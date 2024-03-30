BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Wear Any Of These 27 Reliable Dresses To The Next Nice Event On Your Calendar

    From brunches to weddings, you'll say yes to each knock-out dress here.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Ciera Velarde
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A button-up shirt dress both polished and relaxed that's begging to be dressed up with heels or worn with your cutest white sneakers. Add chunky jewelry, sunglasses, and off you go, gorgeous.

    Reviewer wearing the yellow dress
    Promising review: "Such a great dress that can be dressed down with sneakers/sandals or dressed up with wedges/block heels. I got the medium and loved the kelly green color!" —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 20 colors).

    2. An off-shoulder skort which has the best of both worlds: the length and cut of a traditional dress *and* hidden built-in shorts underneath for extra comfort. Seriously SO good.

    Model wearing the navy stripe skort dress
    Abercrombie

    Promising review: "Way longer that it looks! The perfect Easter dress." —Taylor

    Get it from Abercrombie for $64 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and four styles).

    3. A beautiful boho maxi if you've got at least one springtime wedding to attend and want to be the most elegant person in attendance...besides the bride, of course.

    Reviewer wearing the pink peach dress
    Reviewer wearing the wine red dress
    Promising review: "I ordered this dress for a November wedding and loved it! It comes down pretty low in the front so I bought a sticky bra to wear with it. The trim down the front and around the waist shows your bare skin. I received lots of compliments and it was the perfect length to wear with heels. It did take a few weeks to arrive so make sure you order in advance!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and eight colors).

    4. A smocked one-shoulder maxi available in tons of striking patterns that are sure to turn heads with every step you take. Easy-breezy and beautiful, it's the perfect outdoor event attire. Just add heels.

    Promising review: "I bought this dress for Easter, and I’ve worn it for so many other events. It’s the perfect summer dress! Nice for curvy girls like me. Love!" —Lindsay Bregin

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 styles).

    5. Or a tiered tapestry floral maxi because honestly, you're destined to be the masterpiece at any event, whether it's a gallery opening or a garden party.

    Eloquii

    Get it from Eloquii for $83.97 (use code EQFAVORITE at checkoutoriginally $139.95; available in sizes 14–28).

    6. A fun and playful sun dress featuring the sweetest ruffle details you ever did see, a V-neck, and chic wrap front. Get ready to wow 'em all and take about a billion photos of yourself in this baby.

    reviewer wearing the polka dot dress in navy blue
    reviewer wearing the polka dot dress in red
    Promising reviews: "I love love love this dress. I wore it for Easter this year and got so many compliments. Since then I have bought another dress in a different color and excited to wear them this summer! BUY THIS DRESS. If you’re second guessing whether or not to buy it, BUY IT." –Rhianna Hill

    "This is the cutest dress I’ve ever bought on Amazon. I took a risk, but I wanted a true wrap dress. I ordered a large and the waist was a little loose, but the tie allowed me to tie it a little tighter, which creates a cute 'bunched' look. It’s lightweight, not stretchy material (which kinda scared me), but it fits around my curves perfectly still. I’m super excited to wear this for the summer. I wore it for our Valentine's date night and my boyfriend loved it. I also got about five compliments that day from total strangers. I might have to order more in different colors." –Nidia

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 styles).

    7. A gorgeous wrap dress ideal for a springtime sunset photoshoot right after you've had some bubbly and a delicious dinner on the terrace. It's available in so many adorable boho prints, you'll be tempted to buy more than one.

    a model in a blue floral maxi length wrap dress
    a reviewer in the dress in a darker blue
    Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews for clothes off of Amazon, but good lordy I am so in love with this dress, I just HAVE to!! I am IN LOVE and am wishing it was warmer weather so I could wear it out and about! First, it is a true wrap dress in that you feed one side through the other, therefore you can adjust how tight or loose it is. Modest? Show some cleavage? Up to you! 😍 Second, it is the PERFECT length for me. Lastly, normally a short ruffle sleeve doesn't fall right on me and makes me look like a football player...these fall immaculately fluttery on me. All in all, I freaking love this dress! And was not prompted in any way to provide a review but felt so compelled when I tried it on! If you are on the fence like I have been for over a year, GET IT!!" —Jess

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 styles).

    8. A sleeveless sundress with actual *blessed pockets* so you can keep your phone and lip gloss on-hand at all times. Wear on its own or layer with a cute jacket or cardigan.

    Model wearing the green dot dress
    Torrid

    Promising review: "Simple and cute dress, perfect for spring. It's so comfortable and the pink is vibrant. I'm excited to wear it for Easter this year." —LISSAEV

    Get it from Torrid for $33.54 (originally $55.90; available in sizes M–6X and nine styles).

    9. layered ruffle dress because pleats, layers and all things princess-esque are SO in right now. You'll be tempted to swirl and twirl around in this till the sun sets.

    Reviewer wearing the pink dress
    Reviewer wearing the pink dress on a bench
    Promising review: "This dress was perfect for a mid-summer wedding! It was extremely comfortable and fit super well! The layers of ruffles are not too bulky and lay super well against your body. Loved the lilac color and got tons of compliments!" —Meghan Barden

    Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 styles).

