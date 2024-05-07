BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Dresses From Amazon You’ll Love So Much, You Might Never Wear Pants Again

    Who needs trousers when you've got endless twirl-worthy options.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A baby doll dress *guaranteed* to make you feel like the life of the party no matter where you wear it. Add heels or sandals for a fun, flirty, warm-weather look, and off you go, gorgeous.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super comfy and fits true-to-size. Fabric is soft but the dress holds its shape just as pictured. Buy this dress!!!" —BONE Quiroz

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 30 styles)

    2. An absolutely divine mesh bodycon dress which has been *wildly* popular with Swifties at the Eras tour, and with good reason. Lightweight, comfortable and unique, it'll make you stand out in the very best way. Oh, and did I mention it's got hidden cami shorts, too? Chefs kiss.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought for TS’s Eras Concert (I went as ~midnight~) and received so many compliments on this look!! It was formfitting but loose enough that all three pieces just rested on my skin, and I couldn’t even tell I was wearing it. 11/10 would recommend." —Deanne

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL, 3X and 18 styles)

    3. An elegant side slit mini that's easy as pie to dress up with pumps or down with sneakers. Reviewers love the square neck, long sleeves, and soft, breathable fabric.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers recommend sizing up if you're between sizes!

    Promising review: "When I say snug as a bug, it’s snug as a bug. The material is soft, luxurious, and spandex-like. It hugs all the right curves and cinches in the waist just like you want it to. The sleeves are a bit longer than your typical long-sleeve dress, and I’m here for it. You can literally dress it up or dress it down. Hell, I would even wear this to the gym if it weren’t for the deep neckline — it’s literally my favorite piece of clothing right now! I just ordered two other colors… obsessed.😮‍💨😭" —Kelly Revere

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors)

    4. A cutout maxi dress that's as sexy as it is sophisticated, especially if you're in the mood to show some skin and want to go for that effortless "influencer" look that's so in right now (without having to spend top dollar, of course).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was very stretchy, but fits just as expected. I got so many compliments on it when I wore it for my vacation in Nassau. I would definitely recommend this dress for a hot and sexy beach vacation!" —Sweet Winter Rose

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 13 styles)

    5. A silky dress to ~slip on~ (get it?) when you want to take yourself out for a nice dinner or date, or go dancing with your besties. It really walks that perfect fine line between casual and fancy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous! Bought this for my engagement photos and it surpassed all expectations. A must-buy in ALL COLORS!" —Marnie

    Price: $32.70+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 26 styles)

    6. A backless keyhole midi made with über-cute decorative buttons all the way down the front and the *perfect* amount of swing.

    Reviewer wearing the yellow dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful, comfortable dress! Beautiful yellow color with functional buttons so you can leave some unbuttoned. Built-in slip, so it's not see-through. The adjustable straps, stretchy back, and tie front allow for a great fit!." —SurgingandMusic

    Price: $32.38 (available in sizes S–XL and 19 styles)

    7. A super sweet sweater dress with pockets (*angels singing*) to keep you ultra-cozy on cooler days or in places where the AC is cranked up way too high.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this on an influencer's Instagram that I follow and immediately knew I wanted it for Christmas pictures. It was the perfect length, flowy and soft. 10 out of 10 recommend." —Kasey

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, 4X and 12 colors)

    8. A darling Peter Pan collar dress that Wendy (or Wednesday) herself would not only wear but absolutely approve of. Dress like you've stepped straight out of a fairy tale.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got many compliments on this dress. The material was soft and stretchy. Extremely comfortable, too!" —Bella

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL, 3X and 11 colors)

    9. A button-up shirt dress that's both put-together and relaxed. It's begging to be dressed up with heels or worn with your cutest white sneakers. Simply pair it with your fave chunky jewelry and sharpest pair of sunglasses, and you'll be photo shoot-ready. 📸

    Reviewer wearing the yellow dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Personally, I don't like dresses that are too formfitting, so this dress felt perfect! I got it in yellow, and it's absolutely adorable. I love the loose fit and versatility. I read some negative reviews before posting this one and had to chime in and share my thoughts. Highly recommend snagging your own if you're looking for a versatile summer dress. I can't wait to buy more colors! Black with boots during the fall would be cute, too." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 20 colors)

    10. A pleated flounce dress ideal for those days when you want to look polished with minimal effort. The stunning jewel tones ensure you'll stand out effortlessly every time you wear it, making it a dress you will always say yes to.

    reviewer in the tie waist yellow dress with short sleeves
    reviewer wearing the dress in green
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers recommend sizing down!

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress! It's flowy and lightweight; not too tight. Can be dressed up or dressed down. The perfect wedding guest or work or church dress! Follow the sizing guide in the product description! I'm planning on buying another color as well!" —Cailey L

    Price: $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)

    11. A square-neck midi if you're seeking the perfect choice for whimsical charm and effortless elegance. Pair it with your favorite sandals for a beautifully put-together look that transitions seamlessly from a baby shower to a vineyard outing with friends.

    reviewer wearing orange dress
    reviewer wearing the dress in pink
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 styles)

    12. A formfitting yet stretchy bodycon tank dress made from deliciously soft fabric that simply feels luxurious as it hugs your skin and will make you feel like a million bucks.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love — it fits just like I expected it to fit. I love dresses overall so just know this is very comfortable, very stretchable, very amazing!!!" —Jordan

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors)

    13. A tie-waist bat-wing sweater dress for chillier days and evenings when you want to feel as snug as a bug in a rug and look thrice as adorable (as if it were possible for you to be any more adorable).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG...I absolutely LOVE this dress. I received so many compliments. The material is of great quality, nice and thick. It’s definitely not cheap at all. I wore it off my shoulder but it will keep sliding back up. If you want the dress to be solely off the shoulder then cut the strap off the back. I’m leaving mine on because I want the option of wearing it both on my shoulders and off." —Heather H.

