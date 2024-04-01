BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Pairs Of Heels That Reviewers Say Are Actually Comfortable

    These heels *were* made for walking.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of ankle strap pumps with stiletto heels that are ~shockingly comfortable~ and a buckle closure that exudes classic charm and keeps your feet securely inside the shoes.

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy these heels. I decided to go for it and I'm so glad I did!! They are super lightweight, comfortable, and stay on well without slipping. I love the adjustable strap around the ankle too. They don't hurt my feet or ankles while walking. I'm probably ordering another color. I've gotten lots of compliments my first time wearing them!!" —Holly Hobbs

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors).

    2. A delightful pair of knotted sandals if you're in need of a little more *FUN* in your life and want to razzle-dazzle everyone as soon as you step foot into the room.

    Model wearing rose gold-tone knotted sandals
    Promising review: "I've been purchasing from Lulus for years, but these shoes have earned my very first Lulus review; that's how dope they are. I have yet to walk in them, but try-on was comfortable and they look amazing on your feet. I've ordered another pair in white and I hope they're just as great. Don't hesitate to buy these!" —Michelle

    Get them from Lulus for $36 (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors).

    3. A pair of platform dress pumps excellent for casual chic day looks, strolls, shopping trips, and adventures with your besties. Yes, the heels are high, but reviewers rave they feel amazing and easy to walk in from the first time you slip them on.

    Reviewer wearing the black suede heels
    Promising review: "I had a pair of these shoes that I literally wore them out. They are so comfortable and I live every pair I have bought. They are worth every penny!!! So excited to buy some new ones." —Debbie

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).

    4. A charming pair of bow kitten heels so you can give yourself the ultimate perma-wrapped gift: cute, cushy shoes with soft padded insoles and vegan-friendly material that's silky soft.

    Reviewer wearing the white heels
    Promising review: "I wore these as my wedding shoes and LOVED them. They are so comfortable and beyond cute. Such a great price for shoes you barely see." —Amazon reviewer

    Get them from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).

    5. A sophisticated pair of Clarks dress pumps as you can NEVER go wrong with a good ol' pair of Clarks. Seriously, they have great support, style for days, and a high-performance OrthoLite footbed. What more do you need?

    Review photo of the black pumps
    Promising review: "These shoes are amazingly comfortable for a heel this height. I’ve had foot surgery on one of my feet, and the days of high heels have been behind me. After reading reviews on these, I decided to take a chance. Clarks have been working out as a good shoe choice for me. These are no exception. First of all, they’re good-looking. Pretty and stylish. Also very versatile. Good quality. And actually comfortable and wearable! Would I wear these if I was going to be doing a lot of walking? No, I wouldn’t take that chance. But a day at the office or for special occasion shoes, absolutely." —Annette

    Get them from Amazon for $36.89+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and three colors).

    6. A pair of satin pumps to add a touch of grown-up glam to any look you own. Truly, the entire cast of Sex and the City would rock these all day and night. Oh, and did I mention they come with gel inserts for added cushiness?

    Promising review: "Great shoes. I wore them for several hours straight during a wedding reception, with no pain, and I was dancing for most of that time! Super cute, stylish, comfortable, and I loved the pink!" —Stacy Bonneville

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 12 colors).

    7. A completely unique pair of cedar clogs for a super cool '90s aesthetic everyone will be ogling. Careful, you might be tempted to pick up a new Tamagotchi in these.

    Model wearing the moon rock clogs
    Free People

    Promising review: "Good material. Comfy leather that will wear well. I always wear 8, but read all the reviews and decided to order a 9. Best decision. Definitely needed. I have not worn them out of the house yet, so cannot weigh in on that." —arhitchins

    Get them from Free People for $198 (available in sizes 6–11 and six colors).

    8. A pair of chunky open-toe sandals so you can proudly show off your latest pedicure. High and strappy, they're ideal for all manner of dressy, upscale occasions...even if that means a quick Instagram photo shoot in your backyard.