    10. A tie-neck cocktail dress that's oh-so fashion-forward and fabulous. Plus it will photograph extremely well in all those super cute wedding party shots you'll featured be in.

    Reviewer wearing the red ruffle dress
    Promising review: "This is a very beautiful fashion-forward dress. It looks just like the picture states. I wore it to a wedding and received many compliments. Please note, the dress is not a stretchy material. Although I ordered a size up, I would suggest ordering one or two sizes up if you would like the dress to fit loose or fall closer to your knees because it’s very short." —Quinna LaMark-Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).

    11. A sweet-as-pie shirtdress featuring an exclusive, hand-drawn print of either pink, white, and burgundy hearts scattered all over *or* a playful, '70s-inspired butterfly print. If you want to stand out from the crowd, THIS is the dress.

    ModCloth

    Promising review: "This is just the cutest dress. Wearing it makes me want to run around saying “Marsha Marsha Marsha !” (The Brady Bunch ref.) Well-made. Airy, so perfect for warm weather. Fit is so cute. You will not be disappointed" —leticia z

    Get it from ModCloth for $79.99+ (originally $89; available in sizes 0–26W and two styles).

    12. A long-sleeve mini which practically *screams* springtime. Wear it on cooler days when the the weather is still chilly (or indoors where the AC is cranked way too high) and stay warm while feeling oh-so-stylish.

    Reviewer wearing the white floral dress
    Promising review: "I really like this dress and if you are considering it, i would say go for it! I got the long sleeve version and it is VERY warm! It's a nice, well-made dress and the sleeves would be perfect for fall and winter. I think moving into spring and summer a short sleeve with a light, removable cardigan would have been better. I do have to say it’s nice finding a dress that actually keeps me warm, some dresses are so flimsy and thin. The dress is beautiful, colors are vibrant and the length is PERFECT! I’m 5’5” and it stops right above my knee. Lovely. 100% recommend. Just know if you’re petite, the small may be a little loose, nothing a waist belt can’t fix. Also, consider if you get long sleeves, it will keep you warm" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.29 (available in sizes S–XL and two styles).

    13. A patterned maxi simply begging to be paired with a waist belt, braided sandals, and big floppy sun hat. It has total beach babe energy but is also incredibly versatile no matter what setting you wear it in.

    Model wearing the iris blue citrus dress
    Model wearing a blue and white printed maxi dress
    Anthropologie, Anthropologie

    Promising review: "We all love easy breezy summer dresses and you need to look no further than this one. It’s literally perfect! I was at the store today and walked by it on the rack. I instantly knew I had to try it on. It’s rare that I fall in love with a piece that quickly and easily, but this is THE ONE. Don’t hesitate. Buy the dress." —Rachel395

    Get it from Anthropologie for $168 (available in XXS–XL and eight different styles; also available in petite and plus sizes).

    14. A ridiculously comfortable ruffle maxi that one reviewer says is basically like wearing a VERY fancy nightgown, which is so fitting for those of us who prefer even our dress-up clothes as cozy-chic as possible.

    Promising review: "It was comfortable, pretty, and I loved that it was a classic style. Pair with black strap sandals, and you’re event-ready! This dress will be a go-to for weddings or events." —M.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $37.96+ (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).

    15. A bomb, belted floral collared dress because Blair Waldorf called and wants her best wedding look back (not that you'll give in, as this is YOURS — ALL YOURS). Bonus: It also works well for all your upcoming spring brunches.

    Reviewer wearing the green pattern dress
    Promising review: "I love the lightweight silky fabric, style, and that it's true-to-fit. It's a keeper for me." —Sylvia R. Hadley

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XL).

    16. A hemp midi from Valani which is work, party AND office appropriate, complete with smart, structured fabric that'll keep you cozy on cool days but won't make you sweat when the weather warms thanks in part to its genius plant-based material that's naturally temperature regulating.

    A model wearing the Sodalin Hemp Midi Dress with a hat and sandals
    Valani

    Valani is a sustainable small business dedicated to making pieces that are both eco-friendly and extremely comfortable. They also break down the positive impact each piece in their collection makes. For example, for each Sodalin hemp midi dress produced, the brand avoided 4.1 miles of driving emissions, saved 296.8 days of drinking water, and planted 1 tree.

    Get it from Valani for $198 (available in sizes 0–12).

    17. A retro-style cocktail dress if you want to live your Mad Men fashion fantasy this season. Boasting pockets and a sweet swing hemline, you'll be collecting compliments like wildflowers.

    a reviewer wearing the dress in orange
    a reviewer wearing the dress in peach
    Promising review: "Bought this for my bridesmaid dress and it was perfect. I put it over a silver petticoat. It was comfortable, fit perfectly...not too tight. Very breathable. Plus it has POCKETS! I got many compliments and I can wear it again as a regular dress." —Alyssa Sweat

    Get it from Amazon for $34.19+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 35 styles).

    18. An incredibly breathable high-low dress for a comfy, fantastic-fitting and affordable outfit to wear to all your coming graduations, baby showers, et. al without breaking the bank.

    reviewer wearing green dress
    writer wearing orange dress and black heels
    Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress! It fits perfectly and is lightweight enough for the heat wave we are experiencing in LA." —Shannon

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 38 styles).