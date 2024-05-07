30 Dresses From Amazon You’ll Love So Much, You Might Never Wear Pants Again

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A baby doll dress *guaranteed* to make you feel like the life of the party no matter where you wear it. Add heels or sandals for a fun, flirty, warm-weather look, and off you go, gorgeous.
2. An absolutely divine mesh bodycon dress which has been *wildly* popular with Swifties at the Eras tour, and with good reason. Lightweight, comfortable and unique, it'll make you stand out in the very best way. Oh, and did I mention it's got hidden cami shorts, too? Chefs kiss.
3. An elegant side slit mini that's easy as pie to dress up with pumps or down with sneakers. Reviewers love the square neck, long sleeves, and soft, breathable fabric.
4. A cutout maxi dress that's as sexy as it is sophisticated, especially if you're in the mood to show some skin and want to go for that effortless "influencer" look that's so in right now (without having to spend top dollar, of course).
5. A silky dress to ~slip on~ (get it?) when you want to take yourself out for a nice dinner or date, or go dancing with your besties. It really walks that perfect fine line between casual and fancy.
6. A backless keyhole midi made with über-cute decorative buttons all the way down the front and the *perfect* amount of swing.
7. A super sweet sweater dress with pockets (*angels singing*) to keep you ultra-cozy on cooler days or in places where the AC is cranked up way too high.
8. A darling Peter Pan collar dress that Wendy (or Wednesday) herself would not only wear but absolutely approve of. Dress like you've stepped straight out of a fairy tale.
9. A button-up shirt dress that's both put-together and relaxed. It's begging to be dressed up with heels or worn with your cutest white sneakers. Simply pair it with your fave chunky jewelry and sharpest pair of sunglasses, and you'll be photo shoot-ready. 📸
Promising review: "Personally, I don't like dresses that are too formfitting, so this dress felt perfect! I got it in yellow, and it's absolutely adorable. I love the loose fit and versatility. I read some negative reviews before posting this one and had to chime in and share my thoughts. Highly recommend snagging your own if you're looking for a versatile summer dress. I can't wait to buy more colors! Black with boots during the fall would be cute, too." —Amazon Customer
Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 20 colors)
10. A pleated flounce dress ideal for those days when you want to look polished with minimal effort. The stunning jewel tones ensure you'll stand out effortlessly every time you wear it, making it a dress you will always say yes to.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this dress! It's flowy and lightweight; not too tight. Can be dressed up or dressed down. The perfect wedding guest or work or church dress! Follow the sizing guide in the product description! I'm planning on buying another color as well!" —Cailey L
Price: $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)
11. A square-neck midi if you're seeking the perfect choice for whimsical charm and effortless elegance. Pair it with your favorite sandals for a beautifully put-together look that transitions seamlessly from a baby shower to a vineyard outing with friends.
Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." —Amazon Customer
Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 styles)