    Promising review: "They fit perfectly and the chunky heel makes them so comfortable. I wore them to a wedding and danced all night without any problems! Also pairs great with jeans and a cute shirt!" —Shetoria

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).

    9. A pair of platform heels that'll let you spin, twirl, and dance the night away with no pain while racking up compliments like points in a video game. 💫

    Promising review: "Loved these shoes! I ordered these and another pair of silver platform heels from Lulus, and these by far were the comfier options. Wore them to a holiday party where I was standing the entire time for several hours. Very comfy and no pain." —Angelena B.

    Get them from Lulus for $29+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).

    10. An eye-catching pair of holographic heels everyone around you will be dying to know where you snagged 'em from. They're just that darn stunning and out of this world. 💫

    Promising reviews: "I loved them! They are comfortable and I unintentionally tested them by going ziplining with them lol. I had to go up stairs more than five stories and they felt good. I recommend them!" —JH

    "Very comfortable and beautiful. I enjoyed walking and dancing all night in them." —Erica Spencer

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 6.5–10 and seven colors).

    11. A pair of mule heels with the sweetest woven straps you ever did see. Not too tall and not too short, they're like the Goldilocks of comfortable high heels...juuust right.

    Black braided high-heeled sandal
    Promising review: "I am actually very pleased with these shoes. I have wider feet and was very nervous about these because with the top strap, usually shoes like these don’t fit me, but these are great! They’re super comfortable too, so that’s a plus. If you’re looking for a cute going-out shoe that is super easy to slip on, this is it!" —B

    Get them from Target for $34.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and four colors).

    12. An adorable pair of low-heel pump sandals to go amazingly with your fave LBD or finest wedding party attire.

    Promising review: "I love these shoes. They are so comfortable. These are the first shoes I can keep on all day and they don’t hurt my feet." —Tracey

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 30 colors).

    13. An absolutely gorgeous pair of Steve Madden pumps reviewers say are worth every penny, as they easily take anything and everything in your wardrobe up a notch in style.

    Promising review: "I love heels and this is the most comfortable one I have ever worn. Wore it for a holiday party and not one issue with it. I’m going to buy it in black." —alice

    Get them from Amazon for $79.94+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors).

    14. A pair of chunky block gladiator platform heels to remind everyone that *you* are the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.

    Promising review: "Ladies these shoes are so pretty [and] comfortable for a reasonable price. They are high but not in a scary way. I don't feel like a baby deer in them at all. Fit is comfortable." —mahali

    Get them from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).

    15. A sophisticated pair of open-toe pumps which make for the ideal kind of all-occasion, any-season, all-night-without-any-pain heel you've always dreamed about.

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable and so cute. I’ve never had heels that didn’t kill my feet within hours. I walked in these all night and never hurt. I’ll be ordering the white ones now. Highly recommend!!" —vivian

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).

    16. A pair of heeled sandals offering a super comfy extra wide width, extra cushioned foodbed, the perfect amount of height, and straps that'll never dig into your skin.

    Model wearing the olive heels
    Torrid

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple weeks ago, they are so comfortable and cute! I love them. I used them a couple times already." —Viabart

    Get them from Torrid for $28+ (originally $55.90; available in sizes 6WW–13WW).

    17. A pair of classic pumps if you've been craving a round of well-earned compliments for both your beautiful self and your latest OOTD.

    Promising review: "These were ordered for my daughter so they are a little large for me, but they are my GO-TO shoes for performing! They are so comfortable, and the heel height isn't bad at all! I can stand in these for hours without any foot pain. They may be inexpensive, but they get the job DONE!" —Rosilyn

    Get them from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 25 colors).

    18. A strappy pair of square-toe sandals with much-needed arch support, meaning you're free to shake a tail feather on the dance floor as long as you like without your poor feet getting sore.

