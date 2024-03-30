Wear Any Of These 27 Reliable Dresses To The Next Nice Event On Your Calendar

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A button-up shirt dress both polished and relaxed that's begging to be dressed up with heels or worn with your cutest white sneakers. Add chunky jewelry, sunglasses, and off you go, gorgeous.
2. An off-shoulder skort which has the best of both worlds: the length and cut of a traditional dress *and* hidden built-in shorts underneath for extra comfort. Seriously SO good.
3. A beautiful boho maxi if you've got at least one springtime wedding to attend and want to be the most elegant person in attendance...besides the bride, of course.
Promising review: "I ordered this dress for a November wedding and loved it! It comes down pretty low in the front so I bought a sticky bra to wear with it. The trim down the front and around the waist shows your bare skin. I received lots of compliments and it was the perfect length to wear with heels. It did take a few weeks to arrive so make sure you order in advance!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and eight colors).
4. A smocked one-shoulder maxi available in tons of striking patterns that are sure to turn heads with every step you take. Easy-breezy and beautiful, it's the perfect outdoor event attire. Just add heels.
5. Or a tiered tapestry floral maxi because honestly, you're destined to be the masterpiece at any event, whether it's a gallery opening or a garden party.
6. A fun and playful sun dress featuring the sweetest ruffle details you ever did see, a V-neck, and chic wrap front. Get ready to wow 'em all and take about a billion photos of yourself in this baby.
Promising reviews: "I love love love this dress. I wore it for Easter this year and got so many compliments. Since then I have bought another dress in a different color and excited to wear them this summer! BUY THIS DRESS. If you’re second guessing whether or not to buy it, BUY IT." –Rhianna Hill
"This is the cutest dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon. I took a risk, but I wanted a true wrap dress. I ordered a large and the waist was a little loose, but the tie allowed me to tie it a little tighter, which creates a cute 'bunched' look. It’s lightweight, not stretchy material (which kinda scared me), but it fits around my curves perfectly still. I’m super excited to wear this for the summer. I wore it for our Valentine's date night and my boyfriend loved it. I also got about five compliments that day from total strangers. I might have to order more in different colors." –Nidia
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 styles).
7. A gorgeous wrap dress ideal for a springtime sunset photoshoot right after you've had some bubbly and a delicious dinner on the terrace. It's available in so many adorable boho prints, you'll be tempted to buy more than one.
Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews for clothes off of Amazon, but good lordy I am so in love with this dress, I just HAVE to!! I am IN LOVE and am wishing it was warmer weather so I could wear it out and about! First, it is a true wrap dress in that you feed one side through the other, therefore you can adjust how tight or loose it is. Modest? Show some cleavage? Up to you! 😍 Second, it is the PERFECT length for me. Lastly, normally a short ruffle sleeve doesn't fall right on me and makes me look like a football player...these fall immaculately fluttery on me. All in all, I freaking love this dress! And was not prompted in any way to provide a review but felt so compelled when I tried it on! If you are on the fence like I have been for over a year, GET IT!!" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 styles).
8. A sleeveless sundress with actual *blessed pockets* so you can keep your phone and lip gloss on-hand at all times. Wear on its own or layer with a cute jacket or cardigan.
9. A layered ruffle dress because pleats, layers and all things princess-esque are SO in right now. You'll be tempted to swirl and twirl around in this till the sun sets.
Promising review: "This dress was perfect for a mid-summer wedding! It was extremely comfortable and fit super well! The layers of ruffles are not too bulky and lay super well against your body. Loved the lilac color and got tons of compliments!" —Meghan Barden
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 styles).
10. A tie-neck cocktail dress that's oh-so fashion-forward and fabulous. Plus it will photograph extremely well in all those super cute wedding party shots you'll featured be in.
11. A sweet-as-pie shirtdress featuring an exclusive, hand-drawn print of either pink, white, and burgundy hearts scattered all over *or* a playful, '70s-inspired butterfly print. If you want to stand out from the crowd, THIS is the dress.
12. A long-sleeve mini which practically *screams* springtime. Wear it on cooler days when the the weather is still chilly (or indoors where the AC is cranked way too high) and stay warm while feeling oh-so-stylish.
Promising review: "I really like this dress and if you are considering it, i would say go for it! I got the long sleeve version and it is VERY warm! It's a nice, well-made dress and the sleeves would be perfect for fall and winter. I think moving into spring and summer a short sleeve with a light, removable cardigan would have been better. I do have to say it’s nice finding a dress that actually keeps me warm, some dresses are so flimsy and thin. The dress is beautiful, colors are vibrant and the length is PERFECT! I’m 5’5” and it stops right above my knee. Lovely. 100% recommend. Just know if you’re petite, the small may be a little loose, nothing a waist belt can’t fix. Also, consider if you get long sleeves, it will keep you warm" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.29 (available in sizes S–XL and two styles).
13. A patterned maxi simply begging to be paired with a waist belt, braided sandals, and big floppy sun hat. It has total beach babe energy but is also incredibly versatile no matter what setting you wear it in.
Promising review: "We all love easy breezy summer dresses and you need to look no further than this one. It’s literally perfect! I was at the store today and walked by it on the rack. I instantly knew I had to try it on. It’s rare that I fall in love with a piece that quickly and easily, but this is THE ONE. Don’t hesitate. Buy the dress." —Rachel395
Get it from Anthropologie for $168 (available in XXS–XL and eight different styles; also available in petite and plus sizes).
14. A ridiculously comfortable ruffle maxi that one reviewer says is basically like wearing a VERY fancy nightgown, which is so fitting for those of us who prefer even our dress-up clothes as cozy-chic as possible.
15. A bomb, belted floral collared dress because Blair Waldorf called and wants her best wedding look back (not that you'll give in, as this is YOURS — ALL YOURS). Bonus: It also works well for all your upcoming spring brunches.
16. A hemp midi from Valani which is work, party AND office appropriate, complete with smart, structured fabric that'll keep you cozy on cool days but won't make you sweat when the weather warms thanks in part to its genius plant-based material that's naturally temperature regulating.
Valani is a sustainable small business dedicated to making pieces that are both eco-friendly and extremely comfortable. They also break down the positive impact each piece in their collection makes. For example, for each Sodalin hemp midi dress produced, the brand avoided 4.1 miles of driving emissions, saved 296.8 days of drinking water, and planted 1 tree.
Get it from Valani for $198 (available in sizes 0–12).
17. A retro-style cocktail dress if you want to live your Mad Men fashion fantasy this season. Boasting pockets and a sweet swing hemline, you'll be collecting compliments like wildflowers.
Promising review: "Bought this for my bridesmaid dress and it was perfect. I put it over a silver petticoat. It was comfortable, fit perfectly...not too tight. Very breathable. Plus it has POCKETS! I got many compliments and I can wear it again as a regular dress." —Alyssa Sweat
Get it from Amazon for $34.19+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 35 styles).