    Price: $45.89 (available in sizes S–XL and 25 styles)

    14. A ruched wrap dress that's great for all those upcoming seasonal weddings you've probably got planned, an important business luncheon or dinner, or maybe even a fun night out on the town. The possibilities with this baby are endless.

    Reviewer wearing the wine red dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my best friend's wedding and it was adorable and so comfortable! Cutest dress ever!" —Kanandi

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors)

    15. A vibrant, seriously CUUUUUTE print skater dress for an instant *pop* of color and joy no matter which amazing print you choose. (Warning: it's so freakin' fun, you may want to get this in several styles.)

    Reviewer wearing the beauty and the beast stain glass style print dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this dress to see Beauty and the Beast and I love love love it! I got so many compliments! You can't beat this dress for the price! It's very thin but not see-through. It's silky to the touch and shiny. Very stretchy. The colors are so bright and beautiful! The main image of Belle and Prince Adam is VERY clear, the other images aren't as sharp (70%) but I like that about the dress; it's like the main focus is that picture and the other images are there to accentuate it." —Gloria

    Price: $21.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and 14 styles)

    16. A ridiculously comfortable ruffle maxi dress, which has total cottagecore vibes and will make you want to wear it while sipping lemonade on a big plaid picnic blanket in the sun.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was comfortable, pretty, and I loved that it was a classic style. Pair with black strap sandals, and you’re event-ready! This dress will be a go-to for weddings or events." —M.C.

    Price: $39.96 (available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors)

    17. A delightful cowl neck satin dress to hug every inch of you in all the best ways. Plus, reviewers say the stunning fabric is thick and has the perf amount of stretch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought this dress for a wedding a few months back and it fit like a glove! I got many compliments and will definitely use it again for any formal attire events." —Isabella

    "I mean, holy dang. I saw this dress in a BuzzFeed article and decided to give it a chance...it is a really lovely thick satin with a bit of stretch that hugs and holds well. There were so many ways to style this. I almost went with a cardigan, but ended up going a little bit more boho with a bright kimono and got endless compliments all night. Get it." —Abigail

    Price: $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 23 styles)

    18. A floor-length keyhole maxi for a super Mad Men-esque, vintage-inspired, glamour aesthetic that totally makes me think of the gorgeous Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris. Oh, and did I mention it has pockets, too?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ladies, I know you may be contemplating, but buy the damn dress!!! It’s ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!! I wore it to a wedding and got so many compliments. It fits great. It was a little on the long side, but I managed." —Amazon reviewer

    Price: $48.98+ (available in sizes L–3XL and seven colors)

    19. A casual twist knot T-shirt dress for days when you want a more laid-back OOTD. Wear on its own or add a statement jacket and get ready for compliment city as you strut down the street.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this dress. I purchased several last year after buying one in black. I took it to Florida when I visited my parents and my mom loved it so much that she wanted one. I bought her a black and purple. She just loves them. I purchased a second black one to have a backup, as it is my go-to dress to toss on when I run errands or go out for lunch. It's well-made and comfortable. It also washes up nicely. I use Woolite for darks on all my darker-colored clothing and it has kept the dress looking like new. Great value for the price. Fits well." —Kgirl

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 styles)

    20. An easy-breezy off-the-shoulder maxi dress that's so lovely and loose-fitting while still accentuating your amazing silhouette. Yeah, everyone is gonna admire you in this beauty.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! It fits really well, the fabric is comfortable and it’s super cute! Now I just need it in every color!" —Katie

    Price: $39.98 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven styles)

    21. A peasant chiffon dress so you can fully tap into the breezy easy-going spirit of the season (in ultimate style, of course).

    Woman in a floral wrap dress and sunhat stands on grass, potentially showcasing a summer outfit for shopping inspiration
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received lots of compliments wearing this dress to a wedding. It fit wonderfully and I felt beautiful in it!" —kaci

    Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 styles)

    22. A cotton sundress absolutely screaming, "Wear me in the spring and summertime, k thanks!" Soft and nonclingy, it won't make you break a sweat in it, even on the hottest of days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cotton dress fits perfectly. It has a zipper on the side but I can slide it on easily! Adjustable straps are a plus, and the print is adorable! I will order another color, for sure! Super soft, as well. Dress is good quality and arrived as pictured. Recommend!!!" —Leslie Powell

    Price: $32.95 (available in sizes S–XL and 36 styles)

    23. A gorgeously layered swing dress that'll make you want to run barefoot through the woods like a happy little forest creature. Seriously, this beautiful dress is a warm-weather fairy tale dream.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So beautiful, light, and it fits perfectly! Got so many compliments on it. This is a keeper for sure!" —Motherofone

    Price: $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 styles)

    24. A mesh-sleeve dress for the ultimate combination of edgy allure and sophistication for those nights when you really want to make a statement. Meow.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Literally the most perfect dress!!!! It’s super comfortable and stunning. I ordered it two days prior to the day of my pictures and it came in one day!!! I highly suggest getting this dress" —Aly

    Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL, 3X and 21 colors)

    25. A tie-front dress for a chic and playful statement piece that promises to ~tie~ your look together with effortless refinement.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Breathable, lightweight and yet not see-through. I ordered the mint green and it’s stunning. I will order more colors!" —