    Reviewer wearing the black heels
    Promising review: "I got both the all black and the nude with clear straps pairs. They are exactly as pictured. I walked a bit with them out of the box and they feel comfortable and fit my feet well. I don’t have the thinnest feet around so it’s nice to find some heels that fit. I’m usually an 8.5 and that’s exactly what I got. They fit perfectly! I really recommend these shoes for a formal night or just going out with friends!! Each shoe came individually wrapped in a thin felt bag within the box. The heel of each shoe was wrapped in tissue paper. Superb attention to detail!" —Ratchell

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and five colors).

    19. A pair of crossed-strap stilettos reviewers gush are both high arch *and* wide-foot friendly, two things that often make it personally impossible for me to find good heels. Total winners.

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! I NEVER and I mean NEVER wear high heels. I am a barefoot or flip-flops kinda girl. These are super comfortable and really really cute! I bought them for a bachelorette party this weekend and I am beyond excited about these heels. I'm 5'9" and these make me an even 6 feet. I can walk without looking like a newborn giraffe learning to walk. I did have to poke a hole in the straps in order for them to stay on my feet; I have skinny ankles, but I still gave 5 stars because that is not a huge deal to me. Would recommend these to other shoppers." —Britt

    Get them from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 11 colors).

    20. A pair of glitter rhinestone heels because Cinderella called and wants her perfect slippers back. Too bad for her, because these beauties are all yours.

    Promising review: "I brought these shoes for my birthday photo shoot and they were exactly what my look needed. They look way more expense than they are. I got so many compliments. They’re also comfortable and study. Can’t beat the quality for the cost, I am a happy customer." —LaWanna

    Get them from Amazon for $59.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and six colors).

    21. A pair of high-heel sandals you'll re-fall in love with every single time you slip them on, as they're stretchy, supportive, and have a dreamy cushioned footbed that's like walking on clouds.

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted for my wedding. The height of the heel and the support is perfect, and there's a bit of padding in the bottom as well. I ordered a few options and these are definitely my favorite! Life Stride has always been a very comfortable shoe for me." —CharPub

    Get them from Amazon for $18.48+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and eight colors).

    22. A pair of bow-tie heels bursting with personality yet versatile enough to add the finishing touch to any look you desire. 🎀

    Promising review: "These shoes were comfortable and complemented the whole night. I wore them for a friend's New Year's Eve wedding so it was definitely a long evening. They got incredibly dirty but I was able to use a toothbrush and soap and water and they cleaned right up back to new." —Keri

    Get them from Amazon for $49.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and 24 colors).

    23. A pair of vegan leather retro round Mary Janes for an elevated spin on the classic Oxford look. Full of cutesy flair and inspired by the spirit of the '60s — how very Mad Men chic.

    Promising review: "Very comfortable shoe. Great quality and SUPER cute!" —Robyn

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 colors).

    24. A pair of double ankle strap pumps perfect for date nights, Happy Hours with your fave people, office parties, or just regular ol' days at the office when you want to look and feel extra fab.

    Promising review: "I have struggled to find comfortable high heels my entire life. There is always pinching, chaffing, blistering or strain involved in prolonged high heel wearing for me, especially when they heels are truly high (3+ inches). I bought these shoes because I'm an actor and I needed a pair of shoes to wear during rehearsal which is basically involves me being on my feet for three to four hours without a break several times a week. I was dreading the process and what it would mean for my feet. But these shoes are truly amazing. I am shocked how comfortable they are and they're cute. I've been wearing them for several weeks at this point and feel I can confidently say these are easily the most comfortable pair of heels I have ever owned and I will definitely be buying more from this company. Highly recommend trying them." —M Leblanc

    Get them from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors).

    25. And a pair of open-toe sandals with delightfully thick, chonky wood heels that contrast oh-so-nicely against whichever color you choose to go with (and you may be tempted to snag 'em all).

    Promising review: "I bought these for a wedding I was going to. I didn’t wear them before the wedding and they were still incredibly comfortable. My feet didn’t hurt at all! Highly recommend!" —Lindsi

    Get them from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 11 colors).

