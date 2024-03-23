Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Shoes From Walmart That’ll Work With Lots Of Spring Outfits

    Strut into spring with some lovely new shoes.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A round-toe Chelsea boot with an extra roomy toe-bed to accommodate your coziest socks or feet if they're on the wider side (*raises hand*). Keep your feet cozy and looking cute even on the cooler days.

    Model wearing the pink boots
    Walmart

    Price: $52.49 (originally $65.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and five colors)

    2. Or a Chelsea rain boot since spring is well-known for being the rainiest time of year, and walking around in soaking wet socks should never happen to you ever again, if you can help it. It doesn't hurt that they look amazing with jeans and leggings.

    The green boots
    Walmart

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes 5–11 and three colors)

    3. A pair of scrunch ballet flats perfect for days at the office or to have tucked away in your bag on nights you go out dancing in high heels and want a good pair of flats to wear on the way home (or to grab a slice of pizza).

    Model wearing the brown flats
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I really love these shoes. They are extremely comfortable and I wear them everywhere I go. I wear them to work, school, and events. I love how they hug my feet. They are great quality and haven't gotten messed up. I would definitely recommend these cute ballet shoes. These are some of my favorites this year." —Kenziej002

    Price: $10.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and two colors)

    4. A knee-high Western boot ideal for all your outdoor spring concerts, festivals, and picnics with your favorite people. They go great with pretty much everything in your closet and add a fun flair to an otherwise simple look.

    Model wearing the silver boots
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They fit so nicely, they're so comfy, amazing quality, have worn them so much lately and received so many compliments." —Val

    Price: $38 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    5. Or a pair of Western booties featuring a handy dandy zipper, so if you're like me and have wide feet, you'll have a much easier time slipping these on and off. SO GOOD.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I would never pay a lot of money for a trendy item like this, so I don't expect much. These are inexpensive, super comfy, and are well-made. I'm gonna have some fun with these this fall and winter." —Kimberly

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $48+; available in sizes 6–10 and three styles)

    6. An ultra-chic square-toe mule great for wearing to work and then out to Happy Hour drinks afterward with all your favorite people. These go with EVERYTHING in your wardrobe.

    Model wearing the blush mules
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable and can easily be styled up or down. They are a little small, so if you're on the fence, size up." —Julliana

    Price: $33+ (available in sizes 6–12 and five colors)

    7. A pretty pair of braided sandals so you can *finally* show off your springtime pedicure. Wear these with your fave seasonal dress, add a handbag, and live your full spring fantasy.

    Model wearing the sandals
    Walmart

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    8. A glitzy, chunky sandal amazing for those of us with wide feet. With no straps or laces to fuss with, they're simple yet ultra-sophisticated to wear whenever the mood strikes.

    Model wearing the silver sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These beautiful heels are absolutely perfect. The fit, the color, and the comfort is spot-on with these slip-on heels." —Tammy

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 6–11 and four colors)

    9. A pair of strappy platforms that is ~perfect~ for wedding season. Strut your stuff on the dance floor while staying comfortable and supported on your feet all night long.

    a model wearing black open-toe high heels with ankle straps and knotted detail
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! I also have them in gold and will likely be buying them in every other color option, too! They are true to size, comfortable, well-made, and easy to walk in." —mals513

    Price: $34.99 (originally $40; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    10. A trendy lug-sole boot complete with padded footbeds to add a little edge to your springtime wardrobe while still providing your feet with plenty of much-needed support.

    The patent leather black platform boot
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These boots are so cute! They fit perfectly, and I really like the slight stretch, kind of like a rubberized sock booty. They are very comfortable, and I can't wait to start wearing them." —Wendy

    Price: $13.81 (originally $30.86; available in sizes 6–11)

    11. A woven block-heel mule ideal for transitional weather as they won't let your feet overheat. Weave together any outfit seamlessly (pun intended) with these beauties.

    Model wearing the tan mules
    Walmart

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    12. Or a flat, pointed-toe mule so you can put your best foot forward no matter where you wander. Get ready to make a *pointed* style statement whenever you slip these on.

    Model wearing the silver mules
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    13. A pair of canvas slip-on sneakers with a fun retro flair made from a breathable elastic fabric to ensure an easy slip-on fit. These classic kicks will have you feeling like you're walking on sunshine.

    The white sneaker
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Excellent fit. Very comfortable. True to size." —Debra

    Price: $33.06+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes 5–12 and three styles)

    14. A lightweight pair of running sneakers great for the gym or a walk around the park in the gorgeous weather. These sneaks have got you covered for busy and not-so-busy spring days.

    Model wearing the black sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Lightweight, comfortable, fashionable, and a fair price. It feels as though you are walking on a cloud." —Faewalk

    Price: $15.07+ (originally $32.28+; available in sizes 6–10 and two colors)

    15. A pair of adorable crochet slide-on heels so you can channel your inner boho babe. Slip 'em on during warm, sunny days and pair them with a flowy dress or your fave flare jeans.

