27 Items To Really Help You Lean Into Spring Style

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversized graphic Matisse tee because, honestly, you deserve to be the most eye-catching painting in any museum this season.
2. A pair of handmade tie-dye leggings, which I own several pairs of in various styles and colors and *cannot recommend highly enough,* as they're INCREDIBLY comfortable and will garner you so many compliments you won't be able to keep track.
3. A lace-trimmed, adjustable racerback tank that's perfect to wear on its own on warmer days but can be easily layered with a rain jacket or sweater when it's cooler. We love a versatile top that's also super pretty, don't we?
Promising review: "Getting one in every color! Love the lace trim. Fits great. Super cute to layer with a sweater, cardigan, or jean jacket. Love the versatility of it!" —Colie Marie
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors).
4. A gorgeous twist-bodice midi dress great for spring weddings and special events. Wear it with some strappy heels and get ready to wow 'em all.
5. A pack of luxurious satin scrunchies that are SO good for your mane no matter what hair type you have or what the spring weather throws your way. They're stretchy, soft, and are fun as heck to stack on your wrists.
6. A super smooth pair of high-waisted satin pants which won't overheat you and will still make your butt look oh-so-fabulous. Wear them out dancing with your besties or to the office. Either way, get ready to step into the ultimate spring style.
7. A ribbed crewneck crop tank so freakin' versatile you'll want one in every single gorgeous color it comes in. Wear it to the gym, out to brunch or just lounging around the house. The styling possibilities are *endless* here.
Promising review: "Love it! Fits perfectly, exactly what I was looking for. I was skeptical of ordering clothes off Amazon but decided to, and I’m glad I did. I saw this in a TikTok." —Meredith McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and 21 colors).
8. A cross-wrap top boasting a cropped silhouette and cold-shoulder design so you can embrace the changing seasons while flaunting some skin. This top looks especially amazing with jeans and high-waisted pants.
Promising review: "Versatile crop sweater that is perfect for winter to spring transition! I paired it with my favorite cropped denim but plan to also wear it with high-waisted shorts this spring. I love that you can wear it on or off the shoulder. One of my favorite affordable Amazon brands where you can count on great quality/on-trend product at a great price!" —denasdailydeals
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).
9. A trendy pair of white Western boots ideal for all those springtime music festivals, picnics, and various outdoor events that require a pair of shoes truly made for walking and POSING for Instagram photos.
10. A marvelous smocked midi dress so you can live your full woodland fairy tale fantasy, twirling and swirling around in a gorgeous springtime garden while feeling like the prettiest flower in all the land.
Reviewers say it generally runs true to size but a bit on the looser side.
Promising review: "This dress was made for me. Listen, guys, saying this dress is beautiful is such an understatement. Listen, it's the middle of the night and I'm feeling myself. Just wait till it's morning; the looks I'm serving all of you! Update: So I ended up buying three different colors of these dresses. I just loved them all. It's like the designer thought of me when they made these dresses! The material feels great on my body. The upper part is stretchy and fits very well." —Olive Bukuru
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors).
11. A crop top multipack if you simply can't get enough of this darling springtime staple and want to diversify your wardrobe options without breaking the bank.
Promising review: "These were well worth the value. Fit true to size, and all the material was thick, not see-through, and sturdy!" —Julia Fisher
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 23 color combination options).
12. A sweet pair of espadrille platform sandals if you want to add a little extra height to your look and are MORE than ready to show off your springtime pedicure.
Promising review: "They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. The ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name-brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" —tyler fisher
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and five colors).
13. A midi ballet dress with *blessed pockets* so you can carry your essentials without the need for a bulky bag, giving you freedom and versatility wherever you go.
14. A dreamy pair of lightweight pleated pants that are easy to pull on (no buttons or zippers to fuss with) whenever the mood strikes, meaning you can get out the door and off to your springtime adventures that much faster.
Since these have a drawstring, the "one size" option makes them pretty flexible — reviewers who are usually S–XL in pants mention these fitting great!
Promising reviews: "I love these pants. I wore them to the airport on the way to Jamaica. So comfortable. They are lightweight but warm enough for the plane ride. Definitely adding them to my regular wardrobe too. I need all the colors." —Morgan S
"I 1 million percent recommended these pants!! They are so cute and beyond comfortable. They are a tad bit see-through so just a heads up! I bought the one size fits all because it has a drawstring and they are perfect!" —Jackie
Get them from Amazon for $18.95 (available in sizes S–XL, a one size fits most option, and 25 colors).
15. A pair of platform espadrilles reviewers absolutely *ADORE* as they're wide feet friendly, comfy as heck, and a great alternative to traditional heels.
16. A reversible bucket hat so you can switch up your style on a dime, going from a bold and dramatic print to simple black in just seconds.
17. A bright and colorful "be happy" bracelet to help remind you that hey, SPRING HAS SPRUNG. Look at it whenever any stressful thought starts creeping in, and remember to relax, rest, and enjoy.
18. A smocked maxi dress that's Insta-worthy whether it's worn with flip-flops or heels. Get ready to embrace laid-back elegance and enjoy spring to the MAX.
Promising review: "I ordered this dress for my baby shower (I’m 35 weeks pregnant), and it fit so perfectly! Summertime in Arizona is no joke, so to be able to find a stretchy, breathable material was absolutely wonderful.
I got so many compliments on the dress and just know I’ll love it postpartum as well." —Paola Fordyce
See how one TikToker styles this dress for an OOTD.
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, with some styles available up to 4X, and 10 styles).