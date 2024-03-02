Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Pairs Of Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Flat Feet

    No matter your foot shape, every stride should feel like a walk in the clouds.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Christina Enrico
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A sleek pair of Puma Carina sneakers that'll go with EVERYTHING in your wardrobe, not to mention they're incredibly supportive. What a pair of winners.

    Reviewer wearing white sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These shoes are perfectly supportive. I have flat feet, with my ankles starting to roll to the inside. The support I get from these drastically reduces the amount of roll, making it so that my legs/feet look and function noticeably better! Will buy again. I did find that they fit snuggly; maybe that helps them feel so supportive?" —Pam Clark

    "These are so comfortable. They have a cushiony insole that helps my flat feet. I work as a hostess, which means I’m standing for 9-12 hours straight. These are the only shoes I wear for the job. Plus, I love to wear them when I know I’m going to be out in NYC the entire day, and I’m doing a lot of walking." —Arie Bana

    Get them from Amazon for $38+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and six colors).

    2. Or an absolutely amazing pair of Saucony sneakers, which are my personal faves and ones I buy new pairs of as needed. They're my go-to walking and running shoes as they're roomy, ultra-supportive, and honestly don't need breaking in.

    Reviewer wearing the black sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable tennis shoes I’ve ever owned! If you have bad ankles or flat feet like me, definitely go with wide. The ankle support in this shoe is amazing. I will never purchase another brand. Highly recommended! Saucony delivers, as always." —C. Stewart

    Get them from Amazon for $36.49+ (available in sizes 5–11 with wide options and 13 colors).

    3. A stylish pair of nonslip Chelsea boots that effortlessly blend style and sophistication. Reviewers rave that they're not too heavy, can be worn all day without discomfort, AND earn tons of compliments.

    Reviewer holding and wearing the white boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it!!! I have flat feet and nothing is really comfortable except for these shoes. Worth every penny." —Guetchina

    Get them from Amazon for $38.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).

    4. A super chic pair of walking sandals featuring an orthotic insole ~and~ a cushioned outsole so you get max support, even with a traditionally flat shoe. Brilliant.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality. High-end looking. Very comfortable and just the right amount of arch support. Vionic as a whole is a great brand. I’ve never been disappointed with any of their shoes. This is about my seventh pair from this brand." —Lourdes A

    Get them from Amazon for $30.54+ (available in sizes 5–11 with wide options and ten colors).

    5. A pair of Carhartt work boots boasting a wedge for *extra* support along with rubber outsoles and waterproof leather, meaning they're ideal for long walks in the rain, outdoor work, recreation, or maybe even a sophisticated dinner.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought three months ago, use them every day in a mechanic shop setting. Ten-hour days. Dust, grease, water, oil. Keeps my feet dry, flexible, and comfortable. They are still holding up great and now feel even more comfortable since they are broken in. Btw, I have flat feet, so it’s hard to find these types of boots. One of the best boots I’ve purchased." —Jesus Gonzalez

    Get them from Amazon for $142.59+ (available in men's sizes 7–15, including wide fits, and five colors).

    6. A pair of fuzzy slippers because even at home (and *especially* when dealing with tile and hardwood), your feet deserve to be pampered and supported. Sink into luxurious comfort with every step and treat your feet right.

    reviewer photo of feet in plush purple slippers with denim jeans on a shaggy rug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an extremely flat foot, and all the bones in the arch area have fused in my left foot. These slippers are the first reasonably priced supporting slippers that fit my very narrow feet. I can even go up and down stairs without feeling like my feet are slipping in them, much less going to fall off. The sole is flexible but firm, which is great for my feet needing support. There is excellent arch support in the sole. Because the top is adjustable with Velcro, I can get it snug enough, even for my narrow feet." —M Hanson

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors).

    7. A tasteful pair of flat mules that look way more expensive than they actually are, plus have a little cushion to keep your toes and arches cozy all day long.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great fit for flat feet. Very comfortable and nice material." —BeautifullyGrown

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 14 colors).

