'm in love with this tee and planning to buy it in more colors. Highly recommended for those seeking both style and comfort in one package!" —Nikky

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and four colors)

    24. A cozy midweight cardigan that gives total folklore and evermore vibes a la Taylor Swift. Sport it on colder fall nights and grab a hot mug of tea to top it off.

    a model wearing the gray and pastel striped sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The color is perfect! Plus I can pair it with leggings or jeans." —Carolyn

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes S–3XL and four styles)

    25. A plaid woven top if you're craving that iconic autumn flannel but don't want the heat of the traditional fabric. Timeless and on-trend, it won't weigh you down like actual flannel does, but it's oh-so-aesthetic.

    Model wearing the mulberry top
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Comfy, cool and long! Perfect!" —Jodi

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes 0X–5X and six colors)

    26. A charming neck-bow blouse that looks WAY more expensive than it actually is. Add some chunky gold hoops, a leather skirt, black nylons, and boots, and off you go, gorgeous.

    a model wearing the cream-colored top with a black leather skirt
    Walmart

    Price: $22 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    27. A pleated sweater dress so you never need to SWEAT days when you don't have the time nor the patience to pick out a whole separate top and bottom.

    a model wearing the blue pleated sweater dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The IT dress for fall 2023! This dress is true to size. My photographer was surprised that my dress was from Walmart. It has such a luxe look that I love it! The fit is comfortable, and it can be styled many ways! Also, the quality is very good." —Folake

    Price: $34 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    28. Or a bestselling open-front cardigan sweater that feels like you're wearing your favorite blanket and is not only way more fashionable, but will make you look like a million bucks.

    Model wearing the orange black sweater
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)

    29. A pleated umbrella midi skirt to keep your legs well-covered from the cold. Match it with a long-sleeve top or rock it with a chic crop top on warmer fall days. Your style options are as diverse as the changing colors of the foliage.

    Model wearing the khaki skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I like the softness of the material. It follows the shape of the body and the color of the skirt is exactly the one that I desired it to be." —Zenata

    Price: $12.85+ ($17.98+; available in five colors and one size fits many)

    30. And a pair of faux leather leggings that is super sleek and simple to slip into on a moment's notice. They go well with ALL your tops, tees, and blouses. Translation: VERY versatile.

    Model wearing the leggings
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. I was a little hesitant as to how they look but they look amazing and they feel great. I went back and ordered more." —Grace

    Price: $13.25 (available in sizes S–3XL and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.