25 Pairs Of Heels That Reviewers Say Are Actually Comfortable

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of ankle strap pumps with stiletto heels that are ~shockingly comfortable~ and a buckle closure that exudes classic charm and keeps your feet securely inside the shoes.
2. A delightful pair of knotted sandals if you're in need of a little more *FUN* in your life and want to razzle-dazzle everyone as soon as you step foot into the room.
3. A pair of platform dress pumps excellent for casual chic day looks, strolls, shopping trips, and adventures with your besties. Yes, the heels are high, but reviewers rave they feel amazing and easy to walk in from the first time you slip them on.
4. A charming pair of bow kitten heels so you can give yourself the ultimate perma-wrapped gift: cute, cushy shoes with soft padded insoles and vegan-friendly material that's silky soft.
5. A sophisticated pair of Clarks dress pumps as you can NEVER go wrong with a good ol' pair of Clarks. Seriously, they have great support, style for days, and a high-performance OrthoLite footbed. What more do you need?
6. A pair of satin pumps to add a touch of grown-up glam to any look you own. Truly, the entire cast of Sex and the City would rock these all day and night. Oh, and did I mention they come with gel inserts for added cushiness?
7. A completely unique pair of cedar clogs for a super cool '90s aesthetic everyone will be ogling. Careful, you might be tempted to pick up a new Tamagotchi in these.
8. A pair of chunky open-toe sandals so you can proudly show off your latest pedicure. High and strappy, they're ideal for all manner of dressy, upscale occasions...even if that means a quick Instagram photo shoot in your backyard.
9. A pair of platform heels that'll let you spin, twirl, and dance the night away with no pain while racking up compliments like points in a video game. 💫
10. An eye-catching pair of holographic heels everyone around you will be dying to know where you snagged 'em from. They're just that darn stunning and out of this world. 💫
11. A pair of mule heels with the sweetest woven straps you ever did see. Not too tall and not too short, they're like the Goldilocks of comfortable high heels...juuust right.
12. An adorable pair of low-heel pump sandals to go amazingly with your fave LBD or finest wedding party attire.
13. An absolutely gorgeous pair of Steve Madden pumps reviewers say are worth every penny, as they easily take anything and everything in your wardrobe up a notch in style.
14. A pair of chunky block gladiator platform heels to remind everyone that *you* are the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.
15. A sophisticated pair of open-toe pumps which make for the ideal kind of all-occasion, any-season, all-night-without-any-pain heel you've always dreamed about.
16. A pair of heeled sandals offering a super comfy extra wide width, extra cushioned foodbed, the perfect amount of height, and straps that'll never dig into your skin.
17. A pair of classic pumps if you've been craving a round of well-earned compliments for both your beautiful self and your latest OOTD.
18. A strappy pair of square-toe sandals with much-needed arch support, meaning you're free to shake a tail feather on the dance floor as long as you like without your poor feet getting sore.
19. A pair of crossed-strap stilettos reviewers gush are both high arch *and* wide-foot friendly, two things that often make it personally impossible for me to find good heels. Total winners.
20. A pair of glitter rhinestone heels because Cinderella called and wants her perfect slippers back. Too bad for her, because these beauties are all yours.
21. A pair of high-heel sandals you'll re-fall in love with every single time you slip them on, as they're stretchy, supportive, and have a dreamy cushioned footbed that's like walking on clouds.
22. A pair of bow-tie heels bursting with personality yet versatile enough to add the finishing touch to any look you desire. 🎀
23. A pair of vegan leather retro round Mary Janes for an elevated spin on the classic Oxford look. Full of cutesy flair and inspired by the spirit of the '60s — how very Mad Men chic.
24. A pair of double ankle strap pumps perfect for date nights, Happy Hours with your fave people, office parties, or just regular ol' days at the office when you want to look and feel extra fab.
25. And a pair of open-toe sandals with delightfully thick, chonky wood heels that contrast oh-so-nicely against whichever color you choose to go with (and you may be tempted to snag 'em all).