    8. A pair of Chelsea ankle boots that go with pretty much *every* outfit you could possibly think of. Reviewers say they hold up great over time and can be worn with thin or thick socks, making them weather-versatile to boot (PUN INTENDED).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had purchased a few pairs of boots online before, but none of them have been so comfortable. I have flat feet, so I was looking for something comfortable, with a slight height, and able to wear all day without exhaustion to my feet. These boots are just that! Plus, even though they are pull-on (no zipper on the sides), they are super easy to get on and off." —Kim Hopper

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).

    9. A smart pair of supportive slip-on walking shoes that are specially made for foot pain relief. These are also great for days when you don't feel like dealing with pesky zippers or laces and just want easy on, easy off.

    a reviewer in jeans wearing a black shoe with a white sole, resting foot on chair leg
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They look great. Needed shoes to wear all day on my feet at work (and concrete floors). Thankfully, I’m not experiencing foot pain after wearing these shoes. I have 'flat' feet and suffer extreme pain from them all day on concrete, but not anymore with these shoes. I did have to add another layer of padding, as noted. They are still too big. Would order again." —Karen B

    Get them from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 and 16 colors).

    10. A pair of flexible two-strap sandals that contour to the unique shape of your foot (SO GOOD). Perfect for those days when any other kind of shoe feels like a hassle, these slip-ons provide instant comfort without sacrificing your trendy style.

    Reviewer image of taupe sandals in grass
    Reviewer wearing black sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst: Some reviewers suggest ordering a size up.

    Promising review: "I was so thankful I sized up per previous review recommendations. Also, I appreciate the arch support as I have very flat feet, and it's hard to find sandals with good support. I also have very narrow feet, so having straps that tighten up is so helpful. These look the exact same as Birkenstocks and are wayyy more comfortable and affordable!" —Erika

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options, and 21 colors).

    11. A pair of two-strapped sandal heels to effortlessly elevate your footwear game (and show off your latest pedicure, of course). Reviewers love that they've got a low heel while still being totally cute 'n' comfy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a low, cute, comfy heel — look no further, folks. I can wear this one all day, every day. I love it because it fits me, especially being wide, flat-footed, and size 12. Can’t wait to get more." —La Treace

    Get them from Amazon for $12.50+ (available in sizes 5–15 with wide options, and five colors).

    12. A pair of New Balance sneakers with wide toe beds and tons of support for those with flat feet. Putting your ~best foot~ forward has never been more sole-ful.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am an everyday walker, and decades ago, my doctor recommended these, and his orthopedic doctor recommended them to him. I'm in my eighties and find they hold up well, give my foot good support, and the toe box is large enough for my hammer toes. They give me no problems with my flat feet, and I like the quality of New Balance shoes." —diane s.

    Get them from Amazon for $34.92+ (available in sizes 5–12 with wide and narrow options options, and three colors).

    13. A pair of Clarks flip-flops which I own several pairs of and absolutely love. Plush and easy on your feet, they support your feet while still looking adorable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed flip-flops that were comfortable as I have painful flat feet. These are awesome!! They feel so good I think I'll need a pair to wear inside all the time as well as an outside pair! Very nicely cushioned and supportive." —Rodney A. Woodward

    Get them from Amazon for $29.23+ (available in sizes 5–12 and a variety of styles and colors).

    14. Or a pair of embellished sandals that are SO good for making a statement in a subtle yet effective way. Dress up any outfit instantly and turn heads with every step you take.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are very pretty as well as comfortable. I have wide, flat feet and I can wear these sandals. Just bought a second pair." —love to cook

    Get them from Amazon for $25.27+ (available in sizes 4.5–11.5 and six colors).

    15. And a beautiful pair of chunky heel sandals so you can strut your stuff while feeling like you're walking on sunshine (AND on big fluffy clouds). No pain, just gain.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these, along with several other pairs of shoes, for my daughter's wedding day. I have flat feet, ankle issues, and Achilles tendon issues, so it was really hard to find something. I didn't have great expectations of being able to wear them for a long time. Boy, was I surprised. I bought inserts to help with arch support. I am happy to say I could wear these most of the night, and I danced a lot! They were also the perfect height, so I didn't have to have the dress altered!" —Trip_Mom

    Get them from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors).