    Model wearing the crochet heels
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    16. An ankle strap espadrille flatform sandal to wear proudly from mid-spring to late summer. They give you *just* enough added height without the usual discomfort of heels.

    Model wearing the yellow wedges
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They are very comfortable right from the start. No breaking them in, and a perfect height!" —Wanda

    Price: $10.37+ (originally $32.28+; available in sizes 6–10.5 and four colors)

    17. A colorblock rain boot since, hey, spring is known for showers, so you might as well get prepared to keep not only your toes dry but also the bottom portion of all your beloved leggings and jeans. Puddles are no match for these.

    Model wearing the rain boots
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–10)

    18. A Reebok training sneaker with a sleek, minimal design and innovative features like the FuelFoam midsole for cushion and bounce, and a grooved outsole for flexibility. Hitting new PRs at the gym has never looked or felt better.

    Walmart

    Price: $35.97 (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors)

    19. A bright pair of retro-style sneakers if you want to embrace the funky without overdoing it, as these go with everything in your wardrobe while adding just the right flash of color in just the right places.

    the sneakers in beige with blue, green, and orange
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! Very comfortable and affordable!" —Charli

    Price: $17.32 (originally $24.98; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    20. Or a sleek, snazzy running shoe because there's no better time of year to go for long trail runs or jogs in the park than spring, and you need a pair of highly supportive, vibrant shoes to motivate you.

    The green sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These shoes make any outfit look 100% better. I get so many compliments on them at work and when I go out. The color is so pretty, and I just love how comfy they feel. I put them through heck 'cause I walk to and from work, and they still look nice and clean." —bxkffyzwty

    Price: $36.79+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 colors)

    21. A fashion-forward buckle mule so you can fully strap in and enjoy the wild ride that is springtime in ultimate style. Aren't these just the cutest things you ever did see?

    The bone mule
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the style, true-to-size, a little snug. Overall, it's a great shoe to dress up or down!" —esmer

    Price: $25 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    22. A star-spangled denim boot with a touch of shining, celestial style *and* a trusty side zipper, meaning they're most excellent for those with wide feet.

    The denim boot
    Walmart

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two styles)

    23. A cushy slide sandal that's truly like traipsing around on big, fluffy clouds all day long. I own a similar pair, and I'm absolutely obsessed with how perfect they are for wearing around the house or during a quick walk to the corner store.

    Model wearing the yellow slide sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "So comfortable! I love the shoes. I love them!! I'm getting ready to order two more pairs in different colors." —Krystal

    Price: $16.99 (available in sizes 5–13 and five colors)

    24. A super unique pair of Nightmare Before Christmas slides because this timeless movie is really *never* out of season. Take these babies with you on all your spring trips — you'll smile every time you see 'em.

    The slides
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I got these shoes 'cause I didn't know if they would really fit me since I have a problem finding good shoes, but these are absolutely the cutest shoes I've ever gotten, and it was well worth the $15. Best purchase I've made." —Meghan

    Price: $15 (available in sizes 6–11)

    25. An adjustable wedge sandal that adapts to your every step with ease. Wear 'em day or night and enjoy a casual, minimalist design that gives you unparalleled comfort.

    The black sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these sandals. Can't beat the price and they are comfortable and stylish." —Simon

    Price: $19.97+ (available in sizes 5–10 and three colors)

    26. An elegant fuzzy slipper great for all kinds of in-house spring cleaning or times when you simply want to kick your feet up with the window open and a warm breeze coming through while you enjoy a good book or Netflix binge.

    The pink slipper
    Walmart

    Price: $9.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    27. A vintage-style pair of round-toe pumps, which are the epitome of pin-up chic, if you ask me. Wear these with all those lovely spring skirts and dresses you've been hiding away in your closet all winter.

    The red pump
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They fit so perfectly and, yes, for my sock-wearers, you can add a trouser sock. All in all, you need these in your life. The heel height is perfect for all-night dancing." —Peachez

    Price: $31.77+ (available in sizes 6–10 and three colors)

    28. A block heel sandal that offers stability and support AND will take you to new heights all season long. They're delightfully chunky and add a touch of edginess to any outfit.

    The black sandal
    Walmart

    Price: $12.52 (originally $28, available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    29. A '90s-style platform clog that'll make you want to put a mixtape on and power up your Tamagotchi. If you've got any DIY clothes or tie-dye in your closet, THESE are the shoes to go with them.

    The black clog
    Walmart

    Promising review: "PERFECT FIT. Great to wear with your favorite outfit like jeans and a turtleneck or denim and a leather jacket." —Sandi

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    30. And a sporty colorblock slip-on sneaker to inspire you to stay active all season long while still showing off your unique shoe game. Worry not about laces during a jog; these will never come undone and mess up your sweat sesh.

    Model wearing the blue and white sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I've been looking for an inexpensive pair of slip-on sneakers, and these are perfect!! I was skeptical at first about putting them on because they were stiff, but they loosened just enough and are amazing! Getting more colors!!" —Samantha

    Price: $14.71+ (originally $32; available in sizes 6–10 and six styles)

    Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

    illustrated app banner
